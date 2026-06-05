Sometimes I wish I could stay out of rabbit holes. But rabbit holes have a nasty habit of finding me.

This week it was a video by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about CO₂ pipelines in the United States. Now before anyone rolls their eyes and says, “That’s America, Connie,” hear me out. The video wasn’t what caught my attention. The people did.

CLICK IMAGE ABOVE AND WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

A grandmother describing her granddaughter collapsing. Residents struggling to breathe. People waking up in hospital. Vehicles stalling. First responders walking into a situation they didn’t fully understand.

As I listened, I kept thinking, what if it happened here? And you should be asking what if it happened where you live? Because although I am focused in my backyard this is happening in your yard too…no matter where you live!

Then I asked another question. How many Albertans even know we have one of the largest CO₂ pipeline systems in North America operating in our province?

I didn’t say proposed. I said operating.

The Alberta Carbon Trunk Line has been moving CO₂ through Alberta for years. Yet if I stopped 100 Albertans in the grocery store and asked them where it is, what it does, who owns it, who profits from it, or what emergency plans exist if something goes wrong, I suspect most would stare at me like I had three heads. Because nobody talks about it. And that’s exactly what concerns me. Pay attention to the map … do you see it running along side the AI data centre proposed site?

Remember When CO₂ Was the Problem?

For years we were told carbon dioxide was the enemy. The existential threat. The climate villain. The gas that would destroy civilization. (Well that may be true just not the way they fed it to you)

Then something interesting happened.

People started making money from it. Lots of money.

Suddenly we weren’t just talking about reducing CO₂. We were talking about capturing it. Transporting it. Trading credits from it. Generating offsets from it. Burying it underground. Building infrastructure around it. Building industries around it. Building investment opportunities around it. Funny how that works.

Check out Mid Stream’s website for yourself Wolf MidStream

“As owner and operator of the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL), Wolf is a world leader in the field of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and is the largest independent CO₂ infrastructure operator in North America. Our system currently gathers 1.6 million tonnes of CO₂ per year from the NWR Sturgeon Refinery and Nutrien Redwater Fertilizer facility, delivering it safely to storage in Alberta. The ultimate capacity of the system is 14.6 million tonnes of CO₂ per year and there is significant excess capacity to provide immediate decarbonization solutions to emitters.”

While watching the RFK video, he repeatedly described carbon capture and CO₂ pipeline projects as a major Biden-era climate initiative.

That made me pause. Because here in Alberta, many of the same projects are being celebrated by politicians who spend half their time criticizing Biden. So now I’m confused. When Biden supports carbon capture, carbon sequestration, industrial decarbonization, and government-backed climate infrastructure, conservatives call it climate policy. When Alberta supports carbon capture, carbon sequestration, industrial decarbonization, and government-backed climate infrastructure, we’re told it’s economic development.

Maybe someone can explain the difference… 2 wings same bird?

Because from where I’m sitting, the pipes don’t know whether they’re Democrat or Conservative.

Then Another Dot Appeared …

As many of you know, I’ve spent the last several months researching AI data centres. At first glance, carbon corridors and AI data centres seem unrelated, but the deeper I dig, the more I keep seeing the same things over and over.

Industrial corridors. Transmission corridors. Natural gas infrastructure. Massive electrical demand. Public-private partnerships. Government incentives. The same regions. The same players. The same promises. The same sales pitch.

Trust us. It’s for your future. It’s safe and effective.

We have all heard that line before.

Questions I Think Danielle Smith Should Answer

Premier Smith often speaks about freedom. She speaks about sovereignty. She speaks about protecting Alberta.

Good.

Then let’s have an honest conversation. How much taxpayer money has been committed to carbon capture projects? Who owns the infrastructure? Who receives the carbon credits? Who carries long-term liability? Have first responders along the route received specialized CO₂ emergency training? Have municipalities conducted emergency response exercises? Have residents been informed what to do in the event of a major release? Have schools been informed? Have volunteer fire departments been equipped and trained?

If all of this has been done, show us. Albertans deserve transparency.

So now you ask, What Can I Do?

Contact Premier Danielle Smith. Contact your MLA. Contact your municipal council.

Ask questions. Be polite. Be professional. But don’t be silent.

Ask for maps. Ask for emergency plans. Ask for training records. Ask for costs. Ask for environmental assessments. Ask who profits. Ask who pays.

Most importantly, ask why so many Albertans are only learning about this infrastructure after it has already been built. Because the line in the sand is not when the next project is announced. The line in the sand is when citizens realize the project was already built while nobody was paying attention.

And I suspect more Albertans are about to start paying attention.

If this article raised questions for you, share it.

Then ask a few of your own.

Sometimes that is where real change begins.

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