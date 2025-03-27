The Ostriches still stand, well most of them that is, unfortunately a sniper decided to become judge and jury and shot and killed Sarah, one of the elder hens, and now we have hit a wall.

The legal counsel withdrew from the Ostrich Farm case. Not because of a loss, but because they were not able to raise enough money.

First let’s thank the former legal team for getting us this far …CFIA has not been able to slaughter them yet

….BUT they are far from safe

They say when one door closes, another opens , but this wasn’t just a door. It was the sound of the gallows creaking, the system tightening its grip, the chill of abandonment as the legal counsel stepped away due to lack of funds. The farm was left exposed. The birds were still alive, but the clock was ticking.

And then …a miracle.

His name is Lee Turner.

A legal warrior with the courage to take on a case others wouldn’t touch. A man who understands that this fight isn’t about a single farm, or even just one country , it’s about precedent. About standing up to the One Health agenda that’s creeping across every continent under the guise of “safety.”

Make no mistake: if we win this, we don’t just save the ostriches. We shatter the legal foundation they want to use to impose perpetual pandemics, health mandates, lockdowns on farms, kill animals en masse without proof, and control food and biology in the name of public health. This is how we fight back AND not just in Canada, but for every country caught in this global web.

But Lee cannot do this alone.

He needs all of us.

This is going to be a legal war AND wars are won with people, purpose, and support. We need boots on the ground, donations from every corner, bottle drives, school campaigns, and voices raised in every town, province and country. Every dollar brings us closer to justice. Every share spreads the truth. Every prayer strengthens our resolve.

If you’ve ever said, “What can I do to stop this madness?” … this is it.

Let’s make this case the one that sets them back decades, and hopefully end this global insanity.

Let’s make history once again, not just for ostriches, but for freedom itself.

While the Government has its own printing press and they are doing their best to bankrupt the Ostrich Farm both financially and emotionally, we have to rely on donations from the people, we did it before and we can surely do it again. Here is a breakdown of what is needed:

$5,000 retainer IMMEDIATELY

$ 96,829.91 invoice from previous legal team

$500,000 guesstimated costs for new legal team to complete the two judicial review proceedings filed in Federal Court, and the appeal filed in the Court of Appeal. They must prepare, serve and file the Applicant’s Record by April 1, 2025. The hearing of the judicial review applications is scheduled for April 15th and 16th. At the same time preparing for the Appeal which could be heard at any time.

We are not exaggerating when we say this: these ostriches could hold the key to ending the very system that’s making the world sick.

The Truth They Want Buried

These birds aren’t just rare or beautiful, they are biologically extraordinary.

Research out of Japan has shown that ostrich antibodies are highly effective against a wide range of viruses, bacteria, and pathogens .

What does that mean? It means they could blow a hole through the fear-based industries that profit from endless sickness…Big Pharma, lab-grown meat, gain-of-function fanatics.

This is really why they want them gone.

And they almost succeeded. But we’re still here. And so are the ostriches.

This Is Bigger Than a Farm

This is about truth, biotech suppression, sovereignty, and the right to defend what’s natural, real, and healing.

This is your chance to say: We see what you’re doing. And we won’t let you get away with it.

This is not just a legal fundraiser. This is a movement.

We’re asking you to:

Donate if you can — even if it’s $1.

Organize a bottle drive in your town.

Get your local school or college involved.

Ask local businesses to sponsor one day’s legal cost.

Reach out to churches, Agriculture networks, and youth groups.

Reach out to Animal Groups

Every penny helps. Every voice matters.

How to Donate

E-transfer: saveourostriches@gmail.com

GiveSendGo: Save Our Ostriches

GoFundMe: Save Ostrich’s from Unnecessary Cull

We also have hats, t-shirts, hoodies and bumper stickers SAVE OUR OSTRICHES. Go to SaveOurOstriches.com and check it out. Please help save these ostriches...

What If This Is the Turning Point?

What if these birds are the very thing that could unravel a system built on fear, sickness, and compliance?

What if saving them shows the world that we will no longer be ruled by biotech barons and lab coat tyrants?

What if this little farm in B.C. becomes the line we draw in the sand?

Remember the trucker convoy?

It raised nearly $20 million in just a few weeks because people were sick of the mandates and lockdowns. That wasn’t the end of the fight…it was just the beginning. If you understand the One Health Agenda, you can see exactly where this is going: perpetual lockdowns, forced compliance, food control, and total loss of sovereignty. This is not hyperbole, just read Bill C-293 and see for yourself. (PS it doesn’t even have to pass it is already law in the Sustainable Development Act). What’s happening to the Universal Ostrich Farm is the next stage in the global playbook. This isn’t just about birds, it’s about whether we the people still have the right to say no. This fight is bigger than the convoy, but now, the truth isn’t on wheels... it’s got wings. If you're worried about frozen bank accounts, don't be, they wouldn't dare pull that stunt again and the time is right we have NO functioning government (at least not until April 28th election). But if you are concerned, to avoid interference, just send an e-transfer to: saveourostriches@gmail.com and be part of something massive.

Let’s make history…AGAIN!!!.

They thought they could kill the birds and silence us.

Let’s show them the flock is rising.

The convoy woke us up. The ostriches are about to set us free

You in?

Please do what you can today…empty your

take your bottles in

every bit helps…

Thank you so much…for all each of you are doing…