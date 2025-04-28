When Canadians go to the polls, they believe they are choosing their future.

But the real future of this nation — its land, its resources, its very sovereignty — has already been quietly sold to a cartel of elites who answer not to voters, but to global finance, ancient trusts, and modern technocratic overlords.

Mark Carney’s rise is not the story of a self-made public servant.

It’s the story of a hand-picked globalist agent executing a plan centuries in the making — a plan to extinguish Canadian independence forever.

And at the center of that plan stand three pillars:

Brookfield Asset Management, Power Corporation of Canada, and the Desmarais dynasty.

The Web of Capture: Carney, Brookfield, and Power Corp

Mark Carney’s career path was not organic.

It was orchestrated.

From Goldman Sachs banker...

To Bank of Canada Governor...

To Bank of England Governor (answering to the Crown)...

To Chair of Brookfield Asset Management, the global private equity giant swallowing Canada's infrastructure...

To UN Climate Czar, designing carbon slavery under the banner of "sustainability"...

At every step, Carney’s moves were sponsored, approved, and rewarded by the very forces seeking to reduce Canada from a sovereign nation into a managed resource colony.

Brookfield, where Carney served as Vice Chair and later Chair, is not just an asset management firm.

It is an acquisition machine — a pipeline empire, a housing monopoly, a carbon market cartel, and a controlling arm for everything the elites seek to privatize and digitize.

Power Corporation of Canada, controlled by the Desmarais family, is even older — and even more sinister.

For decades, Power Corp controlled the Liberal Party from behind the scenes, placing men like Pierre Trudeau, Jean Chrétien, and Paul Martin into office. (be mindful there a few Conservative in this cabal too)

Today, their financial empire controls energy, finance, insurance, and media — and openly sponsors UN Agenda 2030 programs inside Canada.

The Family Ties They Hide

Though little discussed, there are strong social, marital, and financial ties between the Carney/Fox family and the Desmarais network.

Carney’s wife's extended family — British aristocracy linked to global finance — overlaps in social and philanthropic circles with the Desmarais elite.

Carney’s own business network is loaded with shared Board connections, climate finance partnerships, and infrastructure collaborations with Power Corp’s arms (like IGM Financial and Great-West Lifeco).

Both Carney and Power Corporation executives sit on the same ESG steering committees tied to the UN and WEF.

These are not coincidences.

They are strategic alliances — the hidden handshakes of a ruling class that sees Canada not as a nation, but as a resource grid to be harvested, a population to be managed, and a territory to be sold off piece by piece.

Brookfield: Canada's Silent Executioner

While Canadians worry about foreign takeovers, Brookfield — under Carney's leadership — quietly:

Acquired Inter Pipeline (carbon pipelines)

Acquired Colonial Pipeline (US fossil fuel giant)

Acquired housing companies to push Smart City models

Pushed carbon capture pipelines not for “climate,” but for graphene extraction — feeding the future AI surveillance grid

Brookfield is not "investing" in Canada’s future.

It is re-engineering it — into a landscape of 15-minute cities, biometric surveillance, carbon rationing, and energy poverty.

The Crown, the Vatican, and the Final Betrayal

Ultimately, Carney’s masters are not the Canadian people.

They are not even the Liberal Party.

They are the ancient financial forces that rule through:

The Vatican Trust System (claiming spiritual ownership of humanity)

The Crown Corporation of the City of London (claiming legal ownership of commerce)

The Power Corporation dynasty (claiming administrative control of Canadian assets)

And now, through Carney and Brookfield, the final phase of digital and carbon enslavement.

Canada’s Choice: Freedom or Feudalism

Mark Carney does not serve Canada.

He serves the Beast System — a system that sees human beings as carbon footprints to be taxed, monitored, reduced, and eventually replaced.

The same system that has and continues to:

Forced farmers off their land

Censored speech

Locked cities under climate "emergency" powers

Manufactured artificial energy shortages

Engineered the rise of biometric digital identity

Look at the bills they are rushing thru yea yea yea they are all dead now but don’t kid yourself they are all coking back if this cabal is elected —selected Bill C-293 puts into law Agenda 2030 and One Health Agenda

Under Animal Health Act they already have the “power” to kill all your animals and expropriate your land on suspicion of a “pathogen of pandemic potential”, NOT defined, could be climate related ANYTHING at all.

The Bottom Line (as I see it):

This is not politics.

This is not left versus right.

This is war — between humanity and a demonic elite that believes they own the air you breathe, the land you walk on, and the future your children deserve.

And unless Canadians — and all free people — rise with courage, this war will be lost without a single shot fired.

Wake up. Stand up. Fight back.

Canada is not for sale.

And we are not your property.

Today you can exercise informed consent …Please vote wisely