The Sound of Silence, When Public Officials Vanish from the Dynamic
It's almost deafening
I stand corrected…his profile didn’t disappear for everyone…just for me. Seems he blocked me for my response.
Something incredibly telling just happened in Sturgeon County. Shortly after a facebook post went live, where we completely dismantled the corporate script that Division 4 Councillor Richard Boissonneault posted on his Facebook profile…. The flawed “1930s tractor analogy,” and the hidden legal traps buried inside the Broadband Access Agreement, Councillor Richard Boissonneault’s public Facebook profile completely vanished from the internet and the copy and pasted post went with it..
Maybe it’s an absolute coincidence. Maybe his account just happened to experience a catastrophic technical glitch at the exact moment the community started demanding real mathematical answers about the 1-Gigawatt Meta data hub and our local water table. But in politics, timing is rarely an accident.
NOPE, my bad it was no accident … A sitting councilman blocked a resident for disagreeing with him…hmmmm
When an elected official is using automated, AI-generated text to defend multi-billion-dollar global infrastructure projects, they are perfectly comfortable controlling the narrative. But the second a bright spotlight is shone on the actual fine print, the response isn’t transparency, open town halls, or an honest debate with the people who pay the taxes. The response is to pull down the shutter, erase the digital footprint, and hide from the conversation.
If our representatives cannot defend the corporate deals they are fast-tracking behind closed doors when confronted by independent citizen research, they shouldn’t be signing the permits in the first place.
They can delete their social media profiles, but they cannot erase the physical reality of the land agreements they are trying to push through. The community is waking up, the factual analysis stands, and the gates remain firmly locked.
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
[Verse 1]
Hello, darkness, my old friend
I've come to talk with you again
Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of silence
[Verse 2]
In restless dreams, I walked alone
Narrow streets of cobblestone
'Neath the halo of a street lamp
I turned my collar to the cold and damp
When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light
That split the night
And touched the sound of silence
[Verse 3]
And in the naked light, I saw
Ten thousand people, maybe more
People talking without speaking
People hearing without listening
People writing songs that voices never shared
And no one dared
Disturb the sound of silence
[Verse 4]
"Fools," said I, "You do not know
Silence, like a cancer, grows
Hear my words that I might teach you
Take my arms that I might reach you"
But my words, like silent raindrops, fell
And echoed in the wells of silence
[Verse 5]
And the people bowed and prayed
To the neon god they made
And the sign flashed out its warning
In the words that it was forming
And the sign said, "The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls
And tenement halls
And whispered in the sound of silence"
You're a Beauty! Showing the true colours of the elected ignorants& cowards....
Voting seems such a farce nowadays.....🥸🃏