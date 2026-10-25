Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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don findlay's avatar
don findlay
6d

Institutional credit creation pumps money through veins of corruption that empower the takeover of individual rights and freedoms. Here is the only way it can be changed... https://librti.com/view-video/liberty-hours

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1 reply by Connie Shields
david's avatar
david
5d

as usual comprehensive and enlightening. well done connie - thanks for doing the research. and thank you for the links.

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