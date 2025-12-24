Check out the propaganda right here: https://rivers.alberta.ca

Back in September, 2024 I wrote a substack about the brand‑new “beach” in Fort McMurray … the same place that was under water in 2020, the same place that was supposedly hit by a “100‑year flood,” the same place where we were told the river would take decades to recover ( and spent millions every year since, in flood mitigation…that’s another story…). And yet here we are, standing on dry riverbed like it’s some tropical resort, except there’s nothing relaxing about it.

Back then, I asked the question nobody in government or media seemed willing to touch:

Where did the water go? and why do they want us to believe it’s gone?

Now, with Alberta’s Bill 7 sliding quietly into law, the picture is getting clearer … And darker.

Because what I suspected back in September, 2024, that the story of water scarcity was more important to them than the truth, is now being written into legislation.

And if you think this is just about Fort McMurray, think again.

Let me be brutally honest, because sugar-coating is how we got here in the first place:

We can survive losing oil.

We can survive losing farmland.

We can survive losing industry, privacy, rights, and even money.

But we cannot survive losing WATER.

And Alberta, yes, the very province that the rest of Canada thought was fighting for the people … the land of “strong and free”, just passed a law that hands control of your water to the provincial government with zero consultation, zero transparency, and zero regard for the people who depend on it.



Bill 7 is now law. Royal assent. Done.

And most Albertans didn’t even blink.

Bill 7 gives a single Minister (currently Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas) the power to approve inter‑basin water transfers … meaning water can be moved from one river system to another with almost no oversight, no public debate, and, according to Treaty 6, 7, and 8 Chiefs, no free, prior, and informed consent.

Read that again.

The same government that tells us “climate change” is drying up our rivers has now given itself the authority to redirect water wherever it wants, whenever it wants, without the people who live on that land having any real say.

If you were trying to build the legal infrastructure for water control, this is exactly how you’d do it.

And they did it quietly. No amendments. No meaningful consultation. No explanation for why such sweeping power is suddenly necessary.

Unless, of course, the “beach” wasn’t an accident.

Unless the crisis is the justification.

I’m here to tell you:

This is the single most dangerous bill Alberta has ever passed.

Not because of the language in it … but because of what it enables behind closed doors.

This isn’t fear-mongering.

This is survival.

WHAT BILL 7 REALLY DOES (THE PLAIN LANGUAGE YOU WERE NEVER GIVEN)

Bill 7 merges our northern water basins in practice, the Athabasca, Peace, and Slave.

It allows the Minister to:

move water anywhere in the province

reroute whole river systems

supply industry, southern cities, and “net-zero corridors”

and call it all “low risk” without telling you a damn thing

It cuts out Treaty 8, ignores the North, and puts Alberta in violation of its obligations to the NWT.

It is, in every sense, an infrastructure bill for a future you didn’t agree to.

You will not know:

how much water is taken

where it is taken from

where it is being sent

which industries are using it

which communities will run dry

This is legal water expropriation dressed up as “modernization.”

If you think that sounds dramatic, that’s because you haven’t been paying attention.

WATER IS LIFE … AND ALBERTA JUST PUT LIFE ON THE MARKET

Oil built Alberta.

Water sustains Alberta.

Everything, and I mean everything, begins with water:

food

wildlife

agriculture

fish

forests

Indigenous harvesting rights

firefighting

industry

ecosystems

human survival

You can go weeks without food.

You can go years without rights (apparently).

You CAN’T go more than a few days without water.

And yet your government, the one you trust to “stand up to Ottawa … just handed itself the power to drain the North to feed the South, to reroute rivers for corporate projects, and to hide the evidence under the label “low risk.”

… low risk for who?

Because it sure as hell isn’t low risk for:

Fort McMurray

Fort McKay

Fort Chipewyan

Peace River

Slave Lake

the Mackenzie Basin

the NWT

or anyone who drinks water

ALBERTA DIDN’T PASS A WATER ACT, IT PASSED A WEAPON

Bill 7 is the provincial water equivalent of a weaponized control system.

Ask yourself:

Why now? Who benefits? Who asked for this? Why the rush? Why the silence?

Here’s the uncomfortable truth:

Bill 7 aligns perfectly with every global and national framework being jammed into place:

Agenda 2030

One Health resource management

Net-Zero 2050

15-minute cities

CO₂ pipeline corridors

Water rationing systems

Industrial water redistribution

These systems cannot function without one thing:

CENTRALIZED Government Control of Water.

You think it’s an accident Bill 7 dropped while drought narratives, net-zero transitions, hydrogen projects, CCS pipelines, and smart-city plans are exploding across the country?

Wake up!

GLOBAL AGENDAS NEED YOUR WATER TO SUCCEED

Let me break this down:

1. 15-minute cities

Dense urban hubs require guaranteed water supply … water that rural communities and northern rivers currently hold.

2. CO₂ pipelines & CCS projects

They require massive amounts of water for capture, transport, and processing.

Guess where that water will come from?

Not the South.

3. Hydrogen and “green energy” industries

The water demand is astronomical.

4. One Health & Agenda 2030

Both framework systems require governments to control resources “for the health of people, animals, and ecosystems.”

Sounds noble.

Always does.

Until you realize “ecosystem health” is the excuse for rationing, monitoring, and redirecting water.

5. Water as a tradable commodity

Once basin boundaries are erased, water markets follow.

Not for you.

For corporations.

Bill 7 is the legal backbone for all of it.

ALBERTA IS BEING RE-ENGINEERED … AND NORTHERN COMMUNITIES ARE THE SACRIFICE ZONE

Let me tell you something straight:

Fort McMurray is the canary in the coal mine.

Treaty 8 is in the crosshairs.

The NWT will feel the impacts first.

But every Albertan …EVERY ONE, is next.

They already took your freedoms.

They already took your privacy.

They’re taking your kids through policy.

They’re taking your land through legislation.

They’re taking your energy through “transition.”

Now they are taking your water.

When do you finally say: enough?

THE SMOKING GUN: Alberta CREATED a Water Minister Just in Time for the Water Grab

If you’re still telling yourself Bill 7 is just “administrative modernization,”

let me point you to the biggest red flag of all:

**In May 2025, Alberta quietly invented a brand-new cabinet position: “Associate Minister of Water.”**

This position did not exist before.

Alberta has managed water for over a century without needing a dedicated political water czar.

Suddenly, right as Bill 7 was being designed, debated, and rammed through,

a new ministerial role appears out of thin air.

You don’t create a whole new ministry because everything is fine.

You create it because you’re about to do something massive.

And they did.

Grant Hunter was sworn in on May 16, 2025 to oversee “water strategy”, months before most Albertans even knew Bill 7 existed.

Let me say the quiet part out loud:

They built the command post BEFORE the takeover!!!

This is what governments do when they are preparing for:

basin mergers

inter-basin water transfers

water pipelines

industrial redistribution

rationing systems

long-term drought management infrastructure

Agenda-2030-aligned resource centralization

You don’t appoint an Associate Minister of Water to protect the trout.

You appoint one when water becomes a strategic asset, a commodity, and a control mechanism.

This wasn’t a coincidence.

This was choreography.

Why this should terrify every Albertan..

Think about it:

Bill 7 centralizes water power

Bill 7 allows hidden transfers and “low-risk” pipelines

Bill 7 enables industrial water corridors

Bill 7 affects Treaty 8, the NWT, and northern life

Bill 7 reduces regional control over water

Bill 7 passed with almost zero public awareness

And right in the middle of it … a brand-new ministerial position appears, overseen by someone with:

no hydrology background,

no Indigenous governance expertise,

no environmental stewardship history,

but a long record of cutting regulatory barriers for industry.

So what exactly do you think this position was created to do?

What do you think needs “streamlining”?

What do you think needs “reduced red tape”?

What do you think required a “dedicated minister”?

Water transfers.

Water licensing.

Water pipelines.

Water privatization pathways.

And the implementation of a province-wide Agenda 2030 water regime.

This position is the political enforcement arm of Bill 7.

This is how you know Bill 7 was never about drought … it was about control

A drought doesn’t require a new minister.

A re-engineering of Alberta’s entire water system does.

A minister for water doesn’t get created for conservation.

It gets created for consolidation.

The timing is not suspicious, it’s incriminating.

If this doesn’t wake people up, nothing will

Alberta didn’t just pass a dangerous law. It built the political machinery to operate that law, expand that law, and weaponize that law against the very regions that rely on water for survival.

Bill 7 was the blueprint. The Associate Minister of Water is the project manager.

This is the part where every Albertan, North and South, needs to understand:

Water is no longer a natural right in Alberta.

It is now a political commodity.

And they have appointed someone whose job is to manage the extraction.

CANADIANS, THIS MUST BE YOUR LINE IN THE SAND

If there was ever a time to stop being polite, this is it.

If there was ever a time to wake the hell up, it’s NOW.

You can survive without:

carbon

oil

gas

freedom

mobility

(We’ve proved that, sadly.)

But you cannot survive without:

WATER.

This is not political.

This is not ideological.

This is not left or right.

This is not Indigenous vs non-Indigenous.

This is:

LIFE vs GOVERNMENT OVERREACH.

SURVIVAL vs CENTRALIZATION.

THE NORTH vs THE MACHINE.

WHAT YOU CAN DO RIGHT NOW

1. Spread this message relentlessly.

People do not know what Bill 7 is.

They think it’s “admin updates.”

It’s not.

It’s a water seizure.

2. Demand your MLA explain why they supported this.

Watch how they stutter.

Tell your MLA, and tell them loudly:

We want Bill 7 repealed in full.

Undo it. Reverse it. Restore basin protections.

Stop the centralization of our water.

3. Stand with Treaty 8 communities and northern residents.

This isn’t about UNDRIP or Ottawa —

this is about WATER rights, not political games.

4. Tell the provincial government:

WE SEE YOU.

WE ARE NOT GOING TO BE QUIET.

5. Start mapping alliances now:

north, south, Indigenous, non-Indigenous, rural, urban.

All of us need water.

THE FINAL WORD

Governments can steal resources silently.

They can sell land quietly.

They can pass technocratic bills in the middle of the night.

And most people sleep through it.

But water?

Water is sacred.

Water is survival.

Water is the last straw … the one that breaks the camel’s back.

And if Bill 7 doesn’t wake this province up,

then Alberta deserves what’s coming.

BUT our children don’t.

Our grandchildren don’t.

Our rivers don’t.

Our North doesn’t.

So wake up.

Wake The Hell Up.

The water war has begun, and you’re already in it.

Now decide which side you’re on.

This is not the water fight you want your kids and grankids to be having!!!

