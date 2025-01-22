You heard it for yourself…we have more beautiful mRNA vaccines coming…and much much more. And man did you hear the Bill Gates connection? I think it becomes clear why Gates was so happy after his 3 hour meeting with Trump and his friend Suzie (who apparently sits in on every meeting)… WAKE tfu People
You should listen to the entire video but if you don’t have time fast forward to 10:15 and fasten your seatbelts.
What could go wrong? Gives new meaning to Operation Warp Speed…Please share your thoughts in the comments I will have more to say on this but I want to hear what y’all think about Warp Speed now
Wow, Larry Ellison, a technocrat, explaining how a vaccine can detect and catch a cancer. Here we go again, jab and jab and jab! Trump 2 is turning into Trump deception 2 (at warp speed).
How soon people forget. Its the same horse, different jockey. It's not these creatures you should be fearful of it's the dumb arses who believe there will be change. It's pass the cookie jar with no please.
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/vaccine-bait-switch-millions-pulled-from-who-trump-gives-billions-gates-founded-gavi/