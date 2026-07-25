Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2d

The time for Canadians to rise up was a very very long time ago.

The window of opportunity is rapidly closing or worse.

A victory occurred recently in the UK. Thousand of flock cameras were installed.

The Brits took matters into their own hands, they destroyed thousands, in fact produced

videos on how best accomplished. The Flocks, apparently, have several oz of silver (Ag) to incentivize. The result? Flock contracts cancelled.

Rising up is hard to do...

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Beth's avatar
Beth
2d

Connie, I invite you to watch, on YT, today's 'RICH DOES POLITICS - Trump BROKE Britain So They Invented A Shortage To Survive' whereby the discussion focuses on AI data centers and those involved. There's interesting issues going on that are appearing to have an effect on these. Interesting information nonetheless.

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