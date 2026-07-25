A special thank you to Doreen at Our Greater Destiny for bringing this vital perspective to our attention. You can watch the full investigative video, featuring thermal drone footage of the Stargate AI campus, on YouTube: We Saw What AI Data Centers Don't Want You to See.

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Across the United States, an urgent investigative story is unfolding in rural communities from Texas to Mississippi. Hyperscale AI data centres, massive, multi-gigawatt facilities are quietly breaking ground near residential neighborhoods. Driven by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), fast-tracked regulatory loopholes, and an insatiable demand for electricity, these tech giants promise a green future while burning millions of cubic feet of fossil fuels in residents’ backyards. Big Tech often frames these facilities as harmless infrastructure needed for consumer tools like chatbots. The reality is far more expansive. A 1-gigawatt campus is designed for massive centralization of global data streams and training recursive AI systems, where autonomous software agents train other agents continuously at massive computational scale. The tech elite justify this massive resource footprint by claiming AI will eventually “solve the climate crisis.” There is a profound paradox in tech giants straining regional power grids, exhausting local water tables, and driving net-new fossil fuel infrastructure, all while presenting their algorithms as the sole solution to the environmental risks they are expanding.

If this story sounds familiar, it should. Sturgeon County has become Alberta’s test case.

With the announcement of Meta’s $13-billion, 1-gigawatt AI campus in Sturgeon County, paired with a dedicated $4.6-billion natural gas plant, Albertans are being told this is a historic leap forward. But an investigation into similar facilities across North America shows that the reality on the ground looks vastly different from the corporate press releases.

Smith is excited to lay claim to the “Bring Your Own Power” strategy yet in Texas, project Stargate made headlines for installing dozens of gas turbines and diesel generators to run an off-grid power plant capable of burning as much energy as a city of one million homes.

In Sturgeon County, Meta’s campus will draw 1 gigawatt …enough to power roughly 800,000 homes. To feed it, Pembina Pipeline and Capital Power are building the Greenlight Electricity Centre, a massive gas-fired power plant. But because the power plant won’t be fully operational until late 2030, Meta plans to rely initially on Alberta’s provincial electricity grid. At a time when Albertans are already paying high utility bills and facing grid reliability alerts during extreme weather, dumping a massive industrial load onto the public grid puts local ratepayers at risk.

The hidden hand that Fast-Tracked Permits and Zero Public Consent … the permit by rule… seems they had a playbook.

In Mississippi and Texas, residents living across the street from mega data centres reported the same shocking experience: they had no idea a heavy industrial power plant was coming until construction equipment arrived. Developers utilized “permit-by-rule” loopholes, low-level approvals intended for dry cleaners or auto repair shops, to break ground without mandatory public hearings.

In Alberta, provincial officials actively courted Silicon Valley for two years under a streamlined “AI Concierge” program. Ground was broken in Sturgeon County before local residents were given a meaningful forum to ask questions about air quality, noise, water draw, or property values. When corporate developers use NDAs to keep local governments quiet, community consent is treated as an afterthought.

While tech companies highlight sleek renderings of modern buildings, thermal imaging of existing AI campuses shows what the naked eye misses: massive heat plumes and continuous emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx ), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and fine particulate matter (PM2.5 ).

Health Canada Warnings… What Exceeding Pollutant Limits Means on the Ground

Air quality assessments for major gas-fired infrastructure frequently warn of localized spikes in parts per million (PPM) of nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter. Health Canada guidelines emphasize that fine combustion particles have no safe exposure threshold.

For residents living near these facilities, exceeding acceptable ambient air limits isn’t an abstract scientific metric. It means, higher rates of respiratory inflammation, pediatric asthma triggers, and long-term cardiovascular issues. Continuous gas burning releases nitrogen dioxide, which degrades local air sheds and worsens seasonal smog. Constant low-frequency hums from industrial cooling banks and turbines disrupt sleep and lower rural quality of life.

Meta claims its electricity use will be “matched with renewables,” but the physical reality on the ground in Sturgeon County is 150 million cubic feet of natural gas burned every single day.

What happens in Sturgeon County will not stay in Sturgeon County. Communities like Olds and others across Alberta are facing similar proposals as the provincial government attempts to position Alberta as an unconstrained tech hub.

If Sturgeon County accepts secrecy, grid strain, and fast-tracked industrial development without public consultation, every municipality in Alberta becomes vulnerable to the same model.

It is time to ask the big questions before the turbines start spinning: Who bears the cost when the grid is strained? What happens to local air quality and water resources? And why were local residents the last to know?

Share your thoughts with County residents and concerned Albertans Sunday August 2, 2026 11:00 - 1:00 Meet in front of Sturgeon County office @ 9613 100 Street Morinville

Join community members, environmental experts, and local leaders on Saturday, August 22, 2026, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the St. Albert Curling Rink for a public town hall on the Sturgeon County Meta Data Centre

Join Facebook Groups: Sturgeon County Residents for Transparency, Unlock Alberta, Voice of Sturgeon County and others to keep up to date.

Stay tuned for more public gatherings

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