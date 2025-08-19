Click above and listen carefully… Thank you Mary Kutter for saying it out loud!

From Coal Mines and Pipelines to Big Pharma Mines and Pharmaceutical Pipelines: How Agenda 2030 Turned Health Into a Weapon

Mary Kutter’s song “The Devil Wore a Lab Coat” sounds like a lament about the opioid epidemic. But listen closer, and it becomes something bigger. Without even knowing it, she wrote an anthem that captures the entire blueprint of modern global policy, from the shutting down of industries, to the flooding of towns with drugs, to the population-control agenda of the UN’s Agenda 2030.

Because the truth is this: the lab coat isn’t just a symbol of greed. It’s a disguise for depopulation

Mary sings:

“Forget the coal mines, they hit a goldmine

Hooked us on six feet of side effects.”

That lyric is more literal than she may realize. Coal mines were shut down across North America in the name of “environmental impact.” In Canada, mine closures accelerated in the 1990s and 2000s as part of the UN’s Agenda 21/Agenda 2030 “sustainability” framework. Workers were told it was about saving the planet.

But the timing was no accident. As jobs disappeared, Big Pharma moved in. In once-productive towns, paychecks were replaced by prescriptions. Men who once dug coal to power nations were now swallowing pills to numb their despair.

To coin the old phrase by Alexander Graham Bell, the Scottish-born inventor, “when one door closes another door opens”…The coal mines closed. The pharma mines opened.

The opioid epidemic wasn’t confined to Appalachia. It spread across the continent.

In the U.S., Purdue Pharma flooded small towns with OxyContin. Doctors got kickbacks. Patients got addicted. Graveyards filled.

In Canada, opioid prescriptions skyrocketed. When regulators finally cracked down, fentanyl slipped in, even deadlier and easier to smuggle.

Today, both crises together have left North America’s cemeteries overflowing.

This wasn’t an “accident.” It was a system:

Destroy livelihoods (coal, steel, oil, farming). Medicate despair with pills. Harvest the profits and the deaths.

Since 1999, more than one million Americans have died of overdoses. In Canada, nearly 40,000 have died in just the last decade. That’s not a public health failure. That’s a public health policy by design.

From Healers to Dealers

In 1910, the Rockefeller-funded Flexner Report dismantled independent medicine and set up a pharmaceutical empire. Herbalists, naturopaths, and holistic healers were branded “quacks.” The new model was simple: patent, prescribe, profit.

The lab coat — once a symbol of trust — became the costume of a cartel.

The Ideology — Meadows and the Club of Rome

This agenda didn’t start with opioids. It started with ideas.

In 1972, the Club of Rome published The Limits to Growth. Co-author Dennis Meadows warned that “sustainability” required massive population decline:

“We can do nothing to stop the eventual decline of the human population… The only choice is whether it comes about through disaster or through managed decline.”

Translation: either people die in chaos, or governments engineer population reduction. This wasn’t fringe theory — it became the backbone of global policy.

The message was clear: humanity itself was the problem.

By 1991, the Club of Rome admitted in The First Global Revolution:

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill… All these dangers are caused by human intervention… The real enemy then is humanity itself.”

What good is an idea without policy…?

In 1994 the United Nations’s Cairo Declaration on Population and Development translated these ideas into political marching orders. Parliamentarians from around the world pledged to:

Integrate population control into all development planning .

Make family planning and reproductive health universally accessible .

Remove barriers to abortion and contraception .

Pass laws and direct funding to enforce these programs.

The Cairo Declaration openly tied population reduction to “sustainable development.” This is the foundation of the UN’s modern Agenda 2030.

What good is policy without Implementation?

By 2015, Agenda 2030 wrapped it all into 17 “Sustainable Development Goals.” On the surface: noble promises of ending poverty, empowering women, and protecting the planet. In practice: the same old plan.

Shut down industries under the banner of “climate change.”

Strip independence from families, farms, and towns.

Medicate and vaccinate populations under the banner of “health.”

Reduce human numbers under the banner of “sustainability.”

COVID made the formula global. Lockdowns destroyed small businesses. Fear campaigns justified experimental injections. Pharma raked in trillions. Meanwhile, side effects and sudden deaths became the new epidemic — just as opioids once had.

Mary Kutter’s lyric cuts deeper than she knew:

“Like a wolf dressed in sheep’s clothes, the devil wore a lab coat.”

Tombstones Don’t Lie

From West Virginia to Vancouver, from Alberta to Appalachia, the evidence is carved in stone. The opioid crisis. The fentanyl crisis. The vaccine crisis. All part of the same pattern: profit and depopulation, dressed up as health and sustainability.

Perhaps More Truth Than She Realized…

Mary Kutter thought she wrote a song about small-town pill mills. In truth, she wrote an anthem about a global system of control.

Meadows provided the ideology.

Cairo provided the policy.

Agenda 2030 provides the implementation.

Big Pharma provides the cover.

And through it all, the devil still wears the same disguise.

The lab coat.

A final thought…

Please don’t dismiss this as “conspiracy theory.” The documents exist. The quotes exist. The graveyards exist. From coal mines to pharma mines, from Cairo to Davos, the pattern is clear.

The only question is whether we’ll keep “swallowing the pills” — or finally expose the devil for who he is.

But what can we do? So glad you asked …

Mary Kutter sang it true: “The devil wore a lab coat.” But the truth is, the devil doesn’t only wear the coat — he hides inside every global treaty, every government policy, every “sustainable” agenda that traces back to the UN and its partners.

The coal mines closed, and the pharma mines opened. Communities were destroyed, graveyards filled, and all of it was wrapped in the language of health and sustainability. This isn’t coincidence. It’s design.

Now the same machinery has expanded into every sector of life — food, energy, medicine, finance, surveillance, and governance. Every tentacle of the UN, the WEF, the WHO, and the globalist cartel has wrapped itself around our nations, our municipalities, and our communities.

That’s why outrage isn’t enough.

Action is required.

Get your municipality out of UN programs like ICLEI, “sustainable cities,” and Agenda 2030 pilot projects. How? Here are a few ideas on how to do it: Show up at city council meetings — bring neighbors with you. Empty chairs = green light for globalist policies. Demand transparency — ask directly: “Is our city a member of ICLEI or other programs like Partners for Climate Protection and Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) ? What UN programs are we funding? Where’s the documentation?” Submit Freedom of Information requests (FOIP/FOIA) if officials refuse to answer. Paper trails matter. Push resolutions — organize petitions to force your council to vote on leaving ICLEI and others, and cutting ties to UN-aligned “sustainability” contracts. Elect locally — run candidates who commit to full sovereignty and transparency. Municipal politics is where global agendas sneak in quietly. Show your council the primer sent out to every Canadian municipality in 1984. Ask the candidates if they will swear their oath to the people and NOT the corporation or office.

Push your province or state to reject UN treaties and frameworks that override local sovereignty. Ideas for how to do it: Lobby your legislators. Call, email, and meet your MLA/MPP/State Rep. Put them on record about UN treaties, WHO “health emergencies,” and WEF-aligned programs. Expose the links. Share documents showing how provincial “climate” or “health” laws trace back to UN frameworks. Shine light = create resistance. Organize hearings. Demand committees review provincial commitments to UN programs. Public debate forces accountability. Network across communities. Towns and counties that push back create momentum for higher levels of government.

Demand your nation withdraw from the UN, the WHO, and every global body that pushes this agenda. How to do it: Write to MPs/Congressmen and demand answers: “Why are we ceding sovereignty to unelected global bodies?” Support national withdrawal bills — in the U.S., bills to exit the UN already exist (Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act). In Canada, demand Parliament table similar measures. Expose the corruption. Share quotes from Dennis Meadows, the Club of Rome, the Cairo Declaration, and Agenda 2030. Prove that this agenda is written policy, not conspiracy theory. Mobilize critical mass. Governments move when citizens across ridings/districts apply sustained, coordinated pressure.

Refuse compliance with mandates, “sustainable” shutdowns, and policies that sacrifice freedom for false promises. Ideas for how to do it: Don’t comply silently. Speak up when your workplace, school, or business tries to impose globalist policies. Silence = consent. Support parallel systems. Build local food networks, independent media, alternative currencies (barter and trade)— weaken dependency on captured systems. Document and share. If you’re denied service or rights under these policies, record it. Evidence empowers legal challenges. Organize refusal. One person can be punished, but whole communities standing together cannot be ignored. STAND TOGETHER !!!



Evil is embedded in every decision these captured governments make. Trimming the branches isn’t enough. We must rip out the roots — locally, provincially, nationally, and globally.

The time for waiting is over. The doors are closing. It’s up to us to force new ones open — doors that lead not to dependence, but to freedom.

For more information I urge you to visit websites like:

PreventGenocide2030.org and TheyLied.ca

click here and click here

And finally, I want to send a big thank you to Mary Kutter. Your song carried more truth than even you may have realized. You gave words to the pain of millions, and in doing so, you lit a spark. May that spark grow into a fire that exposes the devil’s disguise and reminds us all: we are not powerless, and we are not alone.