Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
8h

"they were building their own prison too…" in hell.

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Cheerio
11h

Check out the AI Data Centres 3D Map!

https://opengridworks.com/power-plants?layers=tx%2Cdatacenters%2Chpoints%2CrowTx%2CrowSubs&panel=closed&dcLogosOn=1

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