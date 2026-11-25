On November 18, 2026, the Alberta government introduced Bill 42, the Energy, Environment and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2026.

If you listen to the government’s sales pitch, this legislation is designed to protect Albertans, our agricultural land, our water resources and our electrical grid from the consequences of massive AI data centre developments.

I suggest you stop listening to the sales pitch and start reading the legislation.

For months, I have been investigating the proliferation of AI data centres in Alberta, the infrastructure required to support them, the legislative changes facilitating their development and the erosion of municipal authority.

The Alberta government has publicly declared its ambition to attract $100 billion in AI data centre investment. It has been actively courting some of the largest technology corporations in the world, marketing our natural gas, land, climate and available infrastructure.

Now the same government is rewriting the rules under which those corporations will be regulated and under which Albertans can object to their developments.

Does anyone else see a problem with that?

Regulatory capture

I have spoken extensively about regulatory capture, and I cannot emphasize enough the importance of understanding how it works.

Regulatory capture does not necessarily involve someone slipping an envelope of cash across a table. It can occur when the objectives of government, regulatory bodies and corporate interests become so closely aligned that the interests of the public become secondary.

When a government has publicly committed itself to attracting $100 billion in corporate investment, what happens when the people living in the communities targeted for that investment say NO? Does the government respect their decision, or does it change the rules?

Can the government effectively regulate an industry in which it has already invested so much political capital?

These are questions Albertans should be asking as they examine Bill 42.

Your municipality may no longer have the final say …

With Rocky View County already imposing a temporary moratorium and Calgary and Edmonton exploring restrictions, Nate Glubish told the Calgary Herald on November 18 that municipal moratoriums are unnecessary under the proposed provincial framework. Is Bill 42 really about protecting communities, or is it about removing municipal obstacles to the province's $100-billion investment strategy?

Under Bill 42, the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) would become the primary regulator of large data centres, with the government proposing a threshold of 10 megawatts.

Why is this significant?

Because Section 619 of Alberta’s Municipal Government Act already establishes that certain provincial regulatory authorizations take precedence over municipal statutory plans, land-use bylaws and development decisions.

Until now, the AUC’s jurisdiction primarily concerned the electricity-generating infrastructure associated with these developments. Bill 42 proposes to extend that jurisdiction to the data centres themselves.

Alone they don’t necessarily ring any alarm bells… BUT put those two pieces of legislation together.

You organize your community. You educate your neighbours. You attend public hearings. You elect municipal representatives who share your concerns. Your council determines that these developments are incompatible with your community and passes a land-use bylaw accordingly.

The AUC subsequently approves a development.

Under Section 619, that provincial authorization could supersede your municipal bylaw. Your municipality could be required to accommodate the very development its elected representatives sought to prevent.

On November 20, the Canadian law firm McCarthy Tétrault published its analysis of Bill 42, identifying this very issue and the potential for significantly reduced municipal discretion over data centre development.

So tell me, what exactly are we electing municipal councillors to do if their decisions can be overridden by a provincial regulatory body?

Are we electing representatives to govern our communities or representatives to participate in an administrative process over which they ultimately have limited or no control?

There is one hell of a difference between having the authority to say NO and being permitted to express your objections.

You can complain about the noise, but not what the computers are doing

Of all the provisions contained in Bill 42, this one should get the attention of every Albertan. Turn to printed page 45 of Bill 42 and read proposed Section 2(b.1) of the Hydro and Electric Energy Act. The proposed provision states:

the computing activities carried out by the data centre or how its data is used are not factors forming a part of that consideration

Read that again.

The government is introducing legislation to regulate enormous industrial computing facilities while expressly excluding what those computers are doing and how their data is being used from that particular public-interest assessment.

You can raise concerns about the noise, the lights, the water consumption and the distance from your home. But the actual computing activities and the use of the data are excluded from that assessment.

WHY?

For months, I have been investigating artificial intelligence, surveillance infrastructure, biometric identification, digital identity, behavioural profiling, predictive policing and increasingly autonomous AI systems.

These technologies do not operate in thin air. They require enormous amounts of computing power, electricity, cooling infrastructure and connectivity. My question has been and is, are AI data centre is being constructed for surveillance purposes? This potential application of the technology are precisely why the public should be asking questions.

If the government argues that the AUC is not the appropriate body to assess those activities, then tell us which body is.

Where is the corresponding public-interest assessment? Where is the opportunity for Albertans to challenge the intended applications of this technology?

Other privacy and criminal laws may still apply, but that is not the same as assessing the broader consequences of these technologies before the infrastructure is built.

We are being asked to debate how far away the building should be while the legislation excludes consideration of what happens inside it from that particular approval process.

Welcome to Alberta’s Industrial Computing Heartland

What if you live on an 80-acre property in Sturgeon County. This is not some theoretical discussion about developments taking place thousands of miles away.

It is happening in my backyard.

In July 2026, Meta broke ground on its $13-billion data centre development in Sturgeon County. Alongside it is the $4.6-billion Greenlight Electricity Centre, an enormous natural gas-fired electricity-generating development.

And then there is Beacon.

The Beacon Heartland Data Centre represents another proposed investment of more than $13 billion.

Beacon’s published project information describes four data halls, approximately 800 megawatts of computing-related electrical demand, a 920-megawatt natural gas generating facility and approximately 200 natural gas reciprocating engine generators.

Its estimated water requirements reach up to 1.5 million litres per day.

At that rate, we are talking about 547.5 MILLION litres of water annually for ONE development alone.

The proposed operating lifespan is approximately 25 years.

Add Meta, Greenlight and Beacon together and we are looking at more than $30 billion in listed industrial investment.

And we haven’t even finished counting.

And hat if your property is situated between the Sturgeon County developments and Edmonton’s Energy and Technology Park, where additional large-scale data centre development is being proposed.

I submitted my objections to Edmonton’s rezoning application LDA26-0225, which involves approximately 625 acres of land.

Among my concerns was the lack of a comprehensive picture of the ultimate electrical demand, water consumption and cumulative environmental consequences of these developments.

We are not talking about putting up a warehouse. We are talking about transforming an entire region into an industrial computing hub.

Where is the comprehensive assessment of the combined water requirements, emissions, electricity generation, noise, transportation, agricultural land loss and supporting infrastructure?

Where is the assessment of what happens when ALL these developments are operating simultaneously?

The air does not stop at a municipal boundary. Neither does the water. Neither does the electrical grid.

Why should the environmental assessment?

Beacon and the federal environmental assessment

On March 10, 2026, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada determined that no further federal impact assessment of Beacon’s designated project was required.

A proposed $13-billion industrial computing development, with a 920-megawatt generating facility and substantial water requirements, did not require a further federal impact assessment.

That does not exempt Beacon from provincial environmental regulations or other applicable permits. But it certainly raises questions about the criteria being used to determine when a comprehensive federal assessment is necessary.

Eight months later, the Alberta government introduces Bill 42, which could further diminish municipal discretion over large data centre developments.

We have federal legislation, provincial legislation, regulatory commissions, environmental approval processes, municipal planning departments and an endless supply of bureaucrats.

With all this government supposedly protecting our interests, why is it becoming increasingly difficult to identify who has the authority to respect a community’s decision to refuse a development?

Environmental protection … unless you’ve already got your foot in the door

The government is promoting Bill 42 as legislation that will protect high-quality agricultural land and establish residential setbacks of 600 metres for large data centres.

Sounds wonderful.

Now read the exemptions.

According to the government’s published framework, certain projects that have already reached specified development milestones would be exempt from the proposed setback and agricultural land restrictions.

These include projects with existing regulatory approvals, certain regulatory reviews already underway, qualifying electricity transmission agreements and municipal development permits.

Projects already under construction or operating would receive deemed approval under the proposed framework.

There are also proposed exceptions for designated industrial areas, brownfield sites and existing generating facilities.

And guess what?

According to reporting by The Canadian Press, the new protections would not apply to Meta’s already-commenced $13-billion development in Sturgeon County.

The government spent considerable time attracting these developments. Projects secured approvals. Construction commenced.

NOW the government introduces environmental protections, with exemptions for qualifying projects that have already advanced.

How bloody convenient.

If these setbacks and agricultural land protections are necessary to protect Albertans, why should the date on which a corporation obtained its permit determine whether neighbouring residents deserve those protections?

Does the noise from a facility become less intrusive because its permit was issued before the legislation? Does agricultural land become less valuable? Does the environmental impact disappear?

The impact upon the environment does not change simply because the paperwork was completed before a particular date.

Albertans deserve a complete public list of every development that will qualify for these exemptions, the reasons it qualifies and the protections from which it will be exempt.

Agricultural land protection … until Cabinet decides otherwise

Turn to the proposed Section 11.1 of the Hydro and Electric Energy Act on printed pages 53 through 55 of Bill 42.

The legislation establishes an interim mechanism requiring Cabinet authorization for certain data centre developments on designated high-quality agricultural land.

In other words, Cabinet retains the ability to authorize such development.

The relevant interim approval requirement also contains an expiry date of September 20, 2027. That does not necessarily mean all agricultural land protections disappear on that date.

But why are Albertans being asked to celebrate protections when so much of their substance will be determined through regulations and executive decisions?

An Act must go through the legislative process. Regulations can generally be changed without the same degree of legislative scrutiny. Who determines the exemptions? Who determines the classifications? Who determines when the regulations need to be amended?

And who benefits when they are?

There is a considerable difference between a protection written into legislation, a protection established by regulation and a protection announced at a government press conference.

The corporation has an application to develop. The citizen has an application to be heard.

Bill 42 also proposes amendments to Section 9(3) of the Alberta Utilities Commission Act, extending circumstances under which a hearing is not required to include applications for data centres.

The legislation does not eliminate all public hearings. But it does not guarantee one for every development either. There are also provisions concerning who qualifies as a local intervener, including those occupying land that could be directly and adversely affected.

Consider the implications of that when we are discussing AI infrastructure. The consequences of artificial intelligence are not necessarily confined to the people living within a few hundred metres of the building housing the computers. The demands on our electrical grid, water resources and public infrastructure extend well beyond the property line.

Yet citizens may find themselves having to establish their eligibility to participate, demonstrate how they are affected and restrict their objections to matters the regulatory body is authorized to consider.

The corporation has an application to develop. The citizen has an application to be heard.

Think about that.

It’s just a utility, right Nate?

At a town hall in Redwater, I confronted Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation, Nate Glubish, and asked him to explain the connection between Alberta’s Broadband Strategy and its AI data centre strategy.

His initial response was to tell me to contact his office.

“No, Nate. I want you to explain it to the people sitting here. I know the connection. I want YOU to explain it to THEM.” Rather than addressing the connection between the two strategies, he compared broadband to any other utility, referring to the easements that accompany utility infrastructure on private property.

And there it is.

We went from discussing high-speed internet to discussing rights over private property. That, my friends, is what I call a land grab . You do not necessarily have to acquire title to someone’s property to acquire a degree of control over it.

As I have documented in previous Substack articles, the Sturgeon County Broadband Fibre Network Access Agreement grants the County and its contractors ongoing access rights for specified infrastructure purposes, retains County ownership of the equipment and places certain financial liabilities upon the property owner.

I have already examined that agreement in considerable detail and encourage readers to revisit those articles.

The point here is the bigger picture.

We have Alberta’s Broadband Strategy, its AI data centre strategy, amendments to water legislation, electricity-generating infrastructure, industrial rezoning and now Bill 42.

Each is presented to the public as a separate initiative.

Interestingly, just five days after Nate Glubish introduced Bill 42, Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean introduced Bill 45, the Natural Gas Infrastructure Act, identifying data centres as one of the sources of growing natural gas demand. How can Albertans properly assess the cumulative consequences of these developments if we continue examining each piece of legislation in isolation? …Fear not Less than honorable Jean, I plan to critique your bill next.

But land, electricity, water, computing capacity and communications networks are all components of the infrastructure required to support a digital economy.

That does not mean every rural broadband connection is being installed specifically to serve an AI data centre. It does mean Albertans deserve a comprehensive explanation of how these government strategies intersect.

That was the question I put to Nate Glubish in Redwater. That was the question he chose not answer.

And now the same minister has introduced Bill 42.

Follow the compute

In September, I began examining international discussions surrounding the governance of advanced artificial intelligence, including initiatives under the banner of Follow the Compute. These discussions include monitoring computing capacity, hardware governance, verification mechanisms, licensing and national security applications.

Why is computing infrastructure becoming so strategically important?

Because whoever controls the computing infrastructure has considerable influence over the development and deployment of artificial intelligence. AI is not simply an application on your phone that helps you write an email, generate a picture or as they like to keep throwing out there…to save Gramma’s pictures.

We are talking about technology with applications in government administration, financial systems, healthcare, military operations, surveillance, policing and automated decision-making. The infrastructure being constructed today could underpin systems that affect virtually every aspect of our lives tomorrow.

That is why the exclusion of computing activities and data use from the public-interest assessment under Bill 42 deserves so much attention.

We should be having a public discussion about the technology, its applications, its ownership and its governance BEFORE committing our land, water and energy resources to supporting its expansion.

Instead, we are being presented with environmental regulations that address the physical infrastructure while expressly excluding those computing activities from a particular public-interest assessment.

Where is the rest of the discussion?

Thirty billion dollars … but what are Albertans actually getting?

We are constantly being bombarded with announcements about billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs. Meta anticipates approximately 3,000 workers during peak construction and more than 300 permanent operational jobs. Beacon lists approximately 1,500 construction jobs and 160 operational jobs. Construction employment is temporary.

The industrial infrastructure, consumption of resources and transformation of our communities could last for generations.

Yes, municipalities stand to benefit from an expanded non-residential tax base. There will be employment, contracts and economic activity. But billions of dollars in corporate investment are not billions of dollars deposited into the bank accounts of Albertans.

Corporate investment is undertaken to generate corporate returns.

What is the long-term return for Albertans? What are the financial arrangements? What tax incentives or concessions have been granted? Who pays for the supporting infrastructure? Who assumes the costs if a project fails, changes ownership or becomes technologically obsolete? What happens if the demand for electricity or water exceeds the original projections?

The government has announced measures intended to protect electricity ratepayers and require data centre operators to cover infrastructure costs. Show us the agreements. Show us the numbers. Show us the enforceable obligations. I am tired of being told how fortunate we are every time a multinational corporation decides it wants access to our resources.

The Cage of Consent

In my Cage of Consent series, I have been examining the difference between actual public authority and the appearance of public participation.

Bill 42 provides another example of why that distinction matters. We elect municipal representatives. We are invited to participate in consultations. We submit objections. We attend public hearings. We write letters. We petition governments. Then we discover that provincial legislation can supersede municipal decisions, that regulatory bodies determine the scope of their assessments, that hearings are not always required and that corporations may qualify for exemptions from newly announced protections.

We are told the process is democratic because we were permitted to participate.

Participation in a process does not mean you control its outcome. Being consulted does not mean you consented. Being permitted to object does not mean you possess the authority to refuse.

We need to stop confusing these things.

If a municipal council cannot ultimately enforce its decision against a provincially approved development, then Albertans need to understand precisely where that authority resides.

Stop asking HOW MUCH. Start asking WHO.

How much water will they be permitted to consume?

How much pollution will they be permitted to produce?

How much noise will neighbouring residents be expected to tolerate?

How much agricultural land will be converted to industrial use?

How much electricity will be required?

These are all legitimate questions.

But there is a question that precedes every one of them.

WHO has the authority to grant permission in the first place?

And perhaps more importantly, WHO has the authority to WITHHOLD that permission? For decades, environmentalists have fought industrial developments through regulatory systems that establish the conditions under which those developments can proceed. Environmental regulations can impose genuine obligations on industry, but they can also establish the boundaries within which citizens are permitted to fight.

We spend years arguing over how much pollution should be permitted, how much water should be consumed and how much destruction of the environment should be tolerated. Meanwhile, how often do we stop to examine whether the people living in those communities possess the legal authority to prohibit the activity altogether?

Look at what Bill 42 proposes:

Provincial regulatory approvals could supersede municipal decisions. Certain developments could be exempted from newly announced environmental protections. Public hearings would not be required in every circumstance. Important safeguards would depend upon regulations and executive decisions. The computing activities themselves and the use of data would be excluded from a key public-interest assessment.

The government is determining who can object, what they can object to, when they can be heard and how much authority their elected representatives can exercise.

So tell me...

WHO THE HELL IS BEING REGULATED?

The corporation seeking permission to develop? Or the people trying to protect their community?

Perhaps it is time we stopped measuring environmental protection by the volume of environmental legislation and started measuring it by the actual authority communities possess to protect themselves.

The right to object is NOT the same as the right to say NO.

Until we understand that distinction, we will continue fighting battles without understanding the rules under which those battles are being fought.

CALL TO ACTION: BILL 42 IS NOT LAW YET!

As of November 25, 2026, Bill 42 is listed for second reading in the Alberta Legislature. The fall legislative sitting is expected to conclude on December 3.

There is still an opportunity for Albertans to make their voices heard.

Read the legislation. Contact your MLA. Contact your mayor, reeve and municipal councillors. Ask them whether they have examined the implications of Bill 42 for municipal jurisdiction, property rights and the communities they were elected to represent.

Ask your municipal council to publicly discuss Bill 42 at its next council meeting and establish its formal position on the proposed legislation.

Ask your MLA:

Will you support the ability of municipalities to refuse AI data centre developments?

Why are computing activities and data use being excluded from the statutory public-interest assessment?

Which developments will be exempt from the proposed environmental protections, and why?

Where is the comprehensive assessment of the cumulative environmental and economic consequences?

Will you request further public consultation and legislative scrutiny before Bill 42 proceeds?

Request written answers and ask that those answers be made public.

Do not assume your elected representatives have read or fully understood the implications of this legislation.

And do not assume someone else is asking these questions.

Silence is not consent, but silence leaves your position unrecorded.

This is about far more than AI data centres. It is about property rights, municipal jurisdiction, accountability and the authority of communities to determine their own future.

We need to understand not only what our governments are doing but also the legislative mechanisms through which they are doing it.

Read it. Question it. Discuss it. Share it.

I repeat: The right to object is NOT the same as the right to say NO.

Resources

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Read the legislation. Don’t take my word for it.

This article examines Bill 42 as introduced on November 18, 2026, and the accompanying government policy announcements. Proposed legislation and regulations remain subject to change…be the change