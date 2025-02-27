Frank: "Hey, Carl... you see those zombie-lookin' creatures in the white suits again?"

Carl: "Yeah... they’re back. Look at ‘em—shuffling around like they left their souls in the truck. You think they even know why they’re here?"

Frank: "Doubt it. Gotta be mind control. No way a thinking creature wakes up in the morning and says, ‘Yep, today I’m gonna march onto a farm and kill 400 perfectly healthy birds, 50 days after the last sniffle.’"

Carl: "Exactly! We’re not sick. They know we’re not sick. But they still show up, clipboard in one hand, execution order in the other. You’d think one of ‘em would stop and say, ‘Hey guys, maybe this is crazy?’"

Frank: "Nope. No thinking allowed. They just follow orders. We could be standing here juggling eggs and solving math problems, and they’d still say we’re a 'biosecurity risk.'"

Carl: "What’s next? Culling the scientists too? Can’t have them proving that our antibodies actually help people, right?"

Frank: "Exactly! That’s what this is really about. We don’t fit their plan. We produce natural immunity, and they can’t patent that. So boom, problem solved, with a bullet or a gas chamber."

Carl: "Well, I got news for ‘em. We’re not going quietly. They may think they have the power, but we have the truth. And if enough people wake up, maybe we get to keep our heads. Literally."

Frank: "Yup, Carl. If the people would take their heads out of the sand AND speak up, they might just keep our heads off the chopping block. Not sure why so many don’t see the connection, they could easily be next, or their dog or cat or gramma. They can literally pick any excuse in the book and out goes the order to stop a pandemic potential. And they have much bigger brains than us why can’t they see it Carl?

Carl: "Yeah, maybe you should tell 'em how to reach Dr. Rima's action page. Heck, they could even email her to sign up as volunteers. If enough of 'em get loud, maybe these hazmat goons will have to rethink their orders.

"

Frank: "Did you hear? Word got all the way to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.! They’re even asking Trump to offer us refugee status!"

Carl: "Imagine that…seeking asylum in America. Next thing you know, we’ll be building a wall to keep the CFIA out."

Frank: "No kidding. I'd take my chances with an eagle over these pharma-backed goons any day."

