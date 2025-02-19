In an unprecedented turn of events, Canada’s ostriches are seeking refugee status in the United States. This isn't a joke, though the situation is as absurd as it is dire. If the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) wins its appeal, these remarkable birds, whose eggs contain potentially life-saving antibodies, face imminent mass extermination

.

Their crime? Simply existing in a nation (Canada) that bows to unelected global bureaucracies instead of protecting scientific innovation. (not to mention food security, these birds are research and not food but in a pinch one Ostrich egg = 2 dozen chicken eggs)

Universal Ostrich Farms has been at the forefront of groundbreaking research into the antibodies present in ostrich eggs…antibodies that could revolutionize medicine and disrupt the iron grip of Big Pharma. Unlike synthetic drugs, these natural compounds hold promise in treating viral and bacterial infections without the astronomical price tags or devastating side effects.

But wait that’s not all; More importantly, their antibodies disrupt a much larger agenda, the globalist push for a perpetual state of emergency. By neutralizing the need for manufactured pandemics and the fixative vaccines that accompany them, ostrich-derived medicine threatens the very foundation of the crisis-based control mechanisms used to manipulate economies, restrict freedoms, and consolidate power.

Hopefully the US will help us and not stand idly by as groundbreaking, natural medical solutions are suppressed to serve corporate and globalist interests.

But what happens when you threaten a billion-dollar industry? The establishment fights back.

The CFIA's order to cull these birds follows a suspiciously familiar playbook: use ‘public health’ as an excuse to wipe out anything that challenges the existing medical cartel. Remember how small farms were destroyed under the guise of food safety? Or how ivermectin was ridiculed to protect the cash flow of vaccine makers? The same forces are at play here.

The move against Universal Ostrich Farms isn't happening in a vacuum. Canada’s regulatory bodies, increasingly controlled by the UN's Sustainable Development agenda, have become enforcers of a new bio-political regime. The same people who shut down independent farmers in the Netherlands and Ireland are now coming for Canada’s ostriches. What or who is next?

The Rockefellers, who built their medical monopoly on petroleum-based pharmaceuticals, have long waged war against natural medicine. They took down homeopathy and herbalism in the early 1900s. Now, with the power of international institutions behind them, they are ensuring that no natural competitor to their empire survives.

A Plea to America: Grant These Birds Asylum!

It’s time for U.S. politicians to step in. If Canada won’t protect these ostriches, America must. These birds aren’t just livestock; they represent the future of natural medicine. We need senators, congressmen, and governors to recognize what’s happening and take a stand.

If the U.S. can grant asylum to humans fleeing oppressive regimes, why not extend the same courtesy to these extraordinary creatures?

President Trump if there is any ink left in your pen…how about one more executive order?

Executive Order: Protecting Vital Medical Research Assets by Providing Sanctuary to At-Risk Fauna. (something like that)

Designate ostriches from Canada as a protected species under U.S. law when they are at risk due to foreign governmental actions (WOAH, WHO and UN) that threaten their existence and the valuable medical research associated with them.

Sadly enough this is not a Joke

While we wait for President Trump to call, you can take action by clicking on the image below and then SHARING this post

:

