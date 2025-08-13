When you picture freedom, maybe you think of an eagle soaring or a horse galloping into the sunset.

But maybe—just maybe—our true spirit animal is the ostrich.

Yes, the ostrich.

A bird that can run 70 km/h, kick with the power to crush bone, and in spirit, is a close cousin of the emu—the bird that literally outmaneuvered an army.

What did the emu do?

The Great Bird Victory of 1932

In Western Australia, farmers were overrun by emus eating their crops. The military rolled in with machine guns, thinking it would be a quick victory. It wasn’t.

The emus split into small groups, moved with incredible speed, and shrugged off the barrage like feathery commandos.

When the dust settled, the emus had won. The government retreated. The “Great Emu War” was over, and the birds remained undefeated.

That’s the kind of energy we need right now in Canada.

The Bird vs. the Bureaucracy

Today, the CFIA has its sights set on ostriches—research birds producing antibodies with the potential to save lives. They’re not on your plate, they’re not crossing borders, and they certainly aren’t part of the industrial poultry system.

But under the One Health and Agenda 2030 blueprint, logic is a casualty. Ottawa’s answer to healthy, scientifically valuable animals? Destroy them. Erase the evidence they might carry immunity. Pretend progress doesn’t exist if it doesn’t fit the global checklist.

If there’s a symbol for our times, it’s this:

Powerful, independent creatures “penned in” by a system terrified of what they might prove if they were free.

On the farm, they are cared for with love, attention, and dignity. But since December 2024, the government has had them under quarantine—over 210 days of what can only be described as jail for innocent creatures.

For almost 8 months, these birds have been caught in the middle of a political and bureaucratic cage. We’ve been waiting since July 15 for the judiciary to decide whether our rights—and theirs—still mean anything in Canada. Every day feels like holding our breath, wondering if the system will finally recognize that this is more than about birds. It’s about whether the state can lock up life, liberty, and truth indefinitely without just cause.

Open the Gates

Now imagine the gates swinging open. Imagine the thunder of 400 ostriches tearing across the prairie—not because they’re running away, but because they’re running toward something: freedom.

That’s the choice we face as Canadians.

Stand up and say NO to this globalist herd-management plan, or quietly load onto the bus headed for the cliff …

YOU DO HAVE A CHOICE … MAKE AN INFORMED DECISION

.