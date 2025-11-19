click on image above

DR. RIMA TRUTH REPORTS with co-host Ralph Fucetola Today: “Setting the Record Straight About the Ostriches and Their Antibodies” with Dave Bilinksi and Karen Esperson, Universal Ostrich Farm Owners! November 18, 2025 11-1 AM pm UK, 6-8 pm eastern, 3-5 pm pacific

Reflections on the Dr. Rima Truth Reports Interview

For almost a year, a fog of misinformation, half-truths, and outright smear campaigns has surrounded the Universal Ostrich Farm case. Everything from old personal struggles to wild accusations of “grifters” and “actors” has been thrown at a couple who never asked for the spotlight and never imagined they would become the center of an international story. But the latest episode of Dr. Rima Truth Reports finally cut through the noise. Dave and Karen were able to speak without being interrogated, cornered, or ambushed. They spoke calmly, honestly, and with the painful clarity that only comes after being betrayed by the very institutions you once trusted.

The myth that this was a normal CFIA case crumbles the moment anyone hears their story in their own words. There was nothing normal about what happened. From the beginning, CFIA refused to test healthy birds, refused necropsies on fresh deaths, refused ostrich-specific science, and refused every exemption pathway that existed within their own policy framework. And while Canadians assume CFIA “always tests,” the truth is far more unsettling: the agency does not have to test anything if they choose not to. Under the current regulatory structure, CFIA can cull purely on suspicion. This case revealed that power in full daylight.

Instead of evidence, CFIA defaulted to a poultry protocol for a species they openly admitted they had no policy for. This wasn’t science-based decision making, it was bureaucratic muscle memory dressed up as biosecurity. And that is exactly why this case exposed something bigger than a farm dispute. If CFIA had granted the exemption they initially acknowledged …“rare and valuable genetics”, the world would have cheered, the story would have ended, and everyone would have moved on. But they couldn’t allow that. An exemption would have undermined the very One Health culling model they are rolling out. It would have created a precedent that farmers have rights. It would have revealed that testing, science, and species-specific evidence actually matter.

CFIA couldn’t risk that.

So they showed their hand instead … and the world saw it

Remember folks it is all smoke and mirrors

Another myths I hear floating around is that “CFIA never asked them to cull their own birds”. That claim only survives among people who never spoke with the owners or read a single affidavit or court documetn. CFIA absolutely expected Dave and Karen to destroy their own birds. They didn’t lay out a step-by-step killing method, but the message was unmistakable: the birds were to be culled, and compliance was assumed. It was the same fear-based playbook Canadians saw during the COVID lockdowns; threats of jail, threats of massive fines, threats of criminal charges … and then, once compliance was achieved or resisted, the system quietly backed away from prosecution.

That is precisely what happened to Karen and Katie. They were arrested and removed from the pen the day CFIA showed up Sept 22, 2025. Katie announced yesterday that their charges were dropped. I was quick to point out that it was a play straight out of the Covid playbook. Thousands of masking fines were issed, some peope paid them but those who didn’t found charges dropped when they went to court…WHY because they had NO jurisdiction. Today Karen updated us, the charges were not dropped … they were suspended. And that distinction matters. A suspended charge is a year-long leash. It allows the Crown to avoid a trial, avoid disclosure, avoid accountability, and avoid losing, all while keeping the accused under psychological pressure. This is a tool of control, not justice. And despite the suspension, both women are still forced to undergo fingerprinting, a biometric collection normally reserved for actual criminals. Fingerprinting under suspended charges is technically permitted under the Identification of Criminals Act, but the purpose it now serves is unmistakable. It is not about safety. It is not about due process. It is about intimidation and data collection . It is a quiet way of telling them, “We own your information. You are in our system. Be careful.”

In the global context we now live in, this fits perfectly with the enforcement mechanisms embedded in One Health and Agenda 2030. These frameworks blur the lines between public health, environmental control, animal management, and human rights. They create a world where property rights, bodily autonomy, and due process can be overridden in the name of “biosecurity.” When charges are suspended rather than dropped, when biometric data is taken without a trial, when farmers are treated like criminals, and when courts defer entirely to federal agencies, it becomes clear that this is no longer about protecting the public. It is about creating a culture of obedience.

What the Dr. Rima interview made unmistakably clear is that Dave and Karen never asked for this fight. They were not activists. They believed their government. They complied with every request. They followed every rule. They even believed the COVID narrative. Their entire world was shaped by the assumption that the system, although imperfect, still operated on fairness and science. The waking up came only after they found themselves trapped inside a machine designed to crush them into submission.

And then there are the smear campaigns. Certain commentators dug up financial hardships from twenty + years ago, as though struggling through the early years of an agricultural business is unusual or shameful. Anyone who understands farming knows the struggles and hardships that goes with farming, an industry that is so heavily regulated it’s hard to make ends meet. To me the mere fact that they have stayed in the business is proof of their passion and devotion to ostrich farming … AND not ammunition for character assassination. These attacks say nothing about the farm and everything about the desperation to discredit a story that exposes the system’s underbelly.

What truly threatens the establishment is not Dave and Karen, it is what their story reveals. They participated in legitimate antibody research with Immune Biosolutions, a biotech company that, unlike them, received government funding. Their work with ostrich IgY was real, verifiable, and scientifically promising. The research with Dr. Tsukamoto was legitimate, internationally respected, and potentially groundbreaking. And that is precisely what made their farm a threat. Ostrich antibodies could compete with, or even outperform, pharmaceutical products. A small Canadian farm doing research outside of corporate control is not something the existing system welcomes.

Universal Ostrich Farms is not the first casualty of Canada’s One Health culling regime, millions of chickens have been destroyed with barely a whisper from the media. But Universal Ostrich Farms was the first to stand up and say no and not quietly, not privately, but publicly, legally, and internationally. That is why the system moved so aggressively. It wasn’t about disease. It was about precedent. It was about obedience. It was about ensuring no other farmer dared to resist.

The Dr. Rima interview didn’t just clarify the facts, it shattered the myth that the system is benevolent, lawful, or scientific. It revealed how easily a small farm can be targeted, how quickly rights evaporate under One Health enforcement, and how fragile our freedoms have become. It showed Canadians that what happened to Universal Ostrich Farms is not an anomaly, it is a warning.

The truth is now out.

The masks are off.

And the public will have to choose whether to look away, or to finally see.

Universal Ostrich Farm didn’t fall because of two dead birds, it fell because Canada has never truly been a sovereign nation. We have spent 157 years under the Crown’s thumb, governed through a constitutional illusion where power flows, not from the people, but through an unelected monarchy and the global institutions it aligns with. The UN and its One Health machinery are simply the newest layers of that same control structure.

If we want real change, then we must go beyond reform and beyond outrage. Here is the action I am asking you to take: join the growing movement demanding Canada cut ties with both the United Nations and the monarchy … claiming the right to self-govern for the first time in our history. Share this article, build local networks, demand public accountability from MPs, and refuse the quiet compliance these systems rely on.

Canada will not become sovereign by accident. It will become sovereign because ordinary people decide the era of external rule, whether royal or global, is over.

0:00 -0:42

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.