Canada’s Wake-Up Call

For the first time since I began writing, I can barely find the words… hard to believe for someone who never shuts up, but I am still numb.

My heart breaks for Karen, Dave, Katie, and their families. The video above was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but creating this video was both therapy and torment. There were moments I had to stop and dry my eyes just to see the keyboard again, moments when grief turned to anger, then back to grief. But somehow, through all of it, those emotions found their way into the song and the video. It’s more than lyrics and melody, it’s a piece of my heart, and of everyone who stood on that hill. This video is dedicated to Tom, the brave soul who stayed at the farm from March onward. That land became his hill, and he quite literally gave his life on it. He passed suddenly, what appears to have been a heart attack, I do believe he died with purpose, standing for something greater than himself. This song is for him, and for every life that’s been touched by this fight.

It’s been ten months, ten months of sleepless nights, of 24/7 research, of diving into rabbit holes that most people would never dare enter.

I’ve travelled between sorrow and anger, disbelief and disgust, but one thing I have not felt is fear.

And I have never felt hopelessness.

Because I know in my bones that these ostriches were never “just birds” and clearly NOT poultry.

They were not livestock or data points.

They were messengers, a beacon of hope for this country.

Their mission was to wake the world up to the corruption and evil surrounding us.

They did what politicians and media refuse to do: they forced us to look directly at the truth. Let’s look a little closer at some truth shall we…

Todd Cain, Vice-President of Digital Services at the CFIA, the man running the innovation loop for Canadian animal/plant health regulation, sits at the junction where Canadian farms meet global agendas. His role is not incidental. It is central to the story of how national sovereignty, food systems, and even the lives of hundreds of creatures were interwoven with international policy networks.” (thank you for the image BCBarracuda)

But don’t stop there, here’s a sneak peak into who and what is really running this corporation we call Canada.

Who said we can’t handle the truth?

Ask our Attorney General about this … after all he was the Vice President.

Did the ostriches wake a sleeping nation?

Will Canadians finally put their differences aside and see this for what it is,

the systematic enslavement and depopulation plan known as the United Nations’ One Health Agenda and Agenda 2030?

Call it what it is: the destruction of freedom, food sovereignty, and faith, in exchange for total control.

They will starve us, silence us, and strip us of everything human, UNLESS WE STAND UP !!!!!

A Warning from the Fields

The ostriches of Edgewood were not victims.

They were prophets of warning.

And though their bodies were taken, their message cannot be killed.

This song , “The Hill We Die On” , was written in their honour.

It’s for every farmer, every truth-teller, every parent, every soul who still believes that love, courage, freedom and faith are worth dying for.

So listen. Share it. Let it stir something deep inside you.

Because this is not just their hill, it’s ours.

The Legacy They Left Us

The song was produced with the help of AI, but the emotion, the story, and the message are entirely human.

No algorithm can feel grief, love, or divine purpose, only amplify what already burns in our hearts.

Now that fire belongs to all of us.

It’s time to unite: farmers and truckers, freedom fighters and faith keepers, the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, city dwellers and country souls.

Because this battle was never about politics.

It’s about the preservation of life, truth, and humanity itself.

Let the ostriches’ message live through us:

Stand together. Speak truth. Defend life.

And in Katie’s words,

make every single day a MIRACLE DAY.