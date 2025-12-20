We are in that moment now.

Over the past five years, we have lived through the greatest coordinated deception of our lifetime … one that stretched across governments, media, health bureaucracies, global institutions, and even the people we once trusted to tell the truth.

But something changed.

People started noticing the notes that didn’t fit.

The contradictions.

The gaslighting.

The way “experts” shifted their story depending on the political winds.

The way inconvenient facts were buried, censored, or mocked.

And now, as the dust settles, millions are realizing:

We weren’t just lied to, we were managed. Scripted. Conditioned. Manipulated.

And no matter how hard they try, they cannot put this genie back in the bottle.

This song hits because it captures the emotional violence of being lied to by people who claimed to protect us.

It’s not just that they hid information.

It’s that they weaponized trust.

We were told:

The science is settled … until it wasn’t.

The vaccines are 100% safe and effective … until they weren’t.

Your loved ones didn’t die from the shot … you’re imagining it.

Healthy people must be isolated “for the greater good.”

Your job, your freedom, your dignity depend on compliance.

Your questions make you dangerous.

And if you dared to point out the contradictions?

They called you a threat.

A conspiracy theorist.

A fringe minority.

Unacceptable.

The truth wasn’t just inconvenient …

it was forbidden.

That’s how you know it was never about health.

This one is the soundtrack of the awakening.

It perfectly captures what millions around the world are going through:

That moment when the illusion shatters and you finally see the machinery behind the curtain … the unelected global bodies, the corporate collaborators, the bureaucratic class repeating the same scripts across nations as if reading from a shared teleprompter.

Because they were.

Across every institution we now see the same pattern:

The public version of the story was always the opposite of the internal reality.

We were told:

Trust the process … while they bypassed due process.

Trust the science … while they silenced scientists.

Trust the experts … while rewarding only the obedient ones.

Trust the media … while journalists printed government press releases as “facts.”

Trust the global institutions … while they drafted treaties that erase national sovereignty.

And the cruelest lie of all:

“It’s for your safety.”

The Dam Is Breaking

What the architects of these lies never anticipated was that the human spirit has limits.

There comes a point where deception collapses under its own weight.

Where censorship stops working.

Where lived experience becomes impossible to gaslight.

Millions have:

lost loved ones suddenly

suffered injuries dismissed as “imagined”

watched leaders violate their own rules

seen children harmed by policies pushed in the name of “care”

discovered how deeply unelected powers influence national decisions

awakened to global agendas they never voted for

When institutions lie long enough, consistently enough, arrogantly enough…

they lose the people forever.

This Is Why They’re Panicking

They can sense it.

The trust is gone.

The narrative is collapsing.

The questions are multiplying.

The transparency battles are intensifying.

The public is no longer compliant, they are alert.

Some people call this “conspiracy theory.”

I call it clarity.

Some people call it “dangerous.”

I call it necessary.

Some people call it “radical.”

I call it finally seeing the world as it is, not as they packaged it.

Where We Go From Here

We stop pretending.

We stop excusing.

We stop complying with lies.



We stop giving legitimacy to institutions that have none.

We stop allowing good people to unknowingly serve agendas built on deception.

Because the truth is this:

Most people are not supporting evil intentionally.

They’re supporting it because they don’t know they’re being used.

Our job now is simple:

Recognize the structure.

Expose the lies.

Educate relentlessly.

Dismantle the deception at its source.

Once people see clearly, they never unsee it.

And once enough people awaken, the entire system loses its power.

The head of the snake is not in Ottawa, or Edmonton, or DC …

it is in the global governance networks that rely on our ignorance.

And ignorance is dying.

I found that the two songs above capture the emotional truth of this moment better than any government report ever will.

They remind us that this is not just political.

It’s human.

It’s personal.

It’s spiritual.

And it’s far from over.

This substack closes with an original song written in honor of TheyLied.ca, and I want to extend my deepest thanks to the people behind that project. Their dedication to documenting what really happened; calmly, clearly, and courageously, has become one of the most powerful truth resources in this country. While institutions covered their tracks and media ran interference, TheyLied.ca preserved the receipts. They honored the stories of those who were harmed, silenced, or ignored.

This song is for them, and for everyone who refuses to let the truth be buried.

Thank you, TheyLied.ca, for being a lighthouse in the storm.

