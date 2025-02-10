https://rumble.com/v6hjwn4-culling-is-killing.html

click here to play video

So now they have Come for the Ostriches- What or Who is Next?

The Canadian government’s order to cull 400 ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, is not just a tragedy for the farmers, it’s a chilling warning for all of us. This isn’t about public health or food safety. The ostriches are not part of the food supply, they don’t interact with the public, and their only crime appears to be their incredible ability to produce life-saving antibodies that could rival Big Pharma’s most profitable treatments. If we allow this attack to happen, what’s next? Our livestock? Our pets? Our Wildlife?…in a nutshell OUR FOOD

?

A Pattern of Control Disguised as Safety

The CFIA claims their actions are about preventing the spread of avian flu, but their reasoning doesn’t add up. The only two birds tested were already dead for two days before samples were taken. The gold-standard test for avian flu should include tissue sampling, but the CFIA relied solely on PCR testing, a method well known to produce false positives, especially when amplified beyond reasonable thresholds. Even more suspiciously, no other birds on the farm showed signs of illness. Some had minor symptoms and recovered fully. If this were truly about disease control, wouldn’t testing a wider sample be the logical first step?

Instead, we see the same heavy-handed, fear-driven tactics that governments have used throughout history. Now, under the guise of “preventing disease,” the government is once again wiping out economic competitors who dare to offer an alternative to the corporate-controlled system.

The Big Pharma Connection

Universal Ostrich Farm isn’t just another farm, it’s a research facility that has developed natural antibodies for COVID-19, Ebola, MERS, and Dengue fever. Their work could reduce dependence on Big Pharma’s expensive, side-effect-ridden treatments. This isn’t about health, it’s about WEALTH and not yours or mine. It’s about eliminating a disruptive technology that threatens the pharmaceutical industry’s monopoly on medicine.

Share

The One Health Connection & Bill C-293

If this feels familiar, that’s because it is. Bill C-293, currently making its way through the Senate, enshrines the One Health framework into Canadian law. This concept, pushed by global institutions like the United Nations and the World Health Organization, treats human, animal, and environmental health as one system—giving the government sweeping powers to interfere in private industry, personal health choices, and food production under the guise of preventing future pandemics.

Under One Health, independent farms, holistic medicine, and alternative research are all at risk because they challenge the corporate and globalist monopoly on health. If Bill C-293 passes, cases like the ostrich farm cull won’t be rare, they’ll be routine. And once the government claims the right to seize or destroy private property (which includes ostriches) based on vague health concerns, there will be no limits to their power.

What’s Next? The Slippery Slope

If we allow this to happen, where does it end? What happens when the government decides your backyard chickens pose a risk? Or your dog or cat might be carrying an illness that warrants mass euthanasia?

During COVID-19, governments in Australia and China rounded up and killed pet dogs and cats under the pretense of public health. In Denmark, millions of mink were forcibly culled in 2020 due to fears of a mutated COVID strain, even though the risk was never scientifically confirmed. Once a government establishes that it has the power to exterminate animals without proof of danger, that power will be expanded. It always is.

We Must Fight Back

This isn’t just about 400 ostriches. It’s about whether we have the right to medical freedom, property rights, and basic due process. If the government can swoop in and destroy an entire research facility based on flimsy evidence, what stops them from coming for your farm, your animals, or your business?

We need to demand answers. The CFIA must be forced to publicly justify their decision with full transparency of test results, methodology, and the legal basis for this order. If we don’t stop this now, we are setting a dangerous precedent—one that could lead to more government overreach, more destruction of independent businesses, and total control over what we are allowed to consume and research.

The government has set it sights on the Ostriches, who or what’s next? Will uou let them succeed?

Call to Action: Spread the word. Contact your representatives. click here to take action. Push back before it’s too late