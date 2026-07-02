There is an old Canadian expression that most people know, but few dare print in polite company:

“Quit f**king the dog.” or “Sh*t or get off the pot”

It means stop wasting time. Stop pretending to solve the problem. Get on with the job. To keep this article family friendly, I shifted it to Stop Seducing Fido.

Because that’s exactly what it feels like is happening in Alberta.

Our watchdogs are still here. They still bark. But increasingly, they either have no authority to act … or they’re quietly being removed altogether.

For some of us Albertans, that’s becoming difficult to ignore. I hope after reading this you will SHARE this information with EVERY Albertan you know.

But hold the bus, I will bet ya no matter where you live in Canada, or elsewhere for that matter, you can find very similar things happening…GO UNCOVER IT & EXPOSE IT!!!

Yesterday It Became Reality

While many Albertans were enjoying the Canada Day long weekend, a major change quietly came into effect.

As of July 2, 2026, Alberta driver’s licences and identification cards now include a person’s Personal Health Number (PHN) and a Canadian citizenship marker.

The government describes the change as modernizing services and improving convenience. Perhaps. But before this change took effect, Alberta’s own Information and Privacy Commissioner publicly warned that it raised increased privacy concerns. That alone should have prompted a serious public conversation. Instead, the rollout proceeded.

Wanting answers, I wrote directly to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner asking a series of straightforward questions.

Could Albertans opt out?

Had a Privacy Impact Assessment been completed?

How would PHNs be protected when driver’s licences are routinely shown to employers, retailers, hotels, landlords, financial institutions, security guards, pharmacies and countless others?

What protections existed for seniors, people with disabilities, or Albertans who no longer drive?

Would health care become indirectly tied to driver’s licence renewal?

The response I received stopped me in my tracks.

The Commissioner’s Office explained that it could not investigate my complaint because it does not have jurisdiction over the Registrar of Motor Vehicles … the very office responsible for collecting the information that now appears on Alberta’s driver’s licences.

Read that again.

The province’s privacy watchdog acknowledged that it cannot investigate the government office implementing one of Alberta’s most significant changes involving personal information.

That isn’t just a legal technicality. It’s a governance issue.

If the Privacy Commissioner cannot independently investigate concerns involving the Registrar...

Who can?

The Watchdog Warned Us. To be clear, the Commissioner did not remain silent. She publicly expressed increased privacy concerns. She wrote to the Alberta government. She announced her office would prepare guidance for Albertans because of the significance of these changes.

Yet despite those concerns, the program proceeded.

And the Commissioner herself acknowledged that her office lacks jurisdiction over the Registrar responsible for administering it.

That should concern every Albertan, regardless of political affiliation.

Then Alberta Quietly Lost Another Watchdog

Just days before the driver’s licence changes came into force, another announcement received very little, IF ANY, public attention.

After 22 years, the Alberta Water Council announced it was shutting down after provincial funding was withdrawn.

According to its own announcement, the Council served as a neutral forum that brought together municipalities, industry, government, Indigenous organizations, environmental groups and other stakeholders to provide advice on Alberta’s water future.

Its Executive Director described the organization as an independent place where difficult conversations could occur and consensus could be built.

Now it is gone.

Again, a few obvious question remain unanswered.

Who replaces that independent voice?

and Will another advisory body take its place?

not to mention, Will those responsibilities simply move inside government?

Albertans haven’t been told.

Maybe These Are Isolated Events...

Perhaps these two stories have nothing to do with one another.

One involves privacy.

The other involves water.

But both raise exactly the same question.

What happens when independent oversight is weakened, limited, or disappears?

That question becomes even more important when Alberta is simultaneously making decisions involving:

artificial intelligence infrastructure;

massive data centres;

water allocation;

digital identity systems;

expanding ministerial authority;

and increasingly centralized administrative systems.

Each decision deserves to be examined on its own merits.

But together they reveal something worth paying attention to.

This Isn’t About Left or Right

Many Albertans elected Premier Danielle Smith believing her government would reduce bureaucracy, restore accountability, and push back against increasing centralization.

Yet some recent decisions have left people asking whether Alberta is moving in a different direction than they expected.

This is not about whether one supports the UCP, the NDP, or any other political party.

It is about whether governments—of any political stripe—should strengthen independent oversight or weaken it.

History has shown that concentration of power is not defined by ideology.

Governments labelled conservative, liberal, progressive or socialist are all capable of expanding executive authority.

That’s why independent oversight exists.

Not to obstruct government.

But to protect the public.

Perhaps We’ve Been Asking the Wrong Question

For years, Canadians have been encouraged to see politics as a battle between left and right. Conservative versus Liberal. Blue versus orange. Rural versus urban.

Maybe that’s exactly the debate we’re supposed to have.

Because while we argue over political labels...Government continues to grow. Data collection expands. Decision-making becomes more centralized. Independent oversight becomes less certain.

Regardless of which party happens to be in power. Whether you call that globalization, administrative centralization, or simply modern governance is a matter of opinion.

The facts, however, deserve examination.

A Privacy Commissioner who warns of increased privacy concerns but cannot investigate.

A 22-year independent water advisory council that quietly disappears.

These are not insignificant administrative changes.

They are reminders that democracy depends on more than elections.

It depends on strong institutions that are independent enough and empowered enough, to ask difficult questions before decisions are made.

Albertans deserve watchdogs with teeth.

Not watchdogs on a leash.

Because once independent oversight is weakened, citizens are left with one thing:

Trust, and trust alone has never been an adequate substitute for accountability.

TOP 10 QUESTIONS EVERY ALBERTAN SHOULD BE ASKING

1. Who is Watching the Watchdogs?

If Alberta’s Information and Privacy Commissioner says she lacks jurisdiction over the Registrar of Motor Vehicles, who independently oversees the collection and use of our personal information?

2. Why Was the Warning Not Enough?

If Alberta’s own Privacy Commissioner warned the government about increased privacy concerns before the new driver’s licence system came into effect, what specific changes were made in response to those concerns?

If none were made, why not?

3. Why Was There No Meaningful Public Consultation?

Millions of Albertans are affected by these changes.

Where were the public meetings?

Where was the province-wide consultation?

Where was the public debate?

4. Who Replaces the Alberta Water Council?

After 22 years of providing independent advice on water management, the Alberta Water Council has been dissolved.

Who now performs that role?

Who provides independent advice to government on Alberta’s most valuable resource?

5. Is Decision-Making Becoming More Centralized?

Across Alberta we are seeing:

greater ministerial authority,

expanding digital systems,

fewer independent advisory bodies.

Are these isolated decisions...or part of a broader trend toward centralized decision-making?

6. Why Are Albertans Learning About Major Changes After They Take Effect?

How many Albertans knew that, as of July 2, their driver’s licence could now include both a Personal Health Number and a citizenship marker?

Shouldn’t changes affecting millions of citizens receive far greater public attention?

7. Where Are the Independent Privacy Impact Assessments?

Have Privacy Impact Assessments been completed?

Have they been released publicly?

If so, where can Albertans read them?

If not, why not?

8. Who Benefits?

Every major policy should be accompanied by one simple question:

Who benefits?

Government?

Industry?

Technology providers?

Citizens?

Follow the incentives.

9. Are Political Labels Distracting Us?

For years we’ve argued about:

Liberal.

Conservative.

Left.

Right.

Meanwhile...

Government continues to grow.

Technology continues to expand.

Personal information continues to be collected.

Power continues to become more centralized.

Have we been arguing about the wrong things?

10. If the Watchdogs Can’t Protect Us...

Who Will?

Independent oversight exists for one reason.

To protect the public.

If watchdogs lack jurisdiction...

or disappear altogether...

who is left asking the difficult questions before decisions are made?

Or does that responsibility now fall to ordinary Albertans?

The Final Question

Perhaps the most important question isn’t one for government.

It’s one for each of us.

At what point do we stop assuming someone else is watching... and realize that we are the watchdogs now?

So perhaps it’s time we stopped seducing Fido. Because the health of a democracy is measured not by how loudly governments speak, but by how free its watchdogs are to bark, investigate, and, when necessary, bite.

As a retired dental hygienist, I’ve spent decades helping people keep their teeth. Maybe now it’s time we gave Alberta’s watchdogs theirs back. After all, watchdogs without teeth don’t protect democracy...

They just bark while someone else steals the steak.

Alberta's Privacy Commissioner has now issued separate guidance for citizens, private businesses and public bodies. Not because nothing changed, but because something significant did. The guidance repeatedly warns against overcollection of personal information and explains how to avoid collecting, retaining or disclosing information that many organizations may have no authority to collect in the first place. That raises a reasonable public policy question: if so much guidance is needed to reduce the new privacy risks, could those risks have been reduced through the design of the system itself? PLEASE READ IT.

Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta (OIPC)

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