Live video from Universal Ostrich Farm Sept 23, 2025 9:30 am

Back in June, I had a long and thoughtful conversation with Dr. Delores Peters, a CFIA veterinarian based in Calgary. At the time, I believed we shared a genuine concern for the truth and for the humane treatment of animals. I appealed to her as a professional and as a fellow human being who could rise above bureaucratic orders and see the bigger picture.

Today, those words matter more than ever. The slaughter team has now arrived on site at Universal Ostrich Farm. Drones and helicopters have already spooked the flock, leading to injuries and deaths that can only be described as inhumane. In this moment, silence is complicity.

That is why I am publishing my urgent letter to Dr. Peters here, in full view of the world. I want the public to see what has been said behind closed doors — and to hold accountable those who still have the power to stop this cruelty. This is not only about ostriches; it is about truth, integrity, and whether professionals like Dr. Peters will choose to be fair and human, or simply robots for the state.

Dear Dr. Peters,

I am writing to you with urgency and absolute clarity. You and I have spoken at length about Universal Ostrich Farm, and you know what is at stake. Today, as a veterinarian, a professional, and a human being, you face a moral choice that cannot be ignored.

The current actions being carried out against the ostriches are inhumane and unconscionable. Low-flying drones and helicopters have spooked the flock, causing birds to run in panic, break their necks, and shatter their legs against fences and posts. This is not “disease control” — this is torture, and it violates every principle of animal welfare, science, and ethics.

You must know that “just doing my job” or “just following orders” is not a defense. History has shown us, from the Nuremberg Trials onward, that every individual is personally accountable for inhumane acts when they had the chance to say no. No policy, no directive, no chain of command absolves someone of their duty to act as a moral and ethical human being.

I am compelling you not only to act, but to act immediately. The slaughter team is already on site. You must call your colleagues right now and demand a halt before further cruelty and irreversible harm occurs. Share this message with your colleagues — especially those at CFIA who are directly involved in these decisions. Insist that they read the evidence that Universal Ostrich Farm submitted, including Dr. Steven Pelech’s affidavit. This evidence was deliberately withheld from the courts by lawyers, but that does not erase its truth or importance. LET US BE FAIR AND HUMAN — not robots for the state.

Please also forward this email to your wider veterinary network. Independent professionals deserve to see the suppressed evidence and to have their voices heard in this matter. The more veterinary experts who review the facts, the harder it will be to justify this inhumane course of action.

The world is watching. Your colleagues, your community, and history itself will remember whether you stood silently or whether you had the courage to protect life and uphold your professional oath.

Choose wisely. Act now. Stop this inhumane treatment before more needless suffering occurs.

With urgency respect and resolve,

Connie Shields

Concerned Canadian

