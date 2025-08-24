So many of us have felt it: the walls closing in, the silencing, the gaslighting, the nagging sense that nothing adds up. Some have seen through it for years. Others are only just beginning to ask hard questions. The truth is—we need each other now more than ever.

That’s why the WeUnify Reclaiming Conference in Calgary, September 19–21, 2025, is not just another event. It’s where the awake and the awakening can meet, talk openly, and build something real together.

This isn’t about shouting down opponents or living in an echo chamber. It’s about creating space for open conversations—where lies and fear lose their grip because truth is spoken boldly, and people listen. Whether you’re already a seasoned truth-seeker or just starting to realize something isn’t right, you’ll find your place at WeUnify.

And who are the speakers you ask …

Speakers Who Lead with Courage

The lineup is stacked with voices who dare to confront deception head-on:

Dr. Rima Laibow , tireless advocate for freedom in health and beyond, she is a licensed physician who has practiced drug free medicine for over 50 years.

Dr. William Makis , a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology, and Immunology, revealing the hidden health crises plaguing our communities.

Dr. Renata Moon , a Senior Fellow specializing In Pediatrics, standing up for children and parents.

Dr. Ryan Cole , internationally recognized pathologist, bringing facts back to medicine.

Bruce Pardy , brilliant legal mind exposing attacks on liberty.

Plus Lara Logan, Viva Frei, Stockwell Day, Michelle Ferreri—and many more.

So why does this event stand out?

BECAUSE

Open Dialogue : No censorship, no scripts—just real conversations.

Bridging Divides : Meeting people from all walks of life, many of them just starting their journey of questioning.

Practical Action : Tools and ideas you can take home to protect your family and community.

A Sense of Belonging: Realizing you are not alone—and never were.

But why now?

The systems that claim to lead us have lost their way. They double down on lies, hoping people will stay quiet. But silence is breaking, and voices are rising. This is the moment to step forward, meet face to face, and reclaim what’s been stolen from us: truth, freedom, and trust in each other.

Join us in Calgary, September 19–21.

Bring your questions. Bring your doubts. Bring your courage. Bring you mother, father, brother, sister, friend, foe, neighbor, colleague, heck bring your MLA. Whether you’ve been shouting from the rooftops or just now whispering, “something’s wrong”—this is the space for you.

Tickets are available now, with a discount until September 3rd. Visit weunify.ca to secure your spot.

Don’t forget every speaker has a discount code, that will get you 15% off

Example BC Rising discount code is: WE016

CLICK IMAGE ABOVE AND GET YOUR TICKETS …

BE SURE TO ADD THE SPEAKER DISCOUNT CODE !!!

From my keyboard to the BMO Centre stage—I’m looking forward to leaving cyberspace behind and meeting all of you in person.

