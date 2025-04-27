The Manufactured Messiah: Mark the Beast Carney
April 28, 2025 Canada's Final Vote, Freedom or Feudalism
Click on the image above and pay close attention as I take you on a history lesson that is so so so important today. Fasten your seat belts folks…Please share far and wide,
Click on the image below: discussing the Liberals views on Churches charitable status…
Coming soon Chapter 2, 3 and 4 stay tuned…
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.