A red herring is a misleading or distracting piece of information that diverts attention from the main issue or topic. A red herring might be used deliberately to confuse or mislead others, shifting focus to something irrelevant or less important.

In recent weeks, there has been a growing movement across social media platforms urging Canadians to write to their Senators, Members of Parliament (MPs), MLA’s and local governments regarding Bill C-293.

Many activists have created and shared email templates, calling for public mobilization to halt this controversial bill. On the surface, it seems like a positive display of civic engagement, with citizens voicing their concerns directly to their elected officials. However, many of these efforts are, unfortunately, missing the core issues at hand, potentially undermining the very cause they seek to advance.

The intentions behind these email campaigns are commendable. People are passionate about protecting their rights and ensuring that laws reflect the best interests of Canadians. Bill C-293, which centers around the federal government’s role in health emergencies, has sparked widespread concerns about government overreach, accountability, and transparency. Mobilizing to stop or amend this bill is a necessary and vital part of the democratic process.

Yet, as well-intentioned as many of these efforts are, there seems to be a disconnect between the energy being poured into these campaigns and the substance of the message being delivered to the Representatives. The focus of many of these email templates is either vague, misinformed, or sidesteps the real issues that need to be addressed to effectively challenge the bill.

One of the primary problems is that many of these pre-written email templates fail to address the specific concerns within Bill C-293 that are most problematic. Instead, they rely on general statements of opposition, broad accusations of government overreach, or unrelated points that distract from the key arguments. While these sentiments may resonate emotionally, they do little to convince our Representatives to reconsider or vote against the bill.

Activism is a powerful tool for change, but it only works when it’s rooted in accuracy and precision. The current wave of emails regarding Bill C-293, while well-intentioned, is missing the mark. It’s essential that citizens redirect their efforts toward a more informed and strategic approach, one that targets the heart of the bill’s flaws and presents clear reasons for opposition. Only by doing so can we hope to stop this bill and ensure that the laws governing our nation truly reflect the best interests of all Canadians.

Watch interviews with Lawyer Lisa as she explains in layman terms what is in this bill and maybe even more important what is not in it.

.

https://rumble.com/v5dt9nh-canada-has-placed-a-911-call.html

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/my-open-letter-to-the-senate-parliament

Bill C-293 is the Single Most Important Issue Facing Canadians: We Must Focus Our Energy for Maximum Impact

In the chaos of today’s fast-paced world, Canadians are bombarded with countless causes, campaigns, and political actions calling for attention. However, there is one issue that stands above all others right now, Bill C-293. This bill, which is dangerously close to becoming law, threatens to fundamentally alter Canada’s civil structure, erode our rights, and hand unprecedented power to the federal government under the guise of public health preparedness. This is not an exaggeration. This is the single most pressing issue facing Canadians, and if we fail to stop it, the consequences will be far-reaching and irreversible.

The Stakes Could Not Be Higher, we need ALL HANDS ON DECK

Bill C-293 must be defeated. If it passes, this legislation will grant sweeping, undefined powers to the government, effectively allowing it to interfere in every aspect of our lives under the broad and vague justification of pandemic prevention. The language in the bill is deliberately open-ended, allowing those in control to determine the rules as they go. There are no limits, no definitions, and no accountability for the powers it confers.

At its core, this bill is not just about public health. It is about centralizing power and removing critical checks and balances that protect Canadians’ freedoms. With terms like the “One Health Approach,” which extends to every sector of life; from animal, human, and ecosystem health to our daily interactions with the government, the bill creates a pathway for complete control over the nation’s resources, industries, and even communication.

This is not just another piece of legislation. This is an existential threat to the Canada we know and love.

We Cannot Afford to Misallocate Our Energy

At a time when opposition to Bill C-293 is growing, it is crucial that our message remains strong, clear, and focused on the true dangers of the bill. Unfortunately, there are many well-intentioned campaigns circulating that are missing the mark. Emails and social media posts are being shared that focus on smaller grievances, like the lack of a COVID-19 review, while ignoring the much larger, more dangerous issues at hand.

While it is true that the bill’s removal of a COVID-19 review is problematic, it is not the core threat of this legislation. Focusing on these secondary issues wastes valuable energy and dilutes the opposition. We do not have the luxury of diverting attention away from the bill’s most dangerous elements, its broad grant of undefined powers, its jurisdictional overreach, and its potential to undermine the rights of every Canadian.

Our Message Must Be Unified and Focused

The most effective opposition is one that is unified in purpose and strong in message. We must make it clear to our elected officials that Bill C-293 represents a direct threat to Canadian sovereignty and the rights of every citizen. This is not about the past; it’s not about lessons learned from COVID-19. This is about the future and the unprecedented control that this bill gives to the government under the guise of pandemic preparedness.

We Are at a Tipping Point

This is not a time to sit on the sidelines or to focus on tangential issues. Bill C-293 is on the verge of being passed, and once it is in place, it will be incredibly difficult to undo the damage it will cause. Our energy must be laser-focused on preventing this from happening.

The public needs to understand that this isn’t just another debate. It’s not just another piece of legislation. This is the tipping point, if we don’t act decisively and unitedly now, we risk losing the freedoms and rights that define Canada as a democratic nation.

We cannot afford to dilute our message. Every email, phone call, and protest must emphasize the true dangers of Bill C-293. Every Canadian must understand the broader implications, not just the smaller grievances. We must focus on the sweeping powers and lack of limitations this bill grants, and the long-term consequences for our civil liberties, privacy, and governance.

There is no time or energy to waste. We must stop Bill C-293…before it’s too late.

See the link below for the template letter, drafted in collaboration with Lawyer Lisa, which outlines the key concerns regarding Bill C-293. We urge the public to use and share this letter widely to ensure our message is unified and strong in opposing this dangerous legislation.

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

More information can be found at preventgenocide2030.org