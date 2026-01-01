There’s a strange feeling settling in across the Western world.

It’s not panic.

It’s not hope.

It’s something quieter … and far more dangerous to those in power.

It’s recognition.

People are starting to realize that nothing resets in January 2026 unless we do.

So consider this your notice.

Not from a government.

Not from an institution.

But from people who can no longer pretend this is normal.

The Countdown

We are officially counting down to 2026.

Not because the calendar matters, but because the systems built to control us run on timelines.

Policy cycles.

Funding cycles.

Digital infrastructure rollouts.

Food, energy, health, and identity systems scheduled neatly under banners like sustainability, safety, and resilience.

By 2026, many of these systems are meant to be:

Too embedded to question

Too normalized to resist

Too automated to stop

That’s not conspiracy.

That’s project management.

For years, people were told:

“Relax. It’s not that serious.”

Then came:

Mandates without debate

Censorship without apology

Surveillance without warrants

Punishment without due process

Across Canada, the United States, the UK, Australia, and Europe, different accents delivered the same message:

Comply now. We’ll explain later.

Later never came.

2026 is not the end of the world.

But it is a checkpoint.

A moment when either:

The public reasserts agency

or

Control systems finalize quietly, efficiently, and permanently

History doesn’t usually announce itself with fireworks.

It sends invoices.

Registers databases.

Issues notices.

Which brings us to this.

A Different Kind of Registration:

In the past, registration meant the state claiming you.

Drafts.

National registries.

Mandatory compliance.

This one is different.

This is voluntary.

This is lawful.

This is citizen-led.

We are opening registration for the Army of Concerned Citizens … not an army of violence, but an army of clarity, coordination, and courage.

No uniforms.

No marching orders.

No obedience tests.

Just people who refuse to outsource their conscience.

What “Enlisting” Actually Means

Let’s be very clear.

This is not about:

Parties

Ideology

Left vs right

This is about:

People vs unaccountable systems

Law vs technocracy

Human judgment vs algorithmic rule

By registering, you’re not pledging allegiance to us.

You’re declaring something to yourself:

“I’m done pretending I don’t see this.”

Who This Is For?

This is for:

The Canadian who watched rights vanish quietly

The American who senses the republic is hollowing out

The Brit who no longer recognizes their institutions

The Australian who lived through compliance theater

The European who feels decisions are made elsewhere

Different countries.

Same playbook.

Why We’re Calling It an Army

Because armies aren’t just about force.

They’re about:

Structure

Readiness

Mutual reliance

Knowing you’re not alone

And right now, the most dangerous thing you can be is isolated.

The most powerful thing you can be is counted.

The Registration

We have introduced a simple, symbolic Citizen Registration.

Not to track you … but to find each other.

To coordinate education, strategy, lawful resistance, and solutions.

To replace despair with direction.

To remind the systems watching us that people still exist.

T-365

This is Day One of the countdown.

Not to fear.

Not to chaos.

But to clarity.

History won’t ask if we were perfect.

It will ask if we showed up.

Registration is open at

PreventGenocide2030.org

Stay alert.

Stay human.

Stay counted.

