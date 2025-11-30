The Carney Nexus: How Alberta Became Ground Zero for a Global Control Grid

The Blueprint Hidden in Plain Sight
For decades, global power blocs like the United Nations (UN), World Economic Forum (WEF), Vatican financial networks, central banks, ESG financiers, and “climate action” coalitions, have been laying the foundation for a new economic order. Not a free market. Not a democracy.
A managed technocratic society built on carbon quotas, digital identity, energy rationing, and land restructuring.
And Alberta has become their perfect target:
rich in land
rich in water
rich in natural gas
rich in pipelines
politically distracted
and economically desperate
Oil companies are in on it. Governments are funding it. Pensions are bankrolling it.
And people … that’s you, me, and every Albertan are being positioned to foot the bill for our own
containment ENSLAVEMENT!
The Carbon Tax → Carbon Capture Utilization Storage (CCUS) Pipeline Loop: A Closed System of Extraction
It begins with a simple premise:
Turn CO₂ into a commodity.
Then build infrastructure around it.
Then build governance around the infrastructure.
Here is the cycle:
Albertans pay the carbon tax.
Those dollars fund CCUS subsidies.
Subsidies build CO₂ pipelines (e.g., Alberta Carbon Trunk Line).
Pipelines supply carbon feedstock for hydrogen plants, data centres, graphene factories.
These industries produce the hardware of surveillance; chips, batteries, sensors, telecom networks.
Those systems form the infrastructure of digital control; smart grids, 15-minute cities, ID-linked access.
This is the first time in history that a population has been forced to finance the architecture of its own containment.
And let’s call it what it is:
This is the infrastructure that forms the walls of your prison; the digital, economic, agricultural, and biological cage built around you.
A prison paid for by:
your taxes
your utilities
your pension funds
your land
your water
AND YOUR SILENCE
A prison that only functions if:
food can be controlled
movement can be tracked
energy can be rationed
identification can be enforced
dissent can be managed through risk scoring
And yes, the famines, the “emerging diseases,” the rushed pharmaceutical responses, the culling of farms, the land seizures, the water shortages… these are not isolated “accidents.” They are pressure points that justify the expansion of this governance grid.
It Is Not A Conspiracy Theory…
It is a governance model , openly published, openly funded, openly implemented.
Albertans are being conditioned to believe we are fighting climate change.
In reality, we are funding the digital fences of a global control system.
The Corporate Web: Wolf Midstream, Pathways Alliance, AIMCo, and Global Investors
Wolf Midstream, the builder and operator of Alberta’s ACTL pipeline, is backed entirely by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).
Meaning:
Your pensions are building the CO₂ pipeline network feeding the technocratic economy.
Pathways Alliance
… the “oil sands” coalition, supports Ottawa’s net-zero plans…why?
BECAUSE:
They profit from CCS tax credits
They profit from hydrogen
They profit from carbon trading
They profit from ESG financing
They profit from land repurposing for sequestration hubs
Oil companies aren’t fighting globalism.
They’re franchising it.
Alberta’s Bill 12: The Full Immunity Shield
The Alberta government introduced Bill 12 , Financial Statutes Amendment Act (2025).
Its effects:
retroactive immunity for AIMCo
eliminates legal claims from pension agencies
shields the Crown from liability
forces citizens to absorb investment losses
protects the financial system feeding carbon and digital infrastructure
AIMCo lost $2 billion through its failed VOLTS strategy.
Instead of accountability, the government removed the right to sue.
This is how authoritarian economic systems are built.
Not overnight, through quiet legal rewrites.
Havenz Tech, Agritech Haven International, and the AI Smart Communities
Havenz Tech and its affiliate Agritech Haven International (AHI) promote:
AI-driven smart communities
First Nations-led smart cities
integrated energy + data hubs
ultra-low water use (not yet verified)
proprietary power systems
digital agriculture systems
climate modelling
They are directly aligned with:
Alberta’s AI Data Centre Strategy
Agenda 2030 sustainable development clusters
UN smart-community frameworks
WEF rural digital transformation roadmaps
Alberta is openly courting $100 billion in AI and data investment, while the public remains unaware of the massive land, water, and power demands.
Water: The Silent Emergency Behind Data Centres
Alberta is experiencing:
record low river levels
unprecedented drought warnings
strained municipal reservoirs
agricultural losses
At the same time, the province is courting water-intensive mega-data centres.
Key findings:
While no final Water Act licenses have been publicly issued for Alberta’s emerging AI mega-centres,
Bill 7 has already pre-authorized the provincial government to allocate water to these projects, even in drought conditions and even over community or Indigenous objections.
Bill 7 does not wait for consultation.
Bill 7 does not wait for public input.
Bill 7 does not require transparency.
Bill 7 does not prioritize residents.
It prioritizes “strategic projects.”
And data centres are classified as strategic.
Details remain confidential until permitting, meaning the public is blindsided late in the process.
A single hyperscale centre can consume hundreds of millions to billions of litres per year.
Tech companies are not required to disclose actual usage data.
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has already objected to Kevin O’Leary’s data centre for violating consultation obligations and threatening drought-stricken territories.
Water is the new oil.
And we are giving it away to private AI and carbon projects under “confidential” agreements.
First Nations & Land Restructuring: Why Alberta and BC Are Targeted
The UN, Canada, and the provinces know one thing:
You cannot build the Net-Zero Digital Economy without First Nations land.
This is why BC implemented the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) into law.
This allows:
shared jurisdiction
land-back reinterpretation
co-governance
resource veto power
Why is this important?
Because the global roadmap demands land restructuring for:
carbon sequestration hubs
biodiversity corridors
smart-infrastructure zones
climate resilience regions
Indigenous-led smart communities
One Health & Foreign Animal Disease (FAD): The Enforcement Layer
Behind all the “green” and “innovation” language sits the enforcement arm:
One Health
Foreign Animal Disease Plans (FAD / FADES)
Biosecurity lockdown authority
These frameworks allow:
Quarantines
Mass culls
Farm lockdowns
Movement restrictions
Water and land controls
Emergency powers
All under the umbrella of zoonotic risk.
This is why BC was chosen to implement the most aggressive version (FADES 2019).
Alberta is hot on BC’s heels.
The carbon capture system requires massive tracts of land for injection wells, monitoring zones, and carbon hubs… land that will later fall under mixed jurisdiction through biodiversity, treaty reinterpretation, and carbon-credit leasing programs.
This is how you create a post-national governance model without changing the constitution.
The Vatican–Carney–UN–WEF Nexus: The Ideological Engine
Mark Carney is not just a banker.
He is the intellectual architect of the fourth industrial revolution economy.
His roles:
Governor, Bank of Canada
Governor, Bank of England
UN Special Envoy for Climate Action & Finance
WEF Trustee
Architect of global carbon markets
Blueprint designer for central bank digital currency frameworks
Carney’s worldview, as outlined in his book, Value(s): Building a Better World for All, builds directly on:
Pope Francis’ encyclicals
quadragesimo anno economic doctrine
solidarity markets
post-liberal economics
He cites the Vatican as his guiding inspiration for reorganizing the global economy into a moralized, managed, regulated, ESG-driven system.
This is not capitalism.
It is financial technocracy rooted in moral authority.
Carney is the bridge between:
the global church
the global banking system
the climate regime
the digital transformation agenda
Alberta and all of Canada are being reorganized along his blueprint.
The Final Picture: How the Puzzle Fits Together
Carbon capture (CCUS)
builds the industrial backbone for the digital economy.
CO₂ pipelines
supply the feedstock for hydrogen, graphene, and AI manufacturing.
AI data centres
require enormous water and energy, giving corporations control over essential resources.
Smart cities and digital IDs
operate on the infrastructure those industries produce.
AIMCo, CPP, and pensions
provide the capital.
WE carry the risk.
UNDRIP, land acknowledgements, and treaty reinterpretation
restructure land governance for global climate programs.
Global financiers (Carney, UN, WEF)
provide the ideology, regulatory framework, and enforcement narrative.
And Alberta?
The pilot project.
The prototype.
The testing ground.
Not because Albertans agreed, but because Alberta has the resources the global system needs.
This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a business model, a governance redesign, and a global economic transition all documented, funded, and operational.
Final Call to Action: This Starts in Alberta and B.C. , but It Will Not End Here
Alberta is the first battlefield, BC is the test lab but the war is national.
What must Canadians do?
1. Demand full transparency on CCUS, water use, and data centres.
No more confidential water permits. No more hidden carbon contracts.
2. Demand repeal of Bill 12 (and MLA’s who voted for it) and all pension-shielding legislation.
AIMCo works for the public … not above the law.
3. Demand that Alberta and BC (every municipality and every province) withdraw from all UN-WEF partnerships.
Including:
ICLEI, Smart Communities, One Health, C40, Global Covenant of Mayors.
4. Demand that MLAs disclose ALL foreign partnerships and investments.
Every vote on Alberta Bills 7, 8, and 12 must be recorded, explained, and accountable.
5. Mobilize First Nations and non-Indigenous citizens together.
This system harms all of us and uses division to distract us.
6. Refuse digital ID, smart meters, and climate compliance apps.
7. Recognize the warning: the ostrich cull was the pilot project.
They tested land seizure, biosecurity power, censorship, and public silence.
And the public pushed back … which means we can win.
This is the same model being implemented globally…this truly is our time to shine Canada
This is not about politics.
It is not about left vs. right.
It is about whether humans remain free or become managed assets under a global carbon-and-data regime.
The line is here.
The time is now.
And the truth is finally on the table.
For UCP Loyalists: The “Old Guard” Excuse Is Dead
Some Albertans still cling to the fantasy that
“It’s just the old guard, the UCP is fine now... ”
NO, and I mean HARD NO.
That narrative is a sedative, and a dangerous one.
The same MLAs who passed Bill 7 (water control),
Bill 8 (electricity centralization),
Bill 12 (pension immunity),
and every UN-aligned framework in this province…
are the MLAs still sitting in those seats today.
There is no “old guard” scapegoat.
There is no rogue faction to blame.
There is no hidden cabal inside the party.
The entire party, as a functioning organism, voted these bills through.
The capture is systemic, not generational.
UCP, NDP, BC United, Liberal, Conservative …
the party colours change, but the Agenda 2030 implementation does not.
If people refuse to see the truth because they’re emotionally attached to a party label,
then they are no longer citizens, they are spectators cheering for their team while the arena burns.
WE ARE OUT OF TIME FOLKS!!!!
This article has only scratched the surface.
Every section you’ve just read; carbon capture, digital infrastructure, First Nations politics, water control, data-centre expansion, smart-city governance, Bills 7, 8, and 12, is a chapter in a much larger story.
A story that affects every Albertan, every Canadian, (actually every human) and every family that wants a future outside a global carbon-and-data cage.
The rabbit hole is deeper than any of us imagined.
So deep that it truly warrants a full-scale book.
Instead, I’m choosing to build it chapter by chapter, here, with you, through this Substack.
Over the coming weeks I will break down each part of this puzzle:
• Bill 7 - the water takeover
• Bill 8 - the power grid capture
• Bill 12 - the immunity shield, and censorship
• CCUS pipelines and pensions
• Havenz, data centres, and the new CO₂ economy
• How the UCP and NDP are two sides of the same global coin
• Why Alberta and BC were chosen as testing grounds
• How UNDRIP, One Health, and Agenda 2030 interlock
• And how the ostrich cull was a preview of the enforcement model
Each chapter will be sourced, evidence-based, and written so every Albertan, regardless of politics, can finally see the full map.
Because the truth is simple:
If we cannot set aside our labels … UCP, NDP, left, right … then we will never see the trap that all of us are being herded into.
This movement needs unity, not uniformity.
Curiosity, not fear.
Courage, not comfort.
So I’m asking you, sincerely … to walk this rabbit hole with me.
If you care about this province…
If you care about this country…
If you want your children and grandchildren to inherit something other than digital ID, water rationing, carbon quotas, and managed citizenship…
Then stay with me for this series.
Share this article.
Invite others into the conversation.
Comment, ask questions, and challenge anything you need clarity on.
And help build the public pressure Alberta desperately needs.
If you think I’m out in left field, tell me and show me where you think I am getting it wrong… we need these discussions … no egos just rational discussions.
We are out of time for tribal politics.
We are out of time for illusions.
We are out of time for blind trust in captured institutions.
But we are not out of time to stand.
