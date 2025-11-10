Connie’s Substack

Aurora B's avatar
Aurora B
10h

Thanks for the post, Connie. The battle has only begun now. The family held an excellent gathering this afternoon with speeches from Karen, Dave and Jeff, announcing some of the path forward. An international vigil is being called for this Friday, Nov 14, 11am - 1pm PST. To be held anywhere in your local community, at a busy street/intersection. On Nov 22 - a national farmers' protest, a 'slow roll' through your community with your farm equipment, was announced also. More details to follow on this. If the CFIA, the RCMP and the federal Min, of Ag and Health think this is just going to quietly go away -- they are wrong. Dead wrong. The battle to bring down CFIA has only begun. We, Canadians, will NEVER forget the depraved and abject cruelty exhibited in that 4+ hour shooting slaughter of this poor herd of ostriches, in the most unbelievably horrible way imaginable. Still shocked here at what occurred on the night of Nov 6, and into the morning of Nov 7 - as still living ostriches were shot, after lying suffering all night. Unbelievable the lengths of cruelty we all witnessed. We must all work to call out CFIA, and bring this organization down - and ALL farmers across Canada must speak up to fight the corruption, cruelty and killing that the CFIA now represents.

Trevor's avatar
Trevor
10h

Canadians are buying firearms.

