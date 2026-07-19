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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
2d

[Verse 1]

Hello, darkness, my old friend

I've come to talk with you again

Because a vision softly creeping

Left its seeds while I was sleeping

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the sound of silence

[Verse 2]

In restless dreams, I walked alone

Narrow streets of cobblestone

'Neath the halo of a street lamp

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light

That split the night

And touched the sound of silence

[Verse 3]

And in the naked light, I saw

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People talking without speaking

People hearing without listening

People writing songs that voices never shared

And no one dared

Disturb the sound of silence

[Verse 4]

"Fools," said I, "You do not know

Silence, like a cancer, grows

Hear my words that I might teach you

Take my arms that I might reach you"

But my words, like silent raindrops, fell

And echoed in the wells of silence

[Verse 5]

And the people bowed and prayed

To the neon god they made

And the sign flashed out its warning

In the words that it was forming

And the sign said, "The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls

And tenement halls

And whispered in the sound of silence"

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Jay Em's avatar
Jay Em
1d

You're a Beauty! Showing the true colours of the elected ignorants& cowards....

Voting seems such a farce nowadays.....🥸🃏

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