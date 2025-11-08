Two Canadas, One Justice: When Ideology Gets Leave and Life Gets Lost
Why the courts will move mountains for symbolism but bury a farm for science.
“Reasonableness,” they call it, when a family’s animals are marked for destruction.
“Constitutional urgency,” they call it, when a policy about pronouns needs one more hearing.
The contrast says everything about what Canada’s justice system has become… What Canada has become.
While we were still reeling from the Court’s silence on the ostrich-farm ruling, I looked at what else the justices handled that day. Five cases in total. Only one was granted leave, UR Pride. The rest were ordinary Canadians fighting credit unions, divorce settlements, and a single drunk-driving appeal. That’s what earned the Supreme Court’s attention while hundreds of living creatures hung in the balance.
So what was so special about UR Pride you ask …
Government of Saskatchewan as represented by the Minister of Education v. UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity (Sask.) (Civil) (By Leave) (41979)
“In August of 2023, the applicant Government of Saskatchewan as represented by the Minister of Education (hereafter, “Saskatchewan”) introduced a policy concerning student names and pronouns (hereafter, the “Policy”). Under the Policy, if students under the age of 16 requested that schools use preferred first names and pronouns, parental consent was required. Parental consent was not required for students age 16 and over.”
You are reading that correctly, this was the first case of the day.
The Supreme Court of Canada will bend over backwards to hear a case about policy language in a school.
But when an actual farm, real animals, and an entire family’s livelihood are on the line, they slam the door shut.
That’s not justice. That’s politics wrapped in robes.
The Contrast That Says It All
In Saskatchewan v. UR Pride, a chambers judge let the case expand, kept it alive, and refused to find it moot.
The issue? Pronoun policies in schools, the language, identity, symbolism.
In Universal Ostrich Farms v. CFIA, a small B.C. farm pleaded for its birds and livelihood after the agency invoked emergency powers under the Health of Animals Act.
The court’s reply? The orders were “reasonable.” End of story.
Two different lenses: one zooms in to protect ideology, the other zooms out to protect bureaucracy.
Two cases, two Canadas.
One where ideology is nurtured; one where life is expendable.
The Bureaucracy Shield
The government hides behind its alphabet agencies, CFIA, PHAC, WHO; each claiming “expert discretion.”
Judges defer because Vavilov tells them to.
And so a policy called “stamping out” becomes a death sentence disguised as reasonableness.
The Health of Animals Act says the Minister MAY order destruction, yet CFIA treats “may” as “must,” while simultaneously running an exemption process that pretends discretion still exists.
It’s a perfect bureaucratic paradox: no choice, but also a choice you can’t win.
How can both be true?
It can’t. It’s bureaucratic alchemy: no discretion when you ask for it, infinite discretion when you try to challenge it.
Rights Hierarchies
Both cases touch the same Charter values (if you believe we have one):
Section 7, life, liberty, security of the person.
Section 15, equal protection under the law.
But one fits the fashionable narrative; the other doesn’t.
Symbolic discomfort is treated as constitutional harm.
The destruction of living creatures, property, and livelihoods is filed under “policy.”
This is how modern Canada ranks its citizens: identity first, reality last.
The Science They Didn’t Want you to Hear
Before CFIA ever arrived, Universal Ostrich Farms had been collaborating with scientists on antibody work using IgY, the protective proteins found in ostrich eggs.
Around the world, IgY antibodies are being studied for their potential to neutralize pathogens naturally…an area of legitimate immunological research.
Instead of curiosity, the farm met a cull order.
Every bird destroyed, erased years of selective breeding and a promising Canadian contribution to real disease-fighting science. Albeit a hit in Pfizer’s (and the likes) pocketbook.
The government that preaches innovation crushed innovation in its own backyard.
You can’t call it science-based policy when you destroy the science before it’s tested.
Marty Up North clearly frustrated said: “the ostriches to me are symbolic of something big, …I don’t know if it’s a turning point or not…the nation just won’t wake up…”. I hear ya Marty, and I pray this is the turning point, and not just for Canada but globally.
The Global Playbook
The same buzzwords echo through every file: One Health, Agenda 2030, biosecurity, emergency preparedness.
All promise cooperation; all deliver control.
Policies born in international boardrooms reach Canadian farms through faceless administrators.
Lab-grown meat is praised as sustainable while natural agriculture is treated as a threat.
The pattern is clear: centralize, standardize, sterilize.
And if anyone doubts it, just re-read Bill C-293. For the life of me, I don’t know how much plainer they could make it.
Every clause points toward the same destination; global management of food, health, and land in the name of “preparedness.”
How many more examples will it take before people see it? How do we lift the veil that still keeps so many from recognizing what’s right in front of them?
I pray this opens eyes. In my heart I know this was not a loss in vain. The ostriches were here to remind us of something older and deeper than any institution… resilience, awareness, the instinct to protect life. They didn’t survive millions of years for nothing. Maybe their message is that nature still knows the balance we’ve forgotten: stand tall, stay grounded, keep your eyes open to the horizon. Even when the world seems to have lost its mind, creation itself keeps showing us how to begin again.
Was There Ever Justice in This Country?
What Real Justice Would Look Like …
Real justice would never have seen us here but from here it would have granted leave to the farm.
It would have asked why “may” meant “must,”
why emergency orders renewed hundreds of times still “evade review,”
and why a family’s life’s work counted less than a political slogan.
Real justice would have remembered that courts exist to protect the living, not the fashionable.
The simple answer is NO!!!! Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General, formerly served as Vice-President of a local branch of the United Nations Association in Canada (UNAC)—a reminder of how deeply global institutions are interwoven with domestic governance.
And if you think this talk of “global frameworks” sounds abstract, here’s what it looks like in real life. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is already wired into the same UN-system pipelines that write the rules our farmers are forced to obey.
CFIA and Its Global Channels
Dr. Mary Jane Ireland : Chief Veterinary Officer for Canada
Canada’s official delegate to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). WOAH partners with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on “One Health” animal-disease policy.
Steve Côté: National Manager, CFIA
Listed by the FAO’s International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) as Canada’s official contact point. The IPPC operates under the FAO, making this a direct CFIA ↔ UN link on plant-health regulation.
CFIA and the Codex Alimentarius Commission
The CFIA sits on Canada’s inter-departmental Codex committee, which shapes Canada’s food-safety positions in this joint FAO/WHO body that writes the global food-code adopted through WTO agreements.
These aren’t membership badges on a UN wall; they’re the working channels through which global policy becomes Canadian law. It’s how decisions made in Rome or Geneva reach a barnyard in British Columbia.
I could go on for days about the façade we call government and about what Canada has allowed itself to become, but I will end on this: it’s not over until the fat lady sings, and I am in no mood for singing. We have seen too much, lost too much, and learned too much to ever go back to sleep. Let’s take that pain and turn it into purpose. Let’s finally band together and stand as one, not divided by party or province but united by truth and the simple belief that freedom is worth the fight.
The ostriches are gone, but the movement they inspired is not.
This tragedy can either end as a headline or begin as a turning point.
Let’s choose to make it a beginning, of accountability, of courage, of unity across every corner of society: freedom groups, faith communities, animal lovers and skeptics, vaxxed and unvaxxed, left, right, and everyone in between. Because what’s at stake isn’t a label or a side, it’s the shared right to think, speak, and live freely in the country we all call home.
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There's only one Canada: a Freemason controlled Canada, just like all countries which implemented lockdowns and the lethal COVID response. Nothing will really change (except the names of the puppets of the day) until people understand the root of the problem:
PLEASE help with your comments: what’s your best way to wake-up those who didn’t yet?
The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over!
What’s your experience about asking for an opinion on the following topics?
Magneto Challenge? 20 sec video opens ANY conversation:
https://odysee.com/@nazar:d/magneto:3
Check with your own phone that the ungrounded vaxxed are emitting Bluetooth?
https://rumble.com/v1v4du6-bluetruth-scientific-evidence-for-nano-wireless-technology-in-the-vaxxinate.html
Should every single vaxxed on the planet sue Pfizer and Moderna for deliberately hiding human DNA plasmids in their vaccines, and Pfizer, for injecting an undisclosed carcinogenic monkey virus (SV40) sequence, as officially recognized by Health Canada and Slovakia?
"Sound of Silence" Challenge?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sound-of-silence-challenge
A father gets 20 million dollars from Government? 20 sec video of a baby with vax seizures:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/autism-day-shall-we-celebrate-the
Big Pharma scandals as the norm, not the exception?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/system-failure-ai-exposes-zero-government
PCR-test can’t determine sickness and not suitable for tracing, with up to 90% false positives: PCR-demic?
https://off-guardian.org/2020/12/18/who-finally-admits-pcr-tests-create-false-positives
https://rumble.com/v6kevka-understanding-pcr-as-a-diagnostic-test-applications-and-pitfalls.html
Dr. Fauci admitted no scientific basis for social distancing?
https://thefederalist.com/2024/06/04/fauci-admits-there-was-no-scientific-evidence-for-six-foot-social-distancing-rule/
The CDC admitted that masking was useless against COVID?
https://web.archive.org/web/20211230231436/https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/07/26/over-50-scientific-studies-conclude-masks-do-nothing-to-prevent-the-spread-of-illness-so-why-do-people-keep-claiming-they-work/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-28-cdc-admits-masks-totally-useless-against-covid.html
You’ve been lockdowned for nothing? Johns Hopkins meta-analysis of 18000 studies proved that, and worse, killed people by preventing testing and treatment for cancer and heart:
https://sites.krieger.jhu.edu/iae/files/2022/01/A-Literature-Review-and-Meta-Analysis-of-the-Effects-of-Lockdowns-on-COVID-19-Mortality.pdf
No Health Agency researched the 30+ COVID effective cures, but instead censored and banned the doctors successfully curing COVID? A cure would void the Emergency Use Authorization of the lethal experimental COVID “vaccines”?
http://c19early.com
http://bit.ly/research2000
120 million people killed by the lethal injections? Excess deaths even higher now by the vax-induced thrombosis, myocarditis, cancer and auto-immune pandemics? More casualties than WW1, WW2, and Nam combined:
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/covid-19-vaccines-likely-killed-more
https://www.globalresearch.ca/more-americans-died-covid-19-injections-wwi-wwii-vietnam-war-combined/5878034
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/30-secs-for-your-health-3-graphs
Is a COVID vax infertility bomb exploding as the haxxed children grow up?
COVID designed as a primer for even worse COVID haccines:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-real-covid-timeline
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-vaccine-not-gene-therapy-just
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/what-do-bioweapons-have-to-do-with
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/you-are-anti-haccine
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/us-public-health-emergency-over-infant
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/spike-protein-against-bone-formation
10 sec video:
https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8
(caveat: pot destroys your brain + “Raises Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke”)
9/11: two "planes", yet 8 towers down. WTC7 imploded, free falling on its footprint, in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach as well as the unblemished Deutsche Bank, which with all 7 World Trade Center towers needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to WTC ...
The “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings.
The fore-knowledge of the 9/11 event allowed masons to make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/tucker-carlson-historical-911-was
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/cia-director-in-bed-with-al-qaeda
There's a plan to slow-murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/jane-kills-tarzan
Why is food poisoning legal? (Rumsfeld forced the FDA approval of Aspartame/NutraSweet)
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
Elections: bought and stolen?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2024-elections-bought-or-stolen
Free 100 redpill movies and documentaries:
(don't miss the 1st one, 10 min at 2x, amazing tool for a discussion):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos
- You’ll go nowhere and you’ll be happy:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2050-youll-go-nowhere-and-youll-be
- US Government: “you are your ID” !
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/boycott-us-biometric-id-deadline
- You are the carbon they want to exterminate:
1. No one denies that man affects the weather, but science disagrees with the official narrative.
Prehistoric data from ice cores proves that temperature rise precedes carbon release in the atmosphere, not the other way around.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/best-scientific-sources-to-debunk
2. There's proof of deliberate geoengineering to increase global temperatures and droughts, and decrease albedo by dissolving clouds with chemtrails and microwaves from satellites, weather radars and 5G.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/satattack
3. Life involves a carbon cycle. A war on carbon is a war on life, causing crop/food scarcity, increase in food prices and famines. Decarbonization is part of the plan to exterminate 95% of us.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/carbon-reparations
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/climate-deaths
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/killing-me-softly-with-green-songs
4. Why do they want you to drink cockroach milk?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/drink-zee-bugs-cockroach-milk-the
5. Elon's top secret: EVs cause cancer
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/electric-vehicles-cause-cancer
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-so-happy-constitution-day
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
The end of money and freedom
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman
LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-was-japan-a-bombed-if-it-was
Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/another-proven-conspiracy-steele
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
9 SOLUTIONS
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/9-steps-out-of-global-tyranny
HHS Secretary Kennedy: 47 life-death actions you can't put off any longer !
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dear-bobby-what-is-really-going-on
Would you like to earn $60,000 per year for educating your own children?
Rethinking education for the real 21st century:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-education-for-the-21st
Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!
I’m simply devastated. But, unfortunately, I’m not shocked. Crushing those who oppose the regime is par for the course these days. I cannot imagine the sorrow of the family and how they will recover. Praying for them and for everyone who is living under tyranny.