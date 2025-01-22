You heard it for yourself…we have more beautiful mRNA vaccines coming…and much much more. And man did you hear the Bill Gates connection? I think it becomes clear why Gates was so happy after his 3 hour meeting with Trump and his friend Suzie (who apparently sits in on every meeting)… WAKE tfu People

You should listen to the entire video but if you don’t have time fast forward to 10:15 and fasten your seatbelts.

What could go wrong? Gives new meaning to Operation Warp Speed…Please share your thoughts in the comments I will have more to say on this but I want to hear what y’all think about Warp Speed now

