Today went to see my family physician for what I expected would be a routine medical appointment.

I happened to stand up and look around the examination room. Three notices had been taped to the wall, no idea how long they have been there as this is the first time that I had a good look. I did not have my reading glasses with me so I took pictures, the doctor came in right away and I kind of forgot about the notices.

When I got home I opened them up…One notice outlined a fee schedule for uninsured services. Another informed patients that appointments would now be limited to discussing a maximum of two medical concerns. If you have more than 2 concerns you will have to book another appointment…odd but … The third stopped me in my tracks.

It announced that Artificial Intelligence is now be used during my medical consultation. No one mentioned it when I booked my appointment. No one mentioned it when I checked in. No one asked for my permission. I have no idea how long this has been going on

.

That was the moment I realized something profound had changed.

Doctors Have Always Looked for Better Ways to Keep Notes. Let me be clear. This is not an article criticizing my doctor. Family physicians today are buried under paperwork. Every minute they spend typing is a minute they are not looking at their patients. Years ago, many physicians used a Dictaphone. After the appointment, they would dictate their notes into a recorder. A medical transcriptionist, someone bound by strict confidentiality, would type the report. The doctor reviewed it, made corrections if necessary, and signed the final chart. Patients generally understood what was happening. The recording had one purpose: creating the doctor’s medical notes.

Artificial Intelligence is different.

Instead of dictating after the appointment, AI may now participate during the conversation itself. That changes the nature of one of the most private conversations any of us will ever have.

Is a Poster on the Wall Informed Consent?

The notice states:

“Your participation is completely voluntary.” That sounds reassuring. But voluntary participation requires that people know they have a choice. No one asked me whether I wanted AI involved in my appointment. No one explained how to decline. No one said,

“Before we begin, I’d like to let you know I use an AI scribe to assist with my charting. Would you like to participate, or would you prefer I document today’s visit manually?”

Instead, the information was posted on a sheet of paper taped to the wall.

Is that informed consent? Or is it simply notification? Those are two very different things.

The notice answered none of the questions I immediately had.

Who makes this AI? Where is my information processed? Is my conversation recorded? If it is recorded, how long is it kept? Does the audio ever leave Canada? Can the AI company access my information? Is any of my medical information used to improve the software? If I refuse to participate, will my doctor simply take notes the old-fashioned way?

I don’t know. And I suspect many physicians may not know every technical detail either. Their expertise is medicine. They understandably rely on software vendors, clinic administrators, and privacy assurances when adopting new technologies intended to reduce documentation time.

But if doctors cannot answer these questions, who can?

A Curious Detail

One sentence in the notice particularly caught my attention.

It assured patients that the AI complies with HIPAA. Isn’t HIPAA American legislation. This is an Alberta medical clinic.

Why are Alberta patients being reassured about compliance with U.S. privacy legislation instead of Alberta’s own Health Information Act?

Perhaps there is a simple explanation and patients deserve one.

Why This Matters Now

This notice appeared, or at least I noticed it, just as Alberta announced it will be issuing new driver’s licences displaying each person’s Personal Health Number.

Healthcare is becoming increasingly digital. Identity is becoming increasingly digital.

Artificial Intelligence has quietly entered the examination room.

These developments may have different purposes, but together they highlight a larger reality: more of our most personal information is being collected, processed, and managed through digital systems.

That makes transparency more important than ever.

This Isn’t About Fear

Maybe technology can improve healthcare, if AI allows physicians to spend more time listening to patients instead of typing into a computer, that might be a worthwhile goal. But trust does not come from technology.

Trust comes from transparency.

Patients deserve to understand how their information is handled before they begin discussing the most personal aspects of their lives.

Before Your Next Appointment...

You may wish to ask a few simple questions.

Will AI be used during my visit? What AI system are you using? Is my conversation recorded? Where is my information processed? Can I decline? If I decline, will my care be affected in any way?

These are not anti-technology questions.

They are pro-patient questions.

One Final Thought

For generations, the examination room was a place where two people met in confidence: a patient and a physician.

Today, there may be a third participant.

Not another doctor, or is it? Not a nurse, or is it?

Artificial Intelligence.

Perhaps this technology will ultimately improve patient care, or perhaps it will train AI to eliminate your doctor…

Perhaps it will become as routine as electronic medical records. But before we accept its presence in one of the most private spaces in our lives, every patient deserves something more than a notice taped to the wall.

They deserve an honest conversation.

Because informed consent begins with being informed.

A Thought for My Doctor and Yours … and the Clinic Staff

I genuinely appreciate the care you provide and understand that AI scribes are being introduced to reduce paperwork and allow physicians to spend more time with patients.

But I can’t help wondering...

As AI learns from thousands, or eventually millions, of patient encounters, are today’s physicians unknowingly helping train the very systems that may one day replace many of the tasks they currently perform?

History has shown that technology often begins as a tool to assist workers before gradually assuming more of their responsibilities.

I hope AI remains just that, a tool that supports physicians rather than one that ultimately diminishes the human relationship at the heart of medicine.

It’s a question worth asking before convenience quietly becomes dependency.

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