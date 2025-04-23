FASTEN YOUR SEATBELT AND CLICK ON THE IMAGE ABOVE

Fuddle Duddle 2.0: Why Boomers Are Doing the Chicken Dance for Mark Carney"

Remember when Pierre Trudeau waved off his critics with a cheeky little “Fuddle Duddle”? That smug middle finger disguised as charm? Come on seniors I bet some of you even still have the toilet paper with that smug mug on it. I for one still have a couple rolls, I could not even bring myself to wipe that grin off his face…

Well, today’s Liberals have ditched the charm. They went from “Elbows up ” (sounds harmless fun) but it was engineered — not organic. Possibly launched as a soft behavioral control mechanism. “Elbows Up” wasn’t just some quirky sports chant or marketing slogan — it was a coordinated reaction to Donald Trump’s tariffs. And Mark Carney, already deeply embedded in globalist economic circles, helped inflame national sentiment under the guise of “Team Canada” pride.

It really was a low point when Canadian hockey fans began booing the American national anthem during the height of the “Trump-trade tensions”, it exposed just how easily public sentiment could be manipulated by media narratives and political theatre. And you would be right to call it a disgrace — not because people shouldn’t protest, but because most fans probably had no idea what they were protesting, just got caught up in the illusion of Team spirit.

It’s no longer elbows up — it’s middle fingers up, aimed at reason, evidence, and anyone brave enough to think critically.

And some even DOUBLE DOWN

But what’s even more bizarre?

The senior citizens — the boomers — lining up like obedient chickens to worship at the altar of Mark Carney.



I would love to know if ANY of them know that Mark Carney plans to tax them into the poor house. If they own their home outright (no mortgage) Carney plans to increase their property tax by A LOT

Yes, the chicken dance is back, and it’s more than ironic. As the government literally culls poultry flocks under questionable “science” (that is actually foreign government policy), seniors dance on cue, completely unaware they’re being marched straight into engineered scarcity, digital ID dependency, and medical tyranny.

So what the hell is going on?

Neurological Capture? Or Just Loyalty to the Wrecking Ball?

We need to ask the uncomfortable question, address the elephant in the room as they say::

Are we witnessing mass cognitive injury?

Let’s not forget:

Most of these boomers lined up for the bioweapon — not once, not twice, but three or four times.



They fell headfirst into Operation COVID , a military-led psyop from day one, Operation Laser and Operation Vector, as confirmed by public records in Canada and abroad.



They never questioned why dissenting voices were silenced, imprisoned, censored, or demonized.



And now? Despite the Pfizer docs, the skyrocketing injuries, and the sheer absurdity of mRNA tech being pushed like vitamins — they’re still marching.

Somewhere along the line, the programming stuck.

The Framed Face of Tyranny

One protestor recently carried a framed photo of Mark Carney like he was Moses descending from the carbon-neutral mountain. Stalin would be proud.

What’s more disturbing is how normalized it’s become to lionize bankers in military coats, even as they strip you of your land, your food, and your future. The symbolism is hard to miss — especially if you understand history.

The left used to fight power.

Now they worship it — as long as it’s dressed in rainbow flags and talks about equity while pushing Digital ID and carbon taxes.

What's Actually Happening?

Here’s my theory:

Trauma Bonding – COVID created a collective trauma. Government became “protector.” Many can’t mentally separate from that identity even when the facts turn. Neurochemical Damage – We have to start exploring the real possibility that multiple injections of synthetic mRNA may have lasting neurological effects — anxiety, aggression, dissociation. Psychological Projection – These people aren't mad at you. They’re mad at the part of themselves that knows they were duped. You’re just the mirror.

And if you watch the rallies today, it's like neurological damage meets cult loyalty. Try filming them — go ahead. You’ll be met with unhinged hostility, especially from seniors who should know better.

They lash out not because they’re right — but perhaps because they're terrified to admit they were wrong.

Retired, Mortgage-Free, and Still Not Safe — Carney Has a Tax for That

Among the quiet killers draining the life out of this country is a proposal so absurd it should have been laughed off the political table — yet here it is, floating through the policy bloodstream like a clot waiting to hit the heart.

It’s the idea of a Home Equity Tax — a scheme to tax Canadians, especially seniors, for the audacity of having paid off their homes. Under the guise of “equity” and “unlocking wealth,” bureaucrats and global finance mouthpieces want to charge people annual penalties just for owning what they’ve already earned. For seniors on fixed incomes, this isn’t just unfair — it’s a slow bleed into forced reverse mortgages, asset liquidation, or worse, state-managed dependency. And yet, many people who own their homes think Carney is their safest option — not realizing that his globalist allies have openly declared, ‘You will own nothing.’ In a nation already drowning in debt, inflated food prices, and digital overreach, it's these kinds of inverted, cannibalistic policies that will finish off what’s left of real Canadian independence.

The preliminary autopsy is complete, and the cause of death is clear: Canada is being suffocated not by accident, but by design. Behind every friendly phrase — “resilience,” “equity,” “modernization” — lies a blade sharpened by global interests and wielded by elites like Mark Carney. Seniors, you are not just bystanders. You are the final firewall between freedom and total submission. They want your home, your pension, your silence — but they can’t take any of it unless you give it. So don’t. Turn off the TV. Question every headline. Read the fine print. And remember this: you didn’t survive the Cold War, recessions, and raising families to be digitally managed into irrelevance. You are not disposable. You are Canada’s conscience — and it’s time to rise. READ WHAT HE HAS LAID OUT IN THE 67 PAGE DOCUMENT BELOW

Here’s what you can do, right now:

Watch the video clip at the top of this post. Share this article everywhere — email it, print it, post it. Talk to your neighbors. Bring it up at the Legion, coffee shop, town hall, or church. Ask questions. Don’t just accept slogans. And most of all — read Carney’s 67-page plan yourself. It’s all there, in plain sight. Click here for the 67 page pdf

You didn’t survive this long to be quietly ushered into a digital cage. Speak now, while we still can.

