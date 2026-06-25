Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Vojtaskovic's avatar
Pat Vojtaskovic
1d

AI data centers are being built at breakneck speed. It is hard for me to believe our personal medical data gathered by AI won't reside on one or perhaps more than one of these servers. That begs the questions), how long is it stored? who has access? Will it be sold? Can it be hacked? Is the government going to review it and if so, why? I'm sure you can think of more questions. So far, we aren't getting many answers. Just full steam ahead, no permission from us required.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Murray Palmer's avatar
Murray Palmer
13h

This is one step closer to a complete digital identification. Add the medicare number to the drivers license. A digital identification is a compilation of over lapping government data bases used to track and control the masses. It is always portrayed as a more efficient means of storing “data”, when in fact it is just a sophisticated cloaked retrieval system once initiated will never give up or delete that gem of personal information even long after you are dead and gone. AI is created from the old search engines of the past, when we would ask Dr Google about a particular pain you had in your butt and it would come back telling you to cut out the amount of coffee you were drinking. What could possibly go wrong?

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture