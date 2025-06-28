Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
21h

Learn why the Canadian Bill of Rights protects our God given rights and freedoms and how the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is used to ultimately eliminate our rights - including our property rights.

https://www.theylied.ca/KnowYourLegalRights.shtml

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Connie Shields
Henry JP's avatar
Henry JP
13h

Getting a Stay is only half way there. The rest is the need to remove the offenders that are not serving the people. This includes the self appointed WHO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture