I am gonna write this one a little different than most. There are so many dots to connect it may be easier to follow in sections…buckle up this one is a long one.

Most people look at the world today and see chaos.

I see design.

We have been brainwashed to believe that the United Nations is for peacekeeping and see a humanitarian organization. A place where nations gather to talk, negotiate, and work toward peace.

What we failed to see is along with its satellite institutions, it is built on a four-pillar operating structure. Not publicly acknowledged, but unmistakable when you examine how global governance actually functions.

These aren’t “departments.” They aren’t “programs.”

They are power centers: The entire UN logo sits on a foundation of four vertical segments.

Four blocks.

Four sections.

Four pillars.

And those same fourfold patterns repeat across nearly every major global institution:

The UN

The WEF Strategic Intelligence map

The IMF “four pillars of surveillance”

The OECD “four pillars of governance”

NATO’s “four core tasks”

The World Bank’s “four pillars of reform”

This isn’t graphic design. This isn’t a coincidence.

This is the architecture of global governance , hidden in plain sight.

And I personally do not believe this system “evolved” or “changed” over time.

I believe it was built this way from day one.

When the dust of the Second World War settled, the world’s most powerful institutions emerged almost simultaneously:

The United Nations (1945)

The Bretton Woods financial order (IMF & World Bank, 1944)

NATO (1949)

The preservation of Crown sovereignty across the Commonwealth

The Vatican’s continued status as a global diplomatic power

The reorganization of global capital through the City of London

These were not separate events.

They were synchronized births … the construction of a managed world, not a democratic one.

When you map these forces together, you discover the real system, one most of us have never seen… but if we want out we better start paying attention.

The world the way I see it:

THE FOUR PILLARS OF GLOBAL POWER

1. Moral - Ideological Power

The Vatican, global NGOs, and “values-based governance” institutions

Provide the ethical skin and moral justification.

2. Financial Power

The City of London, central banks, IMF, World Bank

Control the money, debt, investment, and economic compliance.

3. Legal - Sovereign Power

The Crown and constitutional monarchies

Define who actually owns the land, courts, and rule of law.

4. Military - Enforcement Power

Washington, NATO, intelligence alliances

Enforce the system globally when persuasion fails.

These four pillars; moral, financial, legal, military, I believe form the real constitution of the modern world.

Every other institution, from the UN to the WHO to the WEF, is built on top of them.

Every global agenda; climate, health, migration, digital ID, flows through them.

And every country in the Western sphere, including Canada, is not governed by its elected officials … but managed through this four-pillar system.

Canada has been inside this architecture from birth.

We did not “lose” sovereignty , we never had it.

And the moment Canadians finally begin to understand this is the moment we see how deeply this design has already been implemented.

Because the Four Pillars are not just international.

They have already been embedded into every municipality in Canada, starting in 1994.

And now, for the first time in our history, we have a Prime Minister whose entire career has been spent inside all four pillars … a man positioned to translate this global architecture directly into Canadian law, Canadian policy, and Canadian life.

His name is Mark Carnage Carney.

And understanding him requires understanding how the Four Pillars came to rule Canada long before he arrived.

To understand how Canada was absorbed into a global system without a single vote cast, you need to understand the Four Pillars not as abstract ideas but as concrete centers of real power that govern the West.

Let’s get out the chisel and take a peek inside.

PILLAR 1 - THE VATICAN

The Moral Engine: How Global Policy Gets Its “Humanitarian” Mask

For centuries, the Vatican has exercised soft power across continents.

But its modern influence is not primarily theological, it is moral and geopolitical.

It provides:

universal moral language (“equity,” “dignity,” “the common good”)

diplomatic reach into 180+ nations

ethical cover for global restructuring

a symbolic “spiritual legitimacy” that governments cannot manufacture

Look at Pope Francis’ encyclicals , Laudato Si, Fratelli Tutti.

They are climate governance documents dressed as spiritual writings.

Look at the Vatican’s partnership with:

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism ,

co-founded with Lynn Forester de Rothschild…

…and led by none other than:

Mark Carney.

This is not coincidence.

This is the moral pillar working hand-in-hand with the financial and policy pillars.

PILLAR II - THE CITY OF LONDON

The Financial Sovereign: The World’s Real Capital

The City of London, the “Square Mile”, is not London.

It is a sovereign corporate city-state, older than most Western nations.

It has:

its own court

its own police

its own laws

its own Lord Mayor

total autonomy from the British government

It governs:

global banking

derivatives markets

insurance giants

offshore entities

corporate trusts

financial clearing systems

It is where global wealth is administered, not taxed, not audited, not democratized.

Mark Carney was put at the helm of its central bank, the Bank of England, which answers to the Monetocracy, not the public.

If you think Canada’s fiscal policy is domestic, you’re already behind.

Canada’s financial architecture is plugged directly into London’s global grid.

PILLAR III - THE CROWN

The Legal Sovereign: The Real Owner of Canada

Canadians are told the monarchy is symbolic.

But the law and the constitution, tell a different story.

The Crown:

owns all land (we hold mere “interests”)

owns the courts

appoints judges

commands the military

dissolves Parliament

signs every law

delegates all authority to governments

retains prerogative powers outside democratic reach

Canada is not sovereign in the way Americans are sovereign.

We are a Crown jurisdiction.

Our government is not independent … it is administrative.

Our rights are not inherent … they are permitted.

Our laws do not originate in the people … they originate in the Crown.

This matters because global agendas are implemented through Crown authority.

Not through Parliament.

Not through the electorate.

The Crown is the legal gateway through which global governance flows into Canada.

PILLAR IV - WASHINGTON

The Enforcement Arm: The Military & Intelligence Power Center

If the Vatican gives global agendas moral language…and the City of London gives them money…and the Crown gives them legal jurisdiction… then Washington gives them force.

Washington controls:

NATO

the CIA

NSA global surveillance

DHS domestic control frameworks

Pentagon global deployments

IMF and World Bank enforcement

SWIFT sanctions

biotech and biosecurity regimes

No global treaty, climate agenda, or health directive has power without Washington’s enforcement machinery.

Canada does not make independent decisions in:

foreign policy

military policy

pandemic response

climate security

digital identity

agricultural biosecurity

energy transition

We follow Washington, because the global system routes through Washington.

Carney’s UN and WEF portfolios place him directly in line with U.S. aligned governance.

TRANSITION: The Four Pillars Weren’t Just International - They Were Then Inserted Into Every Municipality in Canada

This is where the story becomes shocking.

Because most people think global governance happens “far away” in Geneva or New York.

But the real takeover, the one Canadians actually feel, happened locally, quietly, and right under everyone’s nose… AS THEY SAY “HIDING IN PLAIN SITE”

And it started in 1994, with a document almost no one has ever heard of:

“A Municipal Primer on the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development.” (Federation of Canadian Municipalities + Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment) . This 50-page document was mailed to EVERY mayor, every councillor, and every municipal office in Canada.

And it instructed local governments, in plain language, to begin implementing:

Agenda 21

- Climate Convention

- Biodiversity Convention

- Rio Declaration

- Forest Principles

Not federally. Not provincially. But municipally .

The global agenda wasn’t introduced top-down.

It was introduced bottom-up, through local councils, bylaws, zoning, planning departments, and municipal policy offices.

And that municipal capture made Canada the perfect jurisdiction for a “global integration” Prime Minister.

A man , creature like Mark Carney.

THE MUNICIPAL TAKEOVER: How the UN Captured Every Canadian Community (1994–Today)

It entered quietly, through your local municipality, the one place Canadians trust the most and scrutinize the least.

That capture began in 1994 with a document almost no Canadian has ever read, yet every Canadian now lives under.

The smoking gun:

“A Municipal Primer on the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development”

(Federation of Canadian Municipalities & the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment)

This document was distributed to every municipality in Canada, and its purpose was explicit:

“to provide municipalities… guidance on implementing the agreements reached at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development.”

(Page 1)

Those agreements included:

The Rio Declaration

The Framework Convention on Climate Change

The Convention on Biological Diversity

The Forest Principles

AGENDA 21

(Pages 3–6)

Agenda 21 was not a rumour.

Not a theory.

Not internet folklore.

It was instructions , mailed directly into every mayor’s office in the country.

And municipalities obeyed.

The Key to the Entire Takeover: Agenda 21 Chapter 28

Chapter 28 of Agenda 21, titled “Local Authorities’ Initiatives”, ORDERS municipalities to:

“adopt a participatory approach to sustainable development.”

“develop and implement Local Agenda 21 plans.”

This is the exact origin of:

Sustainable Cities

Smart Cities

Healthy Cities

Resilient Cities

Climate Action Plans

Net-Zero municipalities

Equity Offices

15-minute cities

Emissions-based bylaws

Biodiversity mapping on private land

Energy benchmarking

ESG procurement rules

Climate budgeting in zoning and development

None of these originated from “local needs.”

They are all descendants of Chapter 28, which the Municipal Primer told cities to implement 30 years ago.

What the Municipal Primer Actually Told Cities to Do

The Primer gave municipalities a list of Strategic Actions that should send a chill down your spine:

- Protecting the atmosphere

- Managing land, water, biodiversity

- Restructuring local health and social programs

- Re-educating the public

- Changing citizen behaviour

- Influencing local economic development

- Shaping housing and employment

(Pages 10–12)

In other words:

Municipalities were instructed to govern every aspect of human life under the banner of “sustainable development.”

This goes far beyond zoning.

It is the blueprint for full-spectrum municipal governance aligned with global policy.

1994 → 2000s: The Municipal UN Framework Matures

By the early 2000s, municipalities across Canada began adopting:

Local Agenda 21 plans

“Sustainable Development Offices”

“Environment & Climate Action Committees”

“Centre for Equity and Inclusion” units

partnerships with ICLEI

(the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives)

ICLEI is the global implementation arm of Agenda 21 at the municipal level.

Its partners include:

the UN, WHO, WEF, World Bank, Rockefeller Foundation, and more.

Hundreds of Canadian cities are ICLEI members.

This means they pledged to implement:

global emissions rules

biodiversity restrictions

global health security

climate-adapted zoning

ESG-aligned procurement

“data-driven” smart city infrastructure

WITHOUT the consent of voters.

WITHOUT debate.

WITHOUT any constitutional grounding. And often WITHOUT mentioning the organizations they’re actually working through.

But here’s the truth: ICLEI is only one of many delivery vehicles for Agenda 21/2030.

Municipalities that deny ICLEI involvement are often participating in the same UN-directed frameworks through other networks, including C40 Cities, the Global Covenant of Mayors, UN-Habitat’s New Urban Agenda programs, the Global Resilient Cities Network, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Partners for Climate Protection (PCP), Smart City alliances, and SDG “Localization” partnerships.

These networks push identical policies, emissions targets, land-use restructuring, mobility control, data-driven governance, climate budgeting, and integrated sustainability planning, but under different brand names.

So a municipality can truthfully say, “We’re not part of ICLEI,” while still implementing the same Agenda 21/2030 architecture through a different funnel.

The label changes.

The agenda does not.

2015 → Today: SDGs Replace Agenda 21, Same Agenda, New Branding

Once the branding around Agenda 21 became widely recognized, the UN simply rebranded it as the:

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Every SDG is a rewritten Agenda 21 chapter.

Every SDG indicator is a policy lever municipalities must adopt.

Every Canadian municipality now embeds SDG language into:

Official Community Plans

Transportation master plans

Land use bylaws

Policing strategies

Emergency management

Housing policy

Water governance

Environmental bylaws

Public health initiatives

Local economic strategies

If your city has a climate office, DEI office, resilience strategy, truth and reconciliation committee, or net-zero plan … it came from this pipeline.

This was never “local democracy.”

It was local incorporation into global governance.

The Most Important Shift: Municipalities Stopped Representing You, and Started Representing the UN

After 1994, municipalities no longer saw themselves as local service providers.

They became:

- “Local partners for global transformation.”

- “Climate governance nodes.”

- “Agenda 21 implementing authorities.”

- “SDG-aligned administrative units.”

- “Behavioral change facilitators.”

Not one Canadian voted for this.

Not one MP debated this.

Not one province held hearings.

Global governance entered through the back door, the municipal door.

And that door has never closed.

The Oath of Office: The Quiet Shift No One Noticed

Before the mid-1990s, municipal officials across Canada swore detailed oaths that anchored them to local service, anti-corruption standards, and allegiance to the Crown. A typical pre-1994 oath required mayors and councillors to affirm they were Canadian citizens, free of conflicts of interest, guilty of no bribery or intimidation, and bound to “faithfully perform the duties of office” without allowing private interests to influence public duty.

Today, that entire framework has been replaced with a vague one-sentence formula like the current RMWB oath: “I will diligently, faithfully, and to the best of my ability, execute according to law the office of Mayor.” Gone is the oath of allegiance. Gone are the anti-corruption clauses. Gone are the explicit obligations to the people of the municipality. What remains is an open-ended commitment to “the duties of the office”… a phrase that now quietly absorbs global frameworks such as the UN SDGs, climate mandates, smart-city policies, and international municipal networks. The oath itself didn’t change the world … but the world changed what the oath now silently obligates every mayor to carry out.

Transition to Carney: Why Municipal Capture Paved the Way for a Globalist Prime Minister

By the time Mark Carney arrived on the scene, the infrastructure for global governance was already embedded in:

schools

hospitals

universities

cities

provinces

ministries

federal agencies

Carney didn’t need to build the system.

He only needed to activate it.

Municipalities were already aligned with UN frameworks.

Provinces already onboard with climate compacts.

Federal agencies already tied into WHO, FAO, OECD, IMF, WEF.

Canada became the ideal testbed.

The only thing missing was a national leader who understood the Four Pillars … because he came from within them.

The only man, creature that fits the description is: The Digital Viceroy, Mark Carnage Carney.

Sad Reality is… This Was Never Right vs. Left , That Was Part of the Script

One of the biggest lies Canadians were fed is that this entire takeover was a left-wing project. It wasn’t. The truth is far more uncomfortable: it was Conservative governments that originally brought Agenda 21 into Canada, Conservative ministers who embedded Sustainable Development language into federal policy, and Conservative provincial leaders who signed early UN-aligned frameworks long before Trudeau made them visible. Left vs. Right is the theatre Canadians are encouraged to fight about, while both sides quietly advance the same global agenda. Municipalities fall, provinces harmonize, federal ministries restructure, and citizens are distracted by partisan warfare that no longer reflects reality. The “two sides” are reading from the same script, performing different roles in the same production. The divide is not political, it is structural: a population still believing in democratic choice versus a governance system already absorbed into a global framework.

The Pillars Are Cracking, and Canadians Are Finally Seeing Inside

For decades, the Four Pillars operated behind curtains, moral power through institutions we trusted, financial power through systems we didn’t understand, legal power through a monarchy we were told was symbolic, and military power through alliances we never voted for.

The municipal takeover ensured global governance seeped into every local plan, every bylaw, every zoning decision, every “climate action strategy.” Most of it happened before Canadians ever knew what the letters UN, WEF, or ICLEI even meant.

And now, for the first time, the architecture is visible.

People are chiseling at the pillars.

The façade is cracking.

The light is breaking through.

Millions of Canadians are discovering that:

their cities were quietly turned into UN outposts,

their premiers are enacting global frameworks disguised as “local policy,”

their Parliament is ornamental,

their courts answer to the Crown,

their financial system answers to London,

their public health system answers to WHO,

and their country is being prepared for digital governance rather than democratic governance.

And when you lay these facts side by side, with no spin, no emotion, no partisanship, a pattern emerges so clear that denying it requires an act of willful blindness:

Canada is being administratively absorbed into a global operating system.

Not through revolution.

Not through invasion.

Not through elections.

Not through ideology.

But through the Four Pillars … the ancient scaffolding that runs this world…

activated by a Prime Minister who stands in all four.

Mark Carney didn’t build the empire.

He simply arrived at the moment it was ready for him.

And now, the question is no longer about him.

It’s about us.

Canada Has One Window Left

History is offering Canadians something it rarely grants any nation:

a moment of clarity.

We can finally see the structure we were taught to ignore.

We can see how our municipalities became the entry points.

We can see how our premiers, MLAs and MPs became actors, not leaders.

We can see how our rights were redefined as privileges.

We can see how digital governance is being built around us.

We can see how the Four Pillars feed each other.

We can see how Carney is simply the administrator, not the architect.

And because we can see it, we can resist it.

The Only Way Out Is Together

Canada will not be reclaimed by fighting each other; it will be reclaimed by realizing that every division we were taught to cling to … left or right, vaccinated or unvaccinated, Indigenous or settler, gay or straight, Christian or Muslim … was engineered to keep us from seeing the truth: we are all being reorganized under the same system of control. The only force stronger than that system is a united population that recognizes its shared stake in freedom. We all want bodily autonomy, safety for our families, control over our communities, and a future not dictated by unaccountable power. When Canadians understand that their neighbour is not the threat … that the real threat is the structure turning them against one another, unity becomes the most powerful weapon we have. The path forward is simple: speak across the divides, stand with those you were told to mistrust, and build alliances that the system cannot predict or contain. If we unite now, across every line they drew between us, there is nothing they can enforce, nothing they can mandate, and nothing they can take that we cannot collectively refuse.

The moment Canadians decide to stand together is the moment this entire framework collapses.

