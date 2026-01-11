Before Asking Albertans for Their Trust

This document is not written against Alberta separatism.

It is written for Albertans.

Western alienation is real.

Equalization is unfair.

Political representation is imbalanced.

Energy policy has targeted the West for decades.

These grievances are legitimate and they explain why so many people are rallying around separation.

But if separation is to be more than a pressure valve or emotional outlet, its leaders owe Albertans clear, serious answers to foundational questions.

These are not “gotcha” questions.

They are governance questions.

Anyone asking people to invest their future, finances, and families into a separatist movement should already have these answers.

Top 10 Questions

1. What is your actual plan for removing the Crown?

This is the foundation of everything.

Alberta exists legally as the Crown in Right of Alberta.

Land, resources, courts, policing, contracts, and governance all derive authority from the Crown.

Albertans deserve a clear answer:

Are you proposing to abolish the Crown , replace it , or retain it temporarily ?

If abolishing it, what replaces it on Day One?

“After independence” is not a plan.

2. If the Crown is removed, what becomes the source of legal authority?

If sovereignty no longer flows from the Crown:

Who grants legitimacy to courts?

Who enforces contracts?

Who holds public land and natural resources in trust?

Who appoints judges and prosecutors?

Popular sovereignty still requires a legal mechanism.

What is it?

3. What happens to land titles, leases, and oil & gas rights?

Every land title, mineral lease, municipal holding, and resource agreement currently exists within a Crown-based system.

Albertans need to know:

Do titles automatically convert?

Under what authority?

How is continuity guaranteed?

How is legal and financial chaos prevented?

This affects homeowners, farmers, municipalities, and industry.

4. How will Indigenous treaties be handled without the Crown?

Indigenous treaties in Canada are Crown-to-Crown agreements.

If the Crown is removed:

Do treaties carry over automatically?

Are they renegotiated?

With whom and under what authority?

This is one of the largest legal and moral obstacles to separation and cannot be ignored.

5. What form of state are you proposing?

Separation does not automatically mean becoming a republic.

Albertans deserve clarity:

Republic?

Constitutional monarchy?

Transitional model?

Second referendum on the form of government?

People should know what they are voting for, not just what they are voting against.

6. How does separation remove UN-aligned policies already embedded in Alberta law?

This is the issue many people care about most.

Albertans need specifics:

Which provincial statutes will be repealed?

Which regulatory frameworks will be sunset?

Which municipal bylaws will be overridden?

How will regulatory harmonization be stopped from re-entering through trade, finance, or insurance?

Separation alone does not answer this.

7. What prevents the same policy system from re-forming after separation?

Even independent countries face:

International standards

Trade conditions

ESG financing requirements

NGO and institutional pressure

Regulatory harmonization

So:

What safeguards stop the same system from returning?

How is sovereignty made substantive, not symbolic?

8. What is the realistic timeline and what happens if separation fails?

Is the timeline:

5 years?

10 years?

25 years?

And if separation does not succeed:

What tangible gains do Albertans get in the meantime?

What reforms are achievable now?

People deserve to know whether this is an all-or-nothing gamble.

9. What safeguards prevent elite capture of a new Alberta state?

Political transitions often benefit insiders, not citizens.

Albertans should ask:

Who controls the transition?

How is transparency enforced?

What protections exist against concentration of power?

How are ordinary people protected during the changeover?

10. Lawyers, oaths, and conflicts of interest

Several separatist organizations emphasize that they have lawyers heavily involved.

This raises a legitimate question … not an accusation:

Lawyers in Canada swear an oath to the Crown

Judges and officers of the court derive authority from that system

So Albertans deserve clarity:

How is this reconciled with a movement seeking to dismantle or remove the Crown?

At what point does professional obligation end and political advocacy begin?

What safeguards ensure advice is not structurally constrained by loyalty to the very system being challenged?

Transparency protects everyone … including the lawyers.

Why these questions matter

Western anger is justified.

Frustration is real.

The desire for change is valid.

But emotion cannot replace architecture.

Asking these questions is not sabotage.

It is not division.

It is due diligence.

A future worth building can withstand scrutiny.

Final note

If leaders welcome these questions, that is a good sign.

If they dismiss them as “divisive” or “undermining the movement,” that is a warning.

Albertans deserve better no argument there!!!!