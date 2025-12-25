’Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the House,

Not an MP was working, not even the Louse.

The agendas were stacked by the chimney with care,

In hopes Santa Klaus Schwab soon would be there.

The Liberals were nestled all smug in their seats,

Dreaming of Net Zero, bugs, and lab meats.

The NDP snored with their talking points tight,

While the Speaker checked TikTok for “Commons highlights.”

When out on the lawn rose a clucking commotion

Like a stampede of birds in full political motion.

Away to the window they stumbled in a heap,

(All parties together, the mess is theirs to keep.)

The moon on the snow made it painfully clear:

A ghost ostrich uprising was finally here.

Three hundred and forty, the whole phantom band

Marching on Ottawa, taking their stand.

Leading the flock, as majestic as ever,

Were the spirits of Frank, Lulu, and Trevor.

Their wings were a-flapping, but not in despair,

They were here to expose all the BS in the air.

Then Trevor proclaimed with a thunderous cheer:

“Relax, everyone; no PCR needed here!

No swabs, no false positives, no ‘trust us, we swear,’

Just some honest-to-God ostriches haunting your lair.”

The ghosts waddled past MPs trembling in place,

Who weren’t sure if they should run or cover their face.

Meanwhile Carney dove under a desk with a squeal,

Yelling, “I told you all poultry should NEVER appeal!”

Lulu rolled her eyes, stomping loud on the floor:

“Calm down, Mark, darling, we’re birds, not Al Gore.”

Frank hopped on the Speaker’s abandoned big chair,

Declared: “Order! Order! Let’s clean up this lair!'“

The flock circled round with a satirical tone,

Mocking every committee Zoom call ever known.

They pecked at the paperwork, shredded a bill,

(Especially anything hinting at One Health or “the kill.”)

An MP cried, “But the experts all swore!”

Frank replied, “Yes, the same ones who masked you outdoors.”

Carney popped out, adjusting his tie,

Muttering, “This is NOT how global governance is supposed to fly!”

Trevor smirked, “Relax, we’re only here for a minute…

We’d stay longer, but frankly, the House stinks worse WITH you in it.”

Then rising as one, with comedic precision,

The ostriches roasted Ottawa’s “science” decision:

“You culled us for headlines, for panic, for show.

Not one of you asked what the facts actually show.

But hey, Merry Christmas! Enjoy the report!

We’re haunting you losers in Federal Court.”

When you feel that pain,

just know this much is true:

We didn’t die in vain,

the reckoning’s with you.

That twitch you can’t silence,

that itch you can’t outrun?

That’s Karma, Honourable Members…

and she’s only begun.

And with that they ascended like birds made of light,

Leaving MPs claiming they’d seen “a poultry poltergeist.”

But I heard them exclaim as they vanished through flakes:

Merry Christmas to Canadians,

and to Ottawa… THE NATION WAKES.