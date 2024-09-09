In a stark display of power meant to send a message to all Canadians, the so-called "Coutts Boys" were sentenced to six years in prison. This sentencing isn’t just about them, it’s about you and me. It’s about silencing the masses and sowing fear so that we don’t dare raise our voices against the looming threat of Bill C-293. But I’m here to tell beg of you, please don’t fall for the propaganda. Stay peaceful, stay firm, and demand they stop this bill before it’s too late.

Share

The sentence handed down to the Coutts Boys for their part in last year's protest was heavy-handed, disproportionate, and strategically timed . The message is clear: if you stand up against the government's authoritarian overreach, you will be punished. And why? To instill fear, to make examples of these men, and to prevent any resistance to the passage of bills like C-293.

This bill, which claims to be about pandemic preparedness, opens a Pandora's box of governmental overreach. By regulating nearly any area of Canadian life under the guise of managing "pandemic risks," this bill could severely impact our fundamental rights. But if Canadians are too afraid to speak up, too afraid to gather, organize, or challenge authority, the passage of this bill will slide right by without resistance.

Fear as a Tool of Control

Fear is a powerful weapon. The government is banking on it. By sentencing those who stood up, they're signaling to everyone else that speaking out, protesting, or resisting will come at a heavy cost. It’s psychological warfare, a way to control the narrative and ensure compliance from the broader population.

But here's what they don't want you to know: we still hold the power. They rely on our fear to keep us quiet. If we refuse to be afraid, if we continue to organize, educate, and peacefully demand our rights, their hold on us weakens.

Share

We cannot allow this sentencing to paralyze us.

We need to shift the energy to make it MOBILIZE us.

While the government distracts us with these high-profile sentences, Bill C-293 inches closer to becoming law. This bill represents a fundamental shift in Canadian governance, one that grants unelected officials immense control over nearly every aspect of life under the guise of pandemic "preparedness." The vague and far-reaching language of the bill should send chills down the spine of any freedom-loving Canadian, American, Spaniard, African, Aussie or heck any living soul on the planet.

But here’s the catch, they don’t want you to look closely at the bill. They don’t want debate. They want us to be focused on fear, on the consequences of dissent, so that when Bill C-293 becomes law, we’ll be too beaten down to fight back.

Do Not Fall for Their Trap, Stay Peaceful but Resolute

The government would love nothing more than for us to respond to these provocations with violence. That would justify the imposition of even stricter laws, harsher surveillance, and the use of force. That’s exactly what they’re baiting us into.

But we can’t give them that. Instead, we must remain peaceful, steadfast, and organized. Peaceful protest has power. Refuse to be cowed into silence.

Demand that your representatives stop this bill before it reaches the Senate on September 17. Call your MPs, write letters, attend town halls, spread the word. CLICK BELOW AND SEND A MESSAGE TO MP’S, MLA’S, SENATORS AND GOVERNOR GENERAL

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

Share

The key to our victory lies in mass non-compliance and peaceful resistance.

This moment is critical. The sentencing of the Coutts Boys is meant to create a chilling effect, but we cannot afford to be silent. Bill C-293 threatens to strip Canadians of their rights under the guise of safety, and it’s being pushed through when the public’s attention is deliberately being diverted elsewhere.

We have a choice. We can sit back and watch our freedoms be eroded, or we can rise together, peacefully and powerfully, to stop this bill from passing. We owe it not only to ourselves but to future generations of Canadians to stand firm in the face of this authoritarian creep.

This is a Call to Action, ALL HANDS ON DECK

I urge every Canadian who values freedom to take action today. Speak out against this injustice. Peacefully resist the fear-mongering tactics. The fight against Bill C-293 is a fight for the future of this country.

Now is the time for peaceful, organized resistance.

Don’t Let the Coutts Boys' Efforts Be in Vain

The Coutts Boys didn’t stand up for nothing. They stood up because they believed that Canada was worth fighting for. They believed in a future where our freedoms are intact, where government overreach is kept in check, and where the people have a say in their destiny.

If we allow their efforts to be silenced by fear, then the government wins. But if we use their courage as inspiration to stand up, Peacefully, Resolutely, and UNITED then we honor their sacrifice. We make sure their efforts weren’t in vain.

Let the sentencing of the Coutts Boys inspire us not to cower in fear, but to rise up, demand our rights, and protect our nation from the tyrannical path it’s being led down. Now is the time to rise. Let’s stop Bill C-293 before it’s too late.

This is our moment. Don’t let fear be the deciding factor. Let our resolve, our unity, and our commitment to peaceful resistance carry us through.

We must stop Bill C-293 and we must do it together.

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

#StopBillC293 #PeacefulResistance #ProtectOurRights #EXITUN #ExitWHO