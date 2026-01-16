Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NewZealandDoc's avatar
NewZealandDoc
19h

It's nice to get a legal opinion that supports the law, but so far this has been an exception. We are still struggling here in New Zealand, where nobody has yet been held to account for their depredations. Your brave freedom convoy inspired the greatest protest in New Zealand history, one that was completely organic. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Richard Blackwell's avatar
Richard Blackwell
19h

This is a good ruling whose time has come.

Trudeau and Freeland and company should be held accountable. Carney also. He is not Canadian by his actions !

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture