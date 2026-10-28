’Twas the Night Before Halloween…

And the scariest stories weren’t coming from Hollywood!

’Twas the night before Halloween, and all through the land,

The bureaucrats were stirring, with their laws close at hand.

The goblins were hiding, the witches took flight,

For something far scarier was coming to light.

No vampires, no zombies, no monsters with claws,

Just government power, and a maze of laws.

No need for a haunted house, or a ghost in the hall,

When the knock at your door might be scarier than all!

And this Friday, October 30, Canadians Rising has a story that just might make your hair stand on end.

Our special guest is David Stephan, whose family’s years-long legal ordeal following the tragic death of their young son raises some profoundly disturbing questions about government authority, parental rights, the justice system and the power of the state.

David has lived a story that no parent would ever want to experience. His family’s case has involved criminal proceedings, appeals, overturned convictions and years of public controversy.

And unlike the monsters we dress up as for Halloween, the legal and government institutions involved in his story are very real.

So put down the candy corn, leave the cobwebs hanging, and join us for a Halloween-eve conversation that may be more unsettling than any horror movie.

Because sometimes the most frightening question isn’t what goes bump in the night?

It’s what happens when the very institutions meant to protect us become the ones we fear…. REGULATORY CAPTURE

🎃 Canadians Rising — Friday, October 30, 2026

Special Guest: David Stephan

12:00 PM Eastern | 10:00 AM Mountain | 9:00 AM Pacific

Every voice matters.

PLEASE JOIN CANADIANS RISING SUBSTACK FOR THE LINK TO THE CALL

Costumes optional. Critical thinking encouraged. And bring your questions!

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