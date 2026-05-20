In 1962, then–Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson made a striking statement during a speech at Southwest Texas State University:

“He who controls the weather will control the world.”

The quote was delivered in the context of emerging satellite and atmospheric technology discussions during the Cold War era.

You can watch the original clip here

LBJ Weather Quote Video

At the time, it likely sounded futuristic… perhaps even far-fetched.

Today, it feels different.

Because in the modern era, control no longer depends solely on armies or borders.

It depends on infrastructure.

The Central Nervous System of the Future

He who controls the food controls the people.

He who controls the energy controls nations.

He who controls information controls perception.

And increasingly, all of it flows through AI infrastructure and massive data centres. AI data centres now support the following:

artificial intelligence,

surveillance systems,

cloud governance,

digital banking,

military operations,

predictive analytics,

smart cities,

facial recognition,

automated logistics,

social media manipulation,

and increasingly, the infrastructure of governance itself.

The world is rapidly shifting from an industrial economy to a computational economy.

And whoever controls the computation controls the future. …Let that sink in

Most people still think of data centres as harmless warehouses full of computers. But history teaches us something important:

Whoever controls critical infrastructure eventually gains enormous influence over society itself.

The railroads shaped nations. Oil reshaped geopolitics. Telecommunications reshaped information.

Now ask yourself, Is AI infrastructure shaping humanity itself?

China Offers a Warning, Showing the World What Was Possible

China did not build one of the world’s largest AI infrastructures by accident.

Look at China’s integration of:

facial recognition,

digital identity systems,

AI-powered surveillance,

centralized internet controls,

cashless payment systems,

and predictive monitoring technologies.

None of this works at scale without enormous computing infrastructure.

The cameras are not the system.

The apps are not the system.

The phones are not the system.

The real system lives inside the data centres.

Without massive compute infrastructure, modern AI governance collapses into fragmented and limited systems incapable of processing billions of data points in real time.

This is why AI data centres matter far more than most people realize.

The Quiet Infrastructure Revolution

Across North America, governments and corporations are racing to build:

hyperscale server farms,

AI compute clusters,

cloud regions,

and massive energy-intensive facilities.

What is rarely discussed publicly is the extraordinary amount of:

electricity,

water,

land,

mineral resources,

and government incentives

required to sustain this expansion.

In Alberta and across Canada, many citizens are beginning to ask difficult questions:

Who benefits from this infrastructure?

Why are governments accelerating approvals while ordinary citizens struggle with affordability and energy costs?

Why are municipalities being pressured to accommodate massive digital infrastructure projects with limited public debate?

And perhaps most importantly: What kind of society are these systems preparing us for?

Before we think this is just North America … This is not simply a North American phenomenon. A global race is underway. From China and the United States to the Middle East, Europe, and India, governments and corporations are pouring unprecedented resources into AI infrastructure. Why? Because nations increasingly understand that artificial intelligence is not just software…

It is power.

The countries that control compute capacity, energy supply, semiconductor production, cloud infrastructure, and mass data processing may hold extraordinary influence over the future global economy … and perhaps over governance itself.

The AI race is rapidly becoming the new arms race of the digital age.

This Is Not Just About Technology

The conversation around AI is often framed as innovation versus fear.

But that framing misses the real issue entirely. This is about power.

AI infrastructure may shape human behaviour itself.

That should concern people across the political spectrum.

Because once centralized systems become deeply integrated into:

banking,

healthcare,

transportation,

communications,

government services,

and digital identity,

the ability to opt out becomes increasingly difficult.

The issue is not simply artificial intelligence.

The issue is centralized dependence.

Because when food systems become algorithm-driven, power grids become AI-managed, communication becomes digitally filtered, and financial systems become fully programmable, the people who control the infrastructure gain unprecedented influence over everyday life.

Historically, empires controlled land, railroads, oil, and banking. Tomorrow’s power may belong to whoever controls compute capacity. And that should concern every free society on Earth.

Thank God, The Public Is Finally Starting to Notice

People may not read UN frameworks, policy white papers, or global governance reports.

But they do notice:

rising electricity costs,

disappearing privacy,

facial recognition,

smart-city infrastructure,

automated enforcement,

digital dependency,

and giant server farms consuming enormous resources.

That is why I believe AI data centres are one of the defining political and societal battles of our time.

Not because computers are evil. But because infrastructure shapes civilization. And civilizations are increasingly being built on code, computation, and centralized digital systems.

What Can We Do?

Start asking questions locally:

What AI or data-centre projects are being proposed in your region?

What are the energy and water demands?

Who owns the infrastructure?

What public subsidies are involved?

What privacy protections exist?

What democratic oversight is in place?

Support transparency before systems become too entrenched to challenge. Demand public debate before critical infrastructure becomes concentrated in the hands of a small number of governments and corporations. Because once critical infrastructure is fully centralized, reversing course becomes exponentially harder.

And Considering it’s My Substack I Get the Final Thought

The railroads changed the world.

Oil changed the world.

Telecommunications changed the world.

AI infrastructure may change humanity itself.

And if we fail to pay attention to who controls the digital backbone now being constructed around us, we may wake up one day to discover that the future was built without our informed consent.

Across North America, something unexpected is happening

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Ordinary citizens are starting to push back against massive AI infrastructure projects by recalling councillors who voted in favour of them, demanding environmental assessments, questioning public subsidies, and asking governments the difficult questions they never expected the public to ask. Why? Because people are beginning to realize these are not just harmless server farms. They are long-term infrastructure decisions that affect water, energy, land use, privacy, surveillance, and local autonomy for generations to come. And perhaps, in the process, power slowly begins returning to where it was always supposed to belong — with the people. Not unelected institutions. Not distant corporations. Not algorithmic systems hidden behind closed doors. But informed citizens willing to ask difficult questions before the infrastructure of the future is built around them without their consent.

And now the final word… for real.

If control depends on infrastructure… then infrastructure becomes the battlefield. Because without the AI data centres powering surveillance, digital identity systems, predictive analytics, smart-city networks, centralized databases, and algorithmic governance… the control grid weakens. The system cannot function at the scale they envision without massive compute power. And perhaps that means something important:

WITHOUT THE DATA CENTRES, WE STILL STAND A CHANCE AT TAKING BACK CONTROL!!! Please Share

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