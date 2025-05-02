The U.S. Has Finally Taken a Stand: Rejoice, But Don’t Forget—One Health Must Go Too

The U.S. rejection of Agenda 2030 was a victory that echoed around the world. For years, globalists and UN-backed organizations have pushed a global governance agenda disguised as sustainability and social justice. But now, the U.S. has said enough—and in doing so, it has sent a clear message to the world: national sovereignty must come first. This is a huge win for those of us who believe that our governments should represent our interests, not the interests of global elites.

But as we celebrate this important victory, we cannot lose sight of the real threat that still looms: One Health

Click Image Below and listen to the most important video of the century… Thank you to Alex Newman for this breaking news: Be sure to follow Alex on his substack. https://substack.com/@libertysentinel

.

Why Rejoice? The U.S. Has Rejected Agenda 2030

The U.S. taking a stand against Agenda 2030 is a massive moment of triumph for national sovereignty. Agenda 2030, with its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has been the framework for pushing a globalist agenda that forces nations to conform to policies that prioritize climate action, economic redistribution, and international regulation over local needs and economic freedom.

The U.S. rejection of this agenda marks a turning point. It signals a shift away from global governance and back to national sovereignty—a victory for freedom-loving people everywhere. It was a powerful reminder that nations should be free to make their own decisions without outside interference.

Share

But the Real Threat Remains: One Health

While the U.S. rejection of Agenda 2030 was a significant victory, the real threat remains: One Health….they always have a back up plan…we must stay one step ahead!

One Health is not just a health initiative—it’s a global framework that seeks to merge human, animal, and environmental health into a single system of global control. Through One Health, international organizations like the UN and WHO are pushing policies that will centralize control over our food systems, health care, and environmental regulations. This agenda undermines national sovereignty, and the policies being pushed through One Health are already impacting both US and Canada’s farmers and food security.

The One Health agenda is a clear path to global domination, where local decisions will no longer be in the hands of Canadians. Instead, our health systems, environmental policies, and agricultural practices will be dictated by global governance structures that have no respect for the sovereign needs of Canada.

Canada has Been Focused on the Wrong Fight—It’s Time to Pay Attention to the Real Threat

While we’ve been distracted by the election drama and the media circus, Canada has been quietly moving forward with policies that align it with globalist agendas. From climate policies that attack our energy sector to the destruction of local farms under biosecurity measures, One Health is already making its way into our daily lives—and it’s doing so quietly, while we argue over which party controls the government.

In the midst of election madness, Canadians have lost sight of the real battle. Agenda 2030 was just the beginning—the real power grab is the One Health Agenda, which is slowly taking hold right now, without the public fully understanding what’s at stake.

The Call to Action: It’s Time for Canada to Follow the U.S.

Now is the time for Canadians to wake up and stand up against Agenda 2030 and the One Health Agenda. We need to reject these global policies and reclaim control over our own food systems, healthcare, and environmental policies.

Here’s what we must do:

Demand Canada Reject bothe Agenda 2030 and One Health: The U.S. has set the example, and it’s time for Canada to follow suit. We need to push our leaders to reject these Agendas and the global regulations that come with them. Focus on Our Sovereignty: We must stop focusing on the distractions of political parties and start fighting for our sovereignty—to have control over our own resources, food systems, and public health policies. The globalist agenda is creeping in while we argue about which party is in power—now is the time to act. Resist the Culling and Control of Our Farms: One Health is already driving policies that force the culling of healthy animals and threaten our local food systems. It’s time to stand against these measures and protect our farmers and our ability to feed ourselves. Push Back Against Global Health and Environmental Policies: One Health will restrict our individual choices about what we eat, how we live, and where we go. Stand up against these top-down global policies that aim to control our every move. Share

Stand Up Now Before It’s Too Late

The U.S. rejection of Agenda 2030 was a win, but the real battle lies ahead. The One Health Agenda is the next phase of global control, and Canada must reject it before it’s too late. The U.S. has already made the right choice, and Canada must follow suit.

The distractions of elections won’t save us from the globalist overreach. It’s time for Canadians to rise above the noise, take a stand, and fight back against the global agendas that threaten to take away our freedoms and our ability to make independent decisions about our food, health, and environment.

For more information and action items Go to PreventGenocide2030.org or just click the logo below:

To help stop the killing of 400 healthy Ostriches Go to SaveOurOstriches.com or just click teh image below:

Share Connie’s Substack