Today deserves a hip hip hooray… not because of politics, but because the rule of law still matters in Canada.

On January 16, 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal released its decision on the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act during the 2022 Freedom Convoy. (see link at the bottom for full decsion). And the message could not be clearer:

The invocation was unreasonable.

The threshold for a national emergency was not met.

Canadians’ Charter rights were violated.

The Court dismissed every appeal by the Attorney General of Canada, fully upholding the Federal Court’s original ruling. This is not a technicality. This is a constitutional line in the sand.

What the Court actually said (in plain English)

For the first time since the Emergencies Act replaced the War Measures Act, Canadian courts were asked to decide whether the federal government overreached.

They answered: YES YES YES

The Court confirmed that:

There was no “national emergency” as defined in the Act

The situation did not exceed provincial capacity across Canada

Economic disruption and political inconvenience do not equal threats to national security

The government relied on speculation , not compelling evidence

Freezing bank accounts without due process violated Section 8 of the Charter

Broad protest bans violated freedom of expression under Section 2(b)

Even more damning: CSIS itself never assessed the protests as a threat to the security of Canada, yet the government proceeded anyway…That matters.

This wasn’t about liking the protest … it was about limiting state power

You didn’t have to support the Freedom Convoy to understand what was at stake.

The Court emphasized something many Canadians felt instinctively at the time:

The Emergencies Act is a tool of last resort, NOT a convenience.

Governments don’t get to suspend civil liberties because a situation is politically uncomfortable, embarrassing, or difficult to manage. They don’t get to redefine “emergency” after the fact. And they certainly don’t get to weaponize financial systems against citizens without clear legal safeguards.

That precedent is now on record.

Why this ruling matters going forward

This decision does more than look backward.

It sends a warning, to this government and every future one, that:

Emergency powers are not blank cheques

Charter rights do not disappear during crises

Courts will scrutinize “national security” claims, not rubber-stamp them

Financial surveillance and account freezes require strict legal limits

That’s not radical.

That’s democracy working as designed.

Organizations like the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Constitution Foundation played a critical role in bringing this challenge forward, and Canadians are better off because they did.

Hip hip hooray … and stay vigilant

Celebrate this win. We should.

But don’t mistake it for the end of the story.

The architecture that allowed emergency powers, financial control, and centralized authority still exists. Courts can draw boundaries, but citizens must defend them.

Today’s ruling proves something essential:

Canadians are not powerless and the law still answers to the people.

Hip.

Hip.

Hooray

Federal Court of Appeal

