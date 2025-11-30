The Carney Nexus: How Alberta Became Ground Zero for a Global Control Grid

The Blueprint Hidden in Plain Sight

For decades, global power blocs like the United Nations (UN), World Economic Forum (WEF), Vatican financial networks, central banks, ESG financiers, and “climate action” coalitions, have been laying the foundation for a new economic order. Not a free market. Not a democracy.

A managed technocratic society built on carbon quotas, digital identity, energy rationing, and land restructuring.

And Alberta has become their perfect target:

rich in land

rich in water

rich in natural gas

rich in pipelines

politically distracted

and economically desperate

Oil companies are in on it. Governments are funding it. Pensions are bankrolling it.

And people … that’s you, me, and every Albertan are being positioned to foot the bill for our own containment ENSLAVEMENT!

The Carbon Tax → Carbon Capture Utilization Storage (CCUS) Pipeline Loop: A Closed System of Extraction

It begins with a simple premise:

Turn CO₂ into a commodity.

Then build infrastructure around it.

Then build governance around the infrastructure.

Here is the cycle:

Albertans pay the carbon tax. Those dollars fund CCUS subsidies. Subsidies build CO₂ pipelines (e.g., Alberta Carbon Trunk Line). Pipelines supply carbon feedstock for hydrogen plants, data centres, graphene factories. These industries produce the hardware of surveillance; chips, batteries, sensors, telecom networks. Those systems form the infrastructure of digital control; smart grids, 15-minute cities, ID-linked access.

This is the first time in history that a population has been forced to finance the architecture of its own containment.

And let’s call it what it is:

This is the infrastructure that forms the walls of your prison; the digital, economic, agricultural, and biological cage built around you.

A prison paid for by:

your taxes

your utilities

your pension funds

your land

your water

AND YOUR SILENCE

A prison that only functions if:

food can be controlled

movement can be tracked

energy can be rationed

identification can be enforced

dissent can be managed through risk scoring

And yes, the famines, the “emerging diseases,” the rushed pharmaceutical responses, the culling of farms, the land seizures, the water shortages… these are not isolated “accidents.” They are pressure points that justify the expansion of this governance grid.

It Is Not A Conspiracy Theory…

It is a governance model , openly published, openly funded, openly implemented.

Albertans are being conditioned to believe we are fighting climate change.

In reality, we are funding the digital fences of a global control system.

The Corporate Web: Wolf Midstream, Pathways Alliance, AIMCo, and Global Investors

Wolf Midstream, the builder and operator of Alberta’s ACTL pipeline, is backed entirely by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Meaning:

Your pensions are building the CO₂ pipeline network feeding the technocratic economy.

Pathways Alliance

… the “oil sands” coalition, supports Ottawa’s net-zero plans…why?

BECAUSE:

They profit from CCS tax credits

They profit from hydrogen

They profit from carbon trading

They profit from ESG financing

They profit from land repurposing for sequestration hubs

Oil companies aren’t fighting globalism.

They’re franchising it.

Alberta’s Bill 12: The Full Immunity Shield

The Alberta government introduced Bill 12 , Financial Statutes Amendment Act (2025).

Its effects:

retroactive immunity for AIMCo

eliminates legal claims from pension agencies

shields the Crown from liability

forces citizens to absorb investment losses

protects the financial system feeding carbon and digital infrastructure

AIMCo lost $2 billion through its failed VOLTS strategy.

Instead of accountability, the government removed the right to sue.

This is how authoritarian economic systems are built.

Not overnight, through quiet legal rewrites.

Havenz Tech, Agritech Haven International, and the AI Smart Communities

Havenz Tech and its affiliate Agritech Haven International (AHI) promote:

AI-driven smart communities

First Nations-led smart cities

integrated energy + data hubs

ultra-low water use (not yet verified)

proprietary power systems

digital agriculture systems

climate modelling

They are directly aligned with:

Alberta’s AI Data Centre Strategy

Agenda 2030 sustainable development clusters

UN smart-community frameworks

WEF rural digital transformation roadmaps

Alberta is openly courting $100 billion in AI and data investment , while the public remains unaware of the massive land, water, and power demands.

Share

Water: The Silent Emergency Behind Data Centres

Alberta is experiencing:

record low river levels

unprecedented drought warnings

strained municipal reservoirs

agricultural losses

At the same time, the province is courting water-intensive mega-data centres.

Key findings:

While no final Water Act licenses have been publicly issued for Alberta’s emerging AI mega-centres,

Bill 7 has already pre-authorized the provincial government to allocate water to these projects, even in drought conditions and even over community or Indigenous objections. Bill 7 does not wait for consultation.

Bill 7 does not wait for public input.

Bill 7 does not require transparency.

Bill 7 does not prioritize residents. It prioritizes “strategic projects.”

And data centres are classified as strategic.

Details remain confidential until permitting , meaning the public is blindsided late in the process.

A single hyperscale centre can consume hundreds of millions to billions of litres per year .

Tech companies are not required to disclose actual usage data.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has already objected to Kevin O’Leary’s data centre for violating consultation obligations and threatening drought-stricken territories.

Water is the new oil.

And we are giving it away to private AI and carbon projects under “confidential” agreements.

First Nations & Land Restructuring: Why Alberta and BC Are Targeted

The UN, Canada, and the provinces know one thing:

You cannot build the Net-Zero Digital Economy without First Nations land.

This is why BC implemented the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) into law.

This allows:

shared jurisdiction

land-back reinterpretation

co-governance

resource veto power

Why is this important?

Because the global roadmap demands land restructuring for:

carbon sequestration hubs

biodiversity corridors

smart-infrastructure zones

climate resilience regions

Indigenous-led smart communities

One Health & Foreign Animal Disease (FAD): The Enforcement Layer

Behind all the “green” and “innovation” language sits the enforcement arm:

One Health

Foreign Animal Disease Plans (FAD / FADES)

Biosecurity lockdown authority

These frameworks allow:

Quarantines

Mass culls

Farm lockdowns

Movement restrictions

Water and land controls

Emergency powers

All under the umbrella of zoonotic risk.

This is why BC was chosen to implement the most aggressive version (FADES 2019).

Alberta is hot on BC’s heels.

The carbon capture system requires massive tracts of land for injection wells, monitoring zones, and carbon hubs… land that will later fall under mixed jurisdiction through biodiversity, treaty reinterpretation, and carbon-credit leasing programs.

This is how you create a post-national governance model without changing the constitution.

The Vatican–Carney–UN–WEF Nexus: The Ideological Engine

Mark Carney is not just a banker.

He is the intellectual architect of the fourth industrial revolution economy.

His roles:

Governor, Bank of Canada

Governor, Bank of England

UN Special Envoy for Climate Action & Finance

WEF Trustee Architect of global carbon markets

Blueprint designer for central bank digital currency frameworks

Carney’s worldview, as outlined in his book, Value(s): Building a Better World for All, builds directly on:

Pope Francis’ encyclicals

quadragesimo anno economic doctrine

solidarity markets

post-liberal economics

He cites the Vatican as his guiding inspiration for reorganizing the global economy into a moralized, managed, regulated, ESG-driven system.

This is not capitalism.

It is financial technocracy rooted in moral authority.

Carney is the bridge between:

the global church

the global banking system

the climate regime

the digital transformation agenda

Alberta and all of Canada are being reorganized along his blueprint.

The Final Picture: How the Puzzle Fits Together

Carbon capture (CCUS)

builds the industrial backbone for the digital economy.

CO₂ pipelines

supply the feedstock for hydrogen, graphene, and AI manufacturing.

AI data centres

require enormous water and energy, giving corporations control over essential resources.

Smart cities and digital IDs

operate on the infrastructure those industries produce.

AIMCo, CPP, and pensions

provide the capital.

WE carry the risk.

UNDRIP, land acknowledgements, and treaty reinterpretation

restructure land governance for global climate programs.

Global financiers (Carney, UN, WEF)

provide the ideology, regulatory framework, and enforcement narrative.

And Alberta?

The pilot project.

The prototype.

The testing ground.

Not because Albertans agreed, but because Alberta has the resources the global system needs.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a business model, a governance redesign, and a global economic transition all documented, funded, and operational.

Final Call to Action: This Starts in Alberta and B.C. , but It Will Not End Here

Alberta is the first battlefield, BC is the test lab but the war is national.

What must Canadians do?

1. Demand full transparency on CCUS, water use, and data centres.

No more confidential water permits. No more hidden carbon contracts.

2. Demand repeal of Bill 12 (and MLA’s who voted for it) and all pension-shielding legislation.

AIMCo works for the public … not above the law.

3. Demand that Alberta and BC (every municipality and every province) withdraw from all UN-WEF partnerships.

Including:

ICLEI, Smart Communities, One Health, C40, Global Covenant of Mayors.

4. Demand that MLAs disclose ALL foreign partnerships and investments.

Every vote on Alberta Bills 7, 8, and 12 must be recorded, explained, and accountable.

5. Mobilize First Nations and non-Indigenous citizens together.

This system harms all of us and uses division to distract us.

6. Refuse digital ID, smart meters, and climate compliance apps.

7. Recognize the warning: the ostrich cull was the pilot project.

They tested land seizure, biosecurity power, censorship, and public silence.

And the public pushed back … which means we can win.

This is the same model being implemented globally…this truly is our time to shine Canada

This is not about politics.

It is not about left vs. right.

It is about whether humans remain free or become managed assets under a global carbon-and-data regime.

The line is here.

The time is now.

And the truth is finally on the table.

For UCP Loyalists: The “Old Guard” Excuse Is Dead

Some Albertans still cling to the fantasy that

“It’s just the old guard, the UCP is fine now... ”

NO, and I mean HARD NO.

That narrative is a sedative, and a dangerous one.

The same MLAs who passed Bill 7 (water control),

Bill 8 (electricity centralization),

Bill 12 (pension immunity),

and every UN-aligned framework in this province…

are the MLAs still sitting in those seats today.

There is no “old guard” scapegoat.

There is no rogue faction to blame.

There is no hidden cabal inside the party.

The entire party, as a functioning organism, voted these bills through.

The capture is systemic, not generational.

UCP, NDP, BC United, Liberal, Conservative …

the party colours change, but the Agenda 2030 implementation does not.

If people refuse to see the truth because they’re emotionally attached to a party label,

then they are no longer citizens, they are spectators cheering for their team while the arena burns.

WE ARE OUT OF TIME FOLKS!!!!

This article has only scratched the surface.

Every section you’ve just read; carbon capture, digital infrastructure, First Nations politics, water control, data-centre expansion, smart-city governance, Bills 7, 8, and 12, is a chapter in a much larger story.

A story that affects every Albertan, every Canadian, (actually every human) and every family that wants a future outside a global carbon-and-data cage.

The rabbit hole is deeper than any of us imagined.

So deep that it truly warrants a full-scale book.

Instead, I’m choosing to build it chapter by chapter, here, with you, through this Substack.

Over the coming weeks I will break down each part of this puzzle:

• Bill 7 - the water takeover

• Bill 8 - the power grid capture

• Bill 12 - the immunity shield, and censorship

• CCUS pipelines and pensions

• Havenz, data centres, and the new CO₂ economy

• How the UCP and NDP are two sides of the same global coin

• Why Alberta and BC were chosen as testing grounds

• How UNDRIP, One Health, and Agenda 2030 interlock

• And how the ostrich cull was a preview of the enforcement model

Each chapter will be sourced, evidence-based, and written so every Albertan, regardless of politics, can finally see the full map.

Because the truth is simple:

If we cannot set aside our labels … UCP, NDP, left, right … then we will never see the trap that all of us are being herded into.

This movement needs unity, not uniformity.

Curiosity, not fear.

Courage, not comfort.

So I’m asking you, sincerely … to walk this rabbit hole with me.

If you care about this province…

If you care about this country…

If you want your children and grandchildren to inherit something other than digital ID, water rationing, carbon quotas, and managed citizenship…

Then stay with me for this series.

Share this article.

Invite others into the conversation.

Comment, ask questions, and challenge anything you need clarity on.

And help build the public pressure Alberta desperately needs.

If you think I’m out in left field, tell me and show me where you think I am getting it wrong… we need these discussions … no egos just rational discussions.

We are out of time for tribal politics.

We are out of time for illusions.

We are out of time for blind trust in captured institutions.

But we are not out of time to stand.

So Folks :

Share