On June 26, 2025, two bills quietly received Royal Assent in the Senate: Bill C-5 and Bill C-6. To most Canadians, these numbers may mean little. But taken together, they represent one of the most sweeping power grabs in Canadian history—and worse yet, we just paid for it.

Carnage Carney insisted that C-5 be rammed thru on June 26…WHY? Well maybe my tin foil hat is on a little too tight but is it just coincidence that the UN itself was born on June 26. Making the date symbolically ideal for globalists to push forward new legislative tools of global control.

For someone who does not believe in coincidences…Bill C-5 receiving Royal Assent on June 26, 2025 marking exactly 80 years to the day of the UN's founding — solidifying Canada’s deeper entrenchment into global governance was no accident. Bill C-5 A Trojan Horse for Federal Takeover

Bill C-5, the so-called "Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act", is anything but benign. Behind the glossy language of economic unity and infrastructure cooperation lies a disturbing legal mechanism: the erasure of local, municipal, and even provincial autonomy.

With Bill C-5, ministers are granted sweeping authority to override bylaws, repeal local protections, and bypass community-level governance. Municipal councils are effectively neutered. In particular, Bill C-5 nullifies hard-fought local resistance to UN-aligned programs, smart infrastructure agendas, and controversial development plans disguised as sustainability.

It overrides the Canadian Bill of Rights—Sections 1 and 2, which guarantee rights to life, liberty, and the security of the person—by handing unchecked administrative power to federal ministers. It formalizes the structure for a "One Canadian Economy," openly modeled on UN Sustainable Development Goal frameworks.

And WTF is Bill C-6? Well my friends that would be The Blank Cheque

If Bill C-5 builds the machinery of federal overreach, Bill C-6 fuels it.

Bill C-6 (Appropriation Act No. 1, 2025–26) authorizes nearly $150 billion in spending, fast-tracked through Parliament with barely any public awareness. It ensures that every new department, regulation office, and oversight body created under C-5 is fully funded and operational—before most citizens even understand what C-5 entails.

It’s the financial engine of the takeover. A quiet coup paid for with taxpayer dollars.

They Rushed It For a Reason

These bills were not passed under normal procedure. The Senate adopted special orders to push C-5 through all three readings within 2 days, with a Speaker-approved mechanism to force votes without deferral or debate.

Indigenous Rights Bypassed by Design

A senator — who is a former Indigenous leader — explicitly warns that the five national Indigenous organizations consulted by the government do not hold Indigenous land or rights .

These five are political lobby groups funded by the federal government , implying that the "consultation" process is staged.

REAL rights-holders, such as local nations like the Algonquin people, are excluded — meaning projects could proceed without their genuine consent. "They are political lobby organizations... they do not represent the Algonquin people."

UNDRIP-style consultation becomes a smokescreen. The government can say they “consulted Indigenous people” while only engaging with federally funded, compliant organizations.

The people were not consulted. Indigenous leaders were bypassed. Citizens groups were silenced. Farmers, small businesses, and municipalities that have spent years resisting UN-driven agendas were wiped out with a stroke of the pen.

What can we learn from the Ostriches?

When CFIA ordered the destruction of an ostrich farm in British Columbia under biosecurity pretexts aligned with "One Health" policy, the people pushed back. They showed up. They stood up. And they won a temporary stay of execution.

This story is not over.

We’ve seen the same playbook at Delta Hospice, where the government terminated a 25-year lease because the organization refused to offer assisted death. We've seen it in smart city takeovers. In the collapse of farmer autonomy. And now, with C-5 and C-6, in the formal burial of Canadian sovereignty.

The Land Needs Her Stewards

It is time to lift up Indigenous people not as land owners, but as land stewards and defenders of sacred natural law. Section 35 of the Constitution affirms their rights, and yet legislation like C-5 overrides those protections by sheer ministerial will. This is a betrayal not just of law, but of spirit.

Indigenous nations uphold natural law, passed from Creator, grounded in duty to protect life, land, and community.

The Canadian Bill of Rights doesn’t grant us our freedoms — it recognizes them. Just like Indigenous peoples assert natural rights, we too are born with inherent rights:

The right to life

The right to liberty

The right to own property and not be arbitrarily deprived of it

The right to conscience, religion, speech, and assembly

Our Bill of Rights is the legal echo of natural law — rooted in human dignity, not government permission.

A Call to Rise

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Canadian Bill of Rights still stand—on paper. But only the people can defend them.

Say it loud: “We do not consent to tyranny wrapped in infrastructure. We are not stakeholders — we are rights holders.”

Defend the Bill of Rights like it's sacred — because it is.

Click the image below:

Start by visiting PreventGenocide2030.org. Join the movement. Hold your senators accountable.

Educate yourself and your community.

Push for repeal.

The Canadian Bill of Rights belongs to you …OWN IT

This was not just legislation.

This was a hostile restructuring of Canada—and we paid for it.