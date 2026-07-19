I stand corrected…his profile didn’t disappear for everyone…just for me. Seems he blocked me for my response.

Something incredibly telling just happened in Sturgeon County. Shortly after a facebook post went live, where we completely dismantled the corporate script that Division 4 Councillor Richard Boissonneault posted on his Facebook profile…. The flawed “1930s tractor analogy,” and the hidden legal traps buried inside the Broadband Access Agreement, Councillor Richard Boissonneault’s public Facebook profile completely vanished from the internet and the copy and pasted post went with it..

Maybe it’s an absolute coincidence. Maybe his account just happened to experience a catastrophic technical glitch at the exact moment the community started demanding real mathematical answers about the 1-Gigawatt Meta data hub and our local water table. But in politics, timing is rarely an accident.

NOPE, my bad it was no accident … A sitting councilman blocked a resident for disagreeing with him…hmmmm

When an elected official is using automated, AI-generated text to defend multi-billion-dollar global infrastructure projects, they are perfectly comfortable controlling the narrative. But the second a bright spotlight is shone on the actual fine print, the response isn’t transparency, open town halls, or an honest debate with the people who pay the taxes. The response is to pull down the shutter, erase the digital footprint, and hide from the conversation.

If our representatives cannot defend the corporate deals they are fast-tracking behind closed doors when confronted by independent citizen research, they shouldn’t be signing the permits in the first place.

They can delete their social media profiles, but they cannot erase the physical reality of the land agreements they are trying to push through. The community is waking up, the factual analysis stands, and the gates remain firmly locked.

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