https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/summary.html

Report summary updated January 19, 2024

A total of 105,016,456 vaccine doses have been administered in Canada as of December 3, 2023, including 5,694,993 vaccine doses of XBB.1.5 vaccines and 9,948,907 doses of bivalent vaccines. Adverse events (side effects) have been reported by 58,712 people up to and including January 5, 2024. That’s about 6 people out of every 10,000 people vaccinated who have reported 1 or more adverse events . Of the 58,712 individual reports, 47,010 were considered non-serious ( 0.045% of all doses administered ) and 11,702 were considered serious ( 0.011% of all doses administered ). Among all adverse event reports: 1,044 were following bivalent vaccines, of which 783 were considered non-serious (0.008% of bivalent doses administered) and 261 (0.003% of bivalent doses administered) were considered serious. 278 were following XBB.1.5 vaccines, of which 251 were considered non-serious (0.004% of XBB.1.5 vaccine doses administered) and 27 (0.0005% of XBB.1.5 vaccine doses administered) were considered serious. Most adverse events are mild and include soreness at the site of injection or a slight fever. Serious adverse events are rare , but do occur. They include anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction), which has been reported 777 times (1 report per 100,000 doses administered) for all COVID-19 vaccines across Canada. That’s why you may need to wait for a period of time after you receive a vaccination so that you can receive treatment in case of an allergic reaction.

All serious adverse event reports undergo medical review to see if there are any safety issues needing further action. These processes include meeting regularly to review the data with provincial and territorial partners, the regulator, research networks and medical advisors. Any unexpected safety concerns are detected quickly and acted upon immediately.

On July 26, 2023, Health Canada cancelled the Drug Identification Number (DIN) for JCOVDEN (previously Janssen COVID-19 vaccine) at the request of the manufacturer pursuant of the Food and Drug Regulations.

On December 19, 2023, Health Canada cancelled the DIN of Vaxzevria previously (Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine) at the request of the manufacturer pursuant of the Food and Drug Regulations.

Adverse events may occur after being vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, but they are not necessarily related to the vaccine.

Evidence indicates that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the risks of the disease.

Adverse events of interest

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome following vaccination with AstraZeneca Vaxzevria/COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine.

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining around the heart) following vaccination with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Observations:

Reporting Rate of Adverse Events: 58,712 reports out of 105,016,456 doses administered equate to about 0.056% of all doses leading to any reported adverse event.

Serious adverse events are reported at a rate of 0.011%. Disparity Between Reports and Actual Incidents: If the reported numbers represent only 1% of actual injuries, the true number of adverse events would be 5,871,200, a significant increase. This is consistent with underreporting trends observed in passive surveillance systems like Canada’s system or the US VAERS. Studies, such as the Lazarus Report (2010), suggest that passive reporting systems often capture a small fraction of adverse events (1-10%)

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

In a nutshell that pulling these off the market is long overdue!!!

It is imperative that until scientists are allowed to engage in open, uncensored debate about the risks and benefits of these vaccines, the administration of these shots must be halted immediately. Decisions like Alberta's Premier promoting "choice" while simultaneously adding COVID-19 vaccines to the childhood immunization schedule for infants as young as six months are deeply concerning and must be scrutinized. Infants have been consistently shown to be at an extremely low risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, raising serious ethical questions about how such a decision can be justified. Leaders making these choices need to be held accountable, as they carry a heavy responsibility for any harm caused…indeed, as the saying goes, they have blood on their hands. The inclusion of a vaccine with known risks, particularly for a demographic that faces almost no threat from the disease, is not only indefensible but a betrayal of public trust.

One such example is the “Saviour on the White Horse”…trojan as it may be…

Alberta, Canada Vaccination Schedule

Table 1. Routine immunization schedule, effective: June 24, 2024

AgeVaccine2 months

DTaP-IPV-Hib-HB 1

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine

Rotavirus

4 months

DTaP-IPV-Hib-HB

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine

Meningococcal conjugate (MenconC)

Rotavirus

6 months

DTaP-IPV-Hib-HB

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (for high risk children only)

6 months and older

Influenza 2 (annually)

COVID-19 3

12 months

MMR-Var 4

Meningococcal conjugate (MenconC)

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine

18 months

DTaP-IPV-Hib

MMR-Var 4

4 years

Tdap-IPV 5

Grade 6

Hepatitis B (2 doses)

HPV 6 (2 doses)

Grade 9

Tdap 7

MenC-ACYW 8

Adults

Tdap 7 (every 10 years and one dose in every pregnancy)

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (one dose – 65 years and older)

