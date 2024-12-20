For decades, the world has been a theater of illusion. Stories spun by governments, corporations, and unelected unaccountable organizations (United Nations). The paid media painted a picture of reality that many unquestioningly accepted. But like a dam with too many cracks, the floodgates of truth are opening, washing away layers of deception. The awakening is here, and it’s reshaping the way we see the world.

From the food we eat to the medicines we trust, from the wars we’ve justified to the narratives about our planet’s future, truth has often been obscured by vested interests. Governments have hidden behind the veil of “national security,” corporations have prioritized profits over people, and both have taken their orders from the same master (the United Nations). These deceptions were not random; they were deliberate mechanisms to control populations and preserve systems of power.

Even within freedom groups, the flood of truth is revealing cracks. Figures who once championed liberty and justice are being exposed as opportunists, using the banner of freedom to build personal empires or push hidden agendas. Their lies and manipulations, disguised as leadership, are now coming to light, prompting many to question who they can truly trust. This internal reckoning is painful but necessary, as it strengthens the foundation of genuine movements and ensures accountability within their ranks.

No more silence when you see BULLSHIT call BULLSHIT!

Please watch episode below and you be the judge… Who is Tamara Lich and Chris Barber?

Stay Tuned for more truths to come barreling out…gates are open now