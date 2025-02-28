Share

Media Release February 27, 2025

Conservative candidate nominee calls for political oversight on ostrich farm in Edgewood

Scott Anderson, Conservative candidate nominee for the new federal riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee, travelled to Edgewood to investigate the Universal Ostrich Farm, ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to slaughter 400 ostriches.

The CFIA ordered the farm to slaughter its entire herd of 400 ostriches after Avian Flu (H5N1) was detected by PCR tests. However, a judge ordered a 30 day stay of execution late on Friday, January 31. The court will take 30 days to review the case before issuing a final determination.

The farm has an older herd of 200 birds and a younger herd of about the same number. Avian Flu killed approximately 70 of the younger birds at Universal Farms late last year and earlier this year, while the 200 older birds were entirely unaffected by the disease. None of the surviving birds show any sign of sickness well after the incubation period has expired.

The surviving younger birds have likely built the same ‘natural immunity’ as the older birds, according to Dr. Steven Pelech, a tenured professor in the Department of Medicine at UBC with over 40 years’ research in immunology. According to Dr. Pelech, a test is available to determine whether the birds are immune to H5N1, and he sees a “tremendous amount of opportunity to advance biomedical research” with the ostriches at the farm.

“I’ve taken a good look at this issue and I believe the preemptory cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is a case of bureaucratic overreach,” said Anderson. “I’m satisfied that the Ph.D. level scientific expertise focused on this herd is worth listening to at the very least, and I believe the CFIA is not only making a mistake in this particular case, but its inspection routine should be looked at structurally.

When the farm sought an injunction to delay the cull, one of the arguments made by the Food Inspection Agency was that not proceeding with the cull would put Canada in violation of WHO rules.

“Centralized planning in BC by our provincial NDP has always been a disaster, and it’s even worse when the Liberal government tries it on a larger scale,” said Anderson. “But unelected bureaucrats in Geneva making decisions about a Canadian ostrich farm in Edgewood is completely unacceptable. That’s why I’m publicly calling for a rethink not only of this issue on one ostrich farm, but a re-examination of the policies and procedures of ordering culls and disrupting the livelihood of countless farmers and breeders across Canada.”

“This is truly a matter of faceless bureaucracy making enormous life altering economic decisions for no other reason than ‘because those are the rules,’” said Anderson. “We absolutely must break the faceless bureaucratic mold and start paying attention to the little guy.”

Anderson is a candidate nominee for the Conservative Party of Canada in the newly created riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee.

Contact: Scott Anderson

250 550 5755

https://www.facebook.com/AndersonScott.ca/

https://anderson4mp.ca/

Canada Needs More Leaders Like Scott Anderson: The One Health Agenda is a Path to Enslavement

In Edgewood, British Columbia, a battle is being waged that exposes the creeping globalist control over Canada’s food supply and individual freedoms. Conservative candidate nominee Scott Anderson has stepped up where so many others have remained silent, shining a light on the shocking overreach of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and, by extension, the unelected global entities dictating their policies, World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Anderson’s investigation into the Universal Ostrich Farm case should send a chill down the spine of every Canadian who values autonomy, reason, and national sovereignty. The CFIA ordered the mass slaughter of 400 ostriches after PCR tests (remember their reliability), detected Avian Flu (H5N1). However, an inconvenient truth stands in their way…most of the surviving birds show no signs of illness, and experts like Dr. Steven Pelech, a tenured immunologist, like most critically thinking humans, believe these birds may have developed natural immunity. Instead of seizing this as an opportunity for biomedical research, the CFIA reflexively moved to exterminate the flock, citing WOAH and WHO rules as justification under the One Health initiative.

Let that sink in. An unelected, unaccountable, faceless global bureaucracy, headquartered in Geneva, is effectively making decisions about a Canadian ostrich farm in Edgewood. If this sounds familiar, it should, it is the same global entity dishing out the orders during Covid 19 pandemic scamdemic. This is One Health in action, the UN-WHO initiative that is rapidly being used to justify the destruction of independent farming, the restriction of animal agriculture, and the tightening of global control over food production.

Under One Health logic, any perceived risk of disease, no matter how small, or real, can be used to justify mass quarantines, culls, and sweeping government interventions. The implications are staggering, I ask you this: following their rules if a single third grader tests positive for influenza, should the entire school be quarantined, separated by age and sex, and held until their designated "cull date"? That may sound extreme, but it follows the same cold, technocratic reasoning being applied to the Universal Ostrich Farm.

The CFIA’s argument that allowing the birds to live would violate WOAH/WHO rules should alarm every Canadian. It exposes the insidious nature of the One Health agenda: complete submission to global dictates under the guise of public health. The government is increasingly acting as an enforcement arm of international organizations, rather than standing up for Canadian farmers, business owners, and citizens.

Why are we allowing the weaponization of Public Health?

Anderson is one of the few politicians willing to push back. His call for political oversight of the CFIA and a re-examination of its culling policies is long overdue. Too many Canadian leaders have either blindly followed global directives or actively facilitated them, gutting our industries in the name of compliance.

At this point I want to remind you that these birds are research birds that are uncovering the potential of developing treatments for what has been labelled mutating viruses and bacteria.

Canada desperately needs more voices like Anderson’s, leaders who recognize that bureaucratic tyranny is not just an inconvenience; it is a direct threat to our freedoms, our economy, and our way of life. If we do not stand against One Health and its dangerous precedents now, we will soon, (some will argue already) find ourselves living in a country where food production, public health, and even personal liberty are dictated not by elected officials accountable to the people, but by international elites with no stake in our survival.

One of the most dangerous extensions of this globalist agenda is Bill C-293, which threatens to cement this level of bureaucratic control into Canadian law. And before you say the bill died when Trudeau prorogued parliament you would be wrong, it is a Private Members Bill which survives such utter tyranny (that was no accident). Bill C-293, disguised as a pandemic preparedness measure, would legally bind Canada to UN/WHO pandemic response policies, giving unelected international bodies unprecedented power over our country. If passed, it would eliminate any chance of independent decision-making in future health crises, making Canada little more than a regional office for the WHO’s mandates.

Scott Anderson has already shown he understands the threat posed by One Health. We need him, and others like him, to speak out against Bill C-293 before it is too late. This bill must be stopped, and Canadians must wake up to the reality that their freedoms, their food supply, and their national sovereignty are under direct attack.

The Universal Ostrich Farm case is just one battle in a much larger war for Canada’s future. It is time for Canadians to wake up, push back, and support the leaders who refuse to bow to the UN-WHO agenda of control and subjugation. If we fail, we may not recognize our country in the years months to come.

The fate of these ostriches symbolizes a much larger battle over Canada's sovereignty, personal freedoms, and the growing influence of unelected global organizations. If Canada allows the cull to proceed based on UN/WHO mandates rather than scientific reasoning and national interest, it sets a dangerous precedent for future government overreach, not just in agriculture, but in all aspects of life. The ostriches are more than just birds; they are a litmus test for whether Canadians will accept globalist control or fight to reclaim their autonomy.

The Nuremberg Trials remind us that "just following orders" is no excuse for crimes against humanity. Every politician and bureaucrat facilitating these oppressive measures must understand that history will not look kindly upon them. There will be no absolution for those who knowingly enforce harmful policies under the guise of global health. They will not just have blood on their hands from the needless slaughter of ostriches; they will bear the guilt of crimes against humanity itself.

IS THERE A SEAT AT NUREMBERG 2.0 WITH YOUR NAME ON IT?

