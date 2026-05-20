Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Farrell Segall's avatar
Farrell Segall
16h

Unfortunately we are at the 11th hour considering what I've recently observed.

What's happened since introduction of internet communication.

Starting from simple 'you have mail' distractions from regular life to the current day Apps which consume most of our days of doom-scrolling and leading to people that hardly talk to one another face to face.

An interesting observation is the 'entertainment' systems in aircraft. Initially there was none and I recall making interesting conversation with adjacent passengers, then came drop down screens showing recorded movies, followed by seatback screens with multimedia material to a recent trip where screens are gone and replaced with everyone plugged in with earbuds and engrossed in their own device.

What happened to interpersonal chit chat - it's gone!!

AI now replaces the need to learn and recall information - we used to call that knowledge. I imagine the next generation having lost the face to face conversations will lose the quest for knowledge too and exactly as your post describes - control of the masses will have been achieved.

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Georgina Carmichael's avatar
Georgina Carmichael
19h

I am awake but my friends do not want to hear about it. First thing they will do is claim the awake to be hypocrites .

Because i( we) use phones, AI and apps like Substack etc. anyone else have this problem? I’m not articulate enough to answer properly and most of what I read would turn them off instantly if I sent it. Oh, also get called out as being very negative! I’m sure I’m not the only one.

So much coming at us.

I would literally be in the dark! I don’t have tv and only a cell phone. It keeps me informed. I’m so tired of this. The saddest is the family members will not take the time to investigate and shut me down right away. I think it’s fear. They don’t want to spend the time- so they don’t look at what I’m trying to explain. They do not know what is actually in progress. Who would?

It Sounds insane. It is. But it’s even worse than anyone could imagine.

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