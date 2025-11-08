“Reasonableness,” they call it, when a family’s animals are marked for destruction.

“Constitutional urgency,” they call it, when a policy about pronouns needs one more hearing.

The contrast says everything about what Canada’s justice system has become… What Canada has become.

While we were still reeling from the Court’s silence on the ostrich-farm ruling, I looked at what else the justices handled that day. Five cases in total. Only one was granted leave, UR Pride. The rest were ordinary Canadians fighting credit unions, divorce settlements, and a single drunk-driving appeal. That’s what earned the Supreme Court’s attention while hundreds of living creatures hung in the balance.

So what was so special about UR Pride you ask …

Government of Saskatchewan as represented by the Minister of Education v. UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity (Sask.) (Civil) (By Leave) (41979)

“In August of 2023, the applicant Government of Saskatchewan as represented by the Minister of Education (hereafter, “Saskatchewan”) introduced a policy concerning student names and pronouns (hereafter, the “Policy”). Under the Policy, if students under the age of 16 requested that schools use preferred first names and pronouns, parental consent was required. Parental consent was not required for students age 16 and over.”

You are reading that correctly, this was the first case of the day.

The Supreme Court of Canada will bend over backwards to hear a case about policy language in a school.

But when an actual farm, real animals, and an entire family’s livelihood are on the line, they slam the door shut.

That’s not justice. That’s politics wrapped in robes.

The Contrast That Says It All

In Saskatchewan v. UR Pride, a chambers judge let the case expand, kept it alive, and refused to find it moot.

The issue? Pronoun policies in schools, the language, identity, symbolism.

In Universal Ostrich Farms v. CFIA, a small B.C. farm pleaded for its birds and livelihood after the agency invoked emergency powers under the Health of Animals Act.

The court’s reply? The orders were “reasonable.” End of story.

Two different lenses: one zooms in to protect ideology, the other zooms out to protect bureaucracy.

Two cases, two Canadas.

One where ideology is nurtured; one where life is expendable.

The Bureaucracy Shield

The government hides behind its alphabet agencies, CFIA, PHAC, WHO; each claiming “expert discretion.”

Judges defer because Vavilov tells them to.

And so a policy called “stamping out” becomes a death sentence disguised as reasonableness.

The Health of Animals Act says the Minister MAY order destruction, yet CFIA treats “may” as “must,” while simultaneously running an exemption process that pretends discretion still exists.

It’s a perfect bureaucratic paradox: no choice, but also a choice you can’t win.

How can both be true?

It can’t. It’s bureaucratic alchemy: no discretion when you ask for it, infinite discretion when you try to challenge it.

Rights Hierarchies

Both cases touch the same Charter values (if you believe we have one):

Section 7, life, liberty, security of the person.

Section 15, equal protection under the law.

But one fits the fashionable narrative; the other doesn’t.

Symbolic discomfort is treated as constitutional harm.

The destruction of living creatures, property, and livelihoods is filed under “policy.”

This is how modern Canada ranks its citizens: identity first, reality last.

The Science They Didn’t Want you to Hear

Before CFIA ever arrived, Universal Ostrich Farms had been collaborating with scientists on antibody work using IgY, the protective proteins found in ostrich eggs.

Around the world, IgY antibodies are being studied for their potential to neutralize pathogens naturally…an area of legitimate immunological research.

Instead of curiosity, the farm met a cull order.

Every bird destroyed, erased years of selective breeding and a promising Canadian contribution to real disease-fighting science. Albeit a hit in Pfizer’s (and the likes) pocketbook.

The government that preaches innovation crushed innovation in its own backyard.

You can’t call it science-based policy when you destroy the science before it’s tested.

Marty Up North clearly frustrated said: “the ostriches to me are symbolic of something big, …I don’t know if it’s a turning point or not…the nation just won’t wake up…”. I hear ya Marty, and I pray this is the turning point, and not just for Canada but globally.

The Global Playbook

The same buzzwords echo through every file: One Health, Agenda 2030, biosecurity, emergency preparedness.

All promise cooperation; all deliver control.

Policies born in international boardrooms reach Canadian farms through faceless administrators.

Lab-grown meat is praised as sustainable while natural agriculture is treated as a threat.

The pattern is clear: centralize, standardize, sterilize.

And if anyone doubts it, just re-read Bill C-293. For the life of me, I don’t know how much plainer they could make it.



Every clause points toward the same destination; global management of food, health, and land in the name of “preparedness.”

How many more examples will it take before people see it? How do we lift the veil that still keeps so many from recognizing what’s right in front of them?

I pray this opens eyes. In my heart I know this was not a loss in vain. The ostriches were here to remind us of something older and deeper than any institution… resilience, awareness, the instinct to protect life. They didn’t survive millions of years for nothing. Maybe their message is that nature still knows the balance we’ve forgotten: stand tall, stay grounded, keep your eyes open to the horizon. Even when the world seems to have lost its mind, creation itself keeps showing us how to begin again.

Was There Ever Justice in This Country?

What Real Justice Would Look Like …

Real justice would never have seen us here but from here it would have granted leave to the farm.

It would have asked why “may” meant “must,”

why emergency orders renewed hundreds of times still “evade review,”

and why a family’s life’s work counted less than a political slogan.

Real justice would have remembered that courts exist to protect the living, not the fashionable.

The simple answer is NO!!!! Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General, formerly served as Vice-President of a local branch of the United Nations Association in Canada (UNAC)—a reminder of how deeply global institutions are interwoven with domestic governance.

And if you think this talk of “global frameworks” sounds abstract, here’s what it looks like in real life. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is already wired into the same UN-system pipelines that write the rules our farmers are forced to obey.

CFIA and Its Global Channels

Dr. Mary Jane Ireland : Chief Veterinary Officer for Canada

Canada’s official delegate to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). WOAH partners with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on “One Health” animal-disease policy.

Steve Côté: National Manager, CFIA

Listed by the FAO’s International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) as Canada’s official contact point. The IPPC operates under the FAO, making this a direct CFIA ↔ UN link on plant-health regulation.

CFIA and the Codex Alimentarius Commission

The CFIA sits on Canada’s inter-departmental Codex committee, which shapes Canada’s food-safety positions in this joint FAO/WHO body that writes the global food-code adopted through WTO agreements.

These aren’t membership badges on a UN wall; they’re the working channels through which global policy becomes Canadian law. It’s how decisions made in Rome or Geneva reach a barnyard in British Columbia.

I could go on for days about the façade we call government and about what Canada has allowed itself to become, but I will end on this: it’s not over until the fat lady sings, and I am in no mood for singing. We have seen too much, lost too much, and learned too much to ever go back to sleep. Let’s take that pain and turn it into purpose. Let’s finally band together and stand as one, not divided by party or province but united by truth and the simple belief that freedom is worth the fight.

The ostriches are gone, but the movement they inspired is not.

This tragedy can either end as a headline or begin as a turning point.

Let’s choose to make it a beginning, of accountability, of courage, of unity across every corner of society: freedom groups, faith communities, animal lovers and skeptics, vaxxed and unvaxxed, left, right, and everyone in between. Because what’s at stake isn’t a label or a side, it’s the shared right to think, speak, and live freely in the country we all call home.