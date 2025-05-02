Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Connie Shields's avatar
Connie Shields
7h

It was on MSM which I never see but independents seemed to have missed it...We were too DISTRACTED with arguing over which globalist would win the election. I have now seen it on Global TV and elsewhere from back in March

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
6hEdited

Canada is doomed as long as we have a liberal, left wing globalist running the show! Sadly that describes the current and recently elected minority government in Ottawa! God help us all! Why am I stuck in a country of so many lazy and delusional voters?!?! 😢🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture