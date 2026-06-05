Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Sean O'Dalaigh's avatar
Sean O'Dalaigh
1d

Once upon a time, a short while ago, I had faith in Danielle. She was putting it to The Man. Then I noticed, no more talk of the removal of the 9 Bad Laws. Then fence sitting on independence. Then AI Data Centres are good! Then CO2 capture is good. Connie, you have opened my eyes - Smith is a good old Freemason (see the golden handshake with Skid Marx Carnage?). Voting it seems is an exercise is ‘looking like we have a say’, but as the man says, if voting actually changed anything it would have been banned☘️

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Vivian's avatar
Vivian
2d

Great piece with some great questions. Thank you.

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