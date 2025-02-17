February 4, 2025, former U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines by issuing executive orders to withdraw the United States from the United Nations and its various global governance structures. While this move was celebrated by sovereignty advocates, it also raised an urgent question: Why is Canada moving in the exact opposite direction, deepening its commitments to international organizations that dictate domestic policy? One glaring example of this is the ongoing forced culling of healthy livestock in Edgewood BC, under the guise of biosecurity policies

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has been wielding unchecked power to enforce mass slaughtering of animals under the justification of "disease prevention." Despite no active infections for 30 days and a healthy flock, as in NO symptoms of any disease, CFIA dug it’s heels in and not only have they refused further testing, they are insisting on the total destruction of an ostrich farm. Now, the agency has doubled down, stating that it does not matter if all the remaining birds test negative, because two birds died a month ago with positive PCR results, they claim that is all the justification needed to order the extermination of 400 healthy animals.

This echoes a disturbing trend: bureaucratic overreach justified by vague "emergency preparedness" frameworks, eerily aligned with Bill C-293.

Bill C-293, Canada’s pandemic preparedness bill, effectively enshrines in law a permanent state of emergency readiness that prioritizes global obligations over national interest. The bill mandates compliance with international health bodies such as the WHO, an organization that has consistently pushed for mass culling and centralized control over food and medical policies. The bill refers to following One Health approach and justifies having their eyes on your dinner plate. If passed, it will give unelected global entities greater authority over how Canada responds to future "health emergencies," real or fabricated. (if you think Covid 19 was a rough ride FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS…)

NO I AM NOT SAYING WE SHOULD BECOME THE 51st STATE but we to take action and fast!

First you must understand that the United Nations has never been a peace keeping organization but rather pretty much the opposite, please watch the short video below:

Trump’s executive orders to exit the UN highlight the growing resistance against globalist policies that erode national sovereignty. His decision underscores a recognition that international bodies, under the pretext of "sustainability" and "health security," are in fact mechanisms for top-down control over domestic affairs—whether it be through pandemic response, climate mandates, or agricultural restrictions.

Contrast this with Canada, where policies like Bill C-293 and CFIA’s unchecked actions are paving the way for unelected global institutions to dictate domestic food supply management. The culling of healthy ostriches is not just an isolated event, it is a symptom of a broader agenda that seeks to dismantle independent food systems and consolidate control over the agricultural sector. If a government can claim "biosecurity" as justification to wipe out a farmer’s entire stock, what’s stopping them from expanding these measures to other industries and resources?

Why is it we have to feel the pinch before we wake up…by the time you feel the pinch it is going to be too late to stop it

here is your invitation to the buffet of the future:

Canada’s trajectory under policies like Bill C-293 aligns disturbingly well with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which promote "sustainable agriculture"—a euphemism for centralized control over food production. Under the guise of pandemic preparedness and climate action, we are witnessing the slow erosion of property rights, farming autonomy, and national decision-making.

Trump’s order and hopeful withdrawal from the UN signals a rejection of this globalist push. Meanwhile, Canada is accelerating toward a system where national policies are dictated by unaccountable foreign entities. If Canadians do not push back now, they may soon find themselves at the mercy of laws written by international bureaucrats rather than their own elected representatives.

This issue extends far beyond agriculture. The same mechanisms being used to regulate and restrict food production are being applied across multiple sectors; energy, healthcare, transportation, and even digital infrastructure. Under the justification of "sustainability" and "safety," governments and global institutions are steadily increasing their control over natural resources, supply chains, and individual freedoms. The forced culling of ostriches is just one example of how policies disguised as protective measures are being leveraged to establish top-down governance over all aspects of life. If this level of control is normalized, it will only expand further.

Historically, canaries were used in coal mines to detect dangerous gases, serving as an early warning system for miners. Today, the ostriches on this farm serve the same purpose—an alarm bell signaling the creeping control over food, farming, and individual freedoms. Their forced culling is not about disease prevention; it is a test case for how far regulatory overreach can go under the guise of "public health" and "biosecurity."

If Canadians fail to stand up now, this will not stop at ostriches. The same justification will be used to regulate and restrict other food sources, livestock, and industries. The message is clear: global institutions, using their influence over national agencies, are tightening their grip.

The question is: will Canadians recognize the warning before it’s too late?

The battle over these ostriches is not just about one farm, it is a litmus test for the future of food sovereignty in Canada. If the CFIA’s unchecked power is left unchallenged, what stops them from enforcing mass cullings on other livestock, controlling which foods can be produced, or mandating further globalist policies under the pretext of public health?

Trump’s exit from the UN should serve as a wake-up call: Canada must reclaim its sovereignty before unelected bodies dictate every aspect of life, from food to freedom. The time to resist is now, time is running out…

We can help our friends to the South by taking action at PreventGenocide2030.org This is your your one stop shop!!! Send messages to Trump, take action to Save the Ostriches and to Stop C-293, just click on the images below:

