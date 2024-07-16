Share

Well now it all makes sense… only Holyfield understands how that feels

Ouch, look how much blood a bite on the ear generates, y’all would think a bullet piercing it would be significantly more …but y’all haven’t seen the likes of this fighter

"Let me get my shoes,” repeated Trump as Secret Service agents shielded him and tried to walk him off the stage.

“The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off," Trump told the New York Post. "And my shoes are tight.”

Now we all have heard that in a car accident if a person is knocked out of their shoes they are likely deceased. So I asked the all knowing (Chat GPT) if this was true.

According to Chat GPT:

“If a businessman in a suit and tie, wearing tightly fitting shoes, were struck with enough force to be knocked out of his shoes, it would suggest an extremely high-impact event. Such a scenario would likely involve significant trauma, potentially resulting in serious injuries. The types of injuries that could be expected include:

Head and Neck Injuries: Concussions, skull fractures, or neck injuries. Spinal Injuries: Damage to the spinal cord, vertebrae, or soft tissues around the spine. Bone Fractures: Broken bones, especially in the legs, arms, or ribs. Internal Injuries: Damage to internal organs, such as the liver, spleen, or lungs, which could result in internal bleeding. Soft Tissue Injuries: Severe bruising, lacerations, or muscle injuries.

The force needed to dislodge someone from tightly fitting shoes would be considerable, likely coming from a high-speed collision (e.g., being hit by a vehicle) or a fall from a significant height. Immediate medical attention would be critical in such a situation to assess and treat any injuries sustained.”

BUT, oddly enough this 80 year old tropper jumped right up, first asking for his shoes, then to shake his fist, notably with no blood on it, even after covering his bullet wounded ear, chanting “fight fight fight”.

Wait a minute Donnie have you been dipping in the CRISPR???

WHAT LUCK, ALL THOSE WHITE SHIRTS AND NOT A SINGLE DROP OF BLOOD STAINED THEM, SOMEBODY’S MAID GOT LUCKY.

I do have one serious question Donald; what hairspray DO you use?

Almost forgot about the OZONE bringing the world to an end…almost 40 years ago, but it is worth bringing back to the forefront to understand the rest of the bullshit the United Nations have been throwing at us.

“As word of the ozone hole leaked through the media, it became nothing short of a worldwide sensation. Scientists scrambled to understand the chemical processes behind the hole as the public expressed fear for scientists’ wellbeing at the South Pole, assuming that while studying the hole they would be exposed to UV rays that could render them blind and horrifically sunburned.

Rumors of blind sheep—the increased radiation was thought to cause cataracts—and increased skin cancer stoked public fears. “It’s like AIDS from the sky,” a terrified environmentalist told Newsweek’s staff. Fueled in part by fears of the ozone hole worsening, 24 nations signed the Montreal Protocol limiting the use of CFCs in 1987.”

And so it began the CLIMATE HOAX…the invisible boogie man “First there was acid rain. Then it was the ozone hole. Now it’s greenhouse gases like CO2 ” according to Bryan Johnson who is a research chemist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

BUT BACK TO DONALD …RUNNING FOR HIS LIFE

GOT MY HAT, GOT MY SHOES, LETS GO GUYS & GALS

After all Secret Service is all in when it comes to Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity (DIE)

I think she maybe could use a change of clothes and please tell me that thing ain’t loaded.

I asked Chat GPT another question: if one is under threat of gunfire how many out of 100 would look for their shoes before running to safety? and drumroll please

“In a situation where someone is under threat of gunfire, the vast majority of people would prioritize their immediate safety over other concerns, such as looking for their shoes. The human body's natural response to such a threat typically involves the fight-or-flight response, which prepares the body to quickly escape danger.

While there isn't a specific statistic for how many out of 100 people would look for their shoes before running to safety, it can be reasonably assumed that very few, if any, would do so. The urgency and instinct to survive in such a high-stress situation would likely override the concern for personal belongings like shoes. Therefore, it is safe to estimate that close to 0 out of 100 people would prioritize looking for their shoes in such a scenario.”

As a retired dental hygienist I was usually the 1/10 that went against the grain but gotta say my shoes would be the last thing I would be looking for. Might have asked the Secret Service for a change of pants, but shoes just can’t see as a priority.

Things that make ya go hmmmmmm!