Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Trevor's avatar
Trevor
7h

Until Government comes clean on COVID nothing that is happening is for the good of humanity.

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david's avatar
david
6h

thank you for trying to wake up all the pooches. the demise of the water council is concerning. especially with danielle cheering on data centers.

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