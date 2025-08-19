Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
1d

Such a great post, Connie! You pulled it all together even the lesser known facts.

I’ve been following these entities and their policies, etc for about a decade or more. Yet, my giant blind-spot was Big Pharma. It wasn’t until “Covid” my eyes were jolted open and I could see how all the pieces fit together perfectly. I always thought doctors/hospitals were the good guys/places (and many are truly good but hard to find) and “better living through chemistry”, etc.

The truth is they been trying to kill us or keep us unhealthy since before the turn of the 20th century. If anything good came out of that faux pandemic it had to be the fact hundreds of thousands got the red pill of full awareness that their governments were trying to kill them.

Now, they can’t shut us up and our voices are the most important things in combating the tyranny! I am grateful for your efforts to get the word out about the actual truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Connie Shields and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture