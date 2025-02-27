"Run, Frank, Run! When Biosecurity Becomes Bioslavery"
an inside look at what might be playing out inside their heads
Frank: "Hey, Carl... you see those zombie-lookin' creatures in the white suits again?"
Carl: "Yeah... they’re back. Look at ‘em—shuffling around like they left their souls in the truck. You think they even know why they’re here?"
Frank: "Doubt it. Gotta be mind control. No way a thinking creature wakes up in the morning and says, ‘Yep, today I’m gonna march onto a farm and kill 400 perfectly healthy birds, 50 days after the last sniffle.’"
Carl: "Exactly! We’re not sick. They know we’re not sick. But they still show up, clipboard in one hand, execution order in the other. You’d think one of ‘em would stop and say, ‘Hey guys, maybe this is crazy?’"
Frank: "Nope. No thinking allowed. They just follow orders. We could be standing here juggling eggs and solving math problems, and they’d still say we’re a 'biosecurity risk.'"
Carl: "What’s next? Culling the scientists too? Can’t have them proving that our antibodies actually help people, right?"
Frank: "Exactly! That’s what this is really about. We don’t fit their plan. We produce natural immunity, and they can’t patent that. So boom, problem solved, with a bullet or a gas chamber."
Carl: "Well, I got news for ‘em. We’re not going quietly. They may think they have the power, but we have the truth. And if enough people wake up, maybe we get to keep our heads. Literally."
Frank: "Yup, Carl. If the people would take their heads out of the sand AND speak up, they might just keep our heads off the chopping block. Not sure why so many don’t see the connection, they could easily be next, or their dog or cat or gramma. They can literally pick any excuse in the book and out goes the order to stop a pandemic potential. And they have much bigger brains than us why can’t they see it Carl?
Carl: "Yeah, maybe you should tell ‘em how to reach Dr. Rima’s action page. Heck, they could even email her to sign up as volunteers. If enough of ‘em get loud, maybe these hazmat goons will have to rethink their orders. JUST CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW
"
Frank: "Did you hear? Word got all the way to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.! They’re even asking Trump to offer us refugee status!"
Carl: "Imagine that…seeking asylum in America. Next thing you know, we’ll be building a wall to keep the CFIA out."
Frank: "No kidding. I’d take my chances with an eagle over these pharma-backed goons any day." Here ya go Carl, Can you run this over to those cackling old hens and tell them to share this out to all their human friends…this could literally save our lives. Just tell them to click on the image and the rest is EASY …just one cluck away from freedom
Listen to this song…
WOAH/WHO/WEF/UN - ALL MUST BE CULLED!
FIRST THEY CAME FOR THE OSTRICHES........................
OH HELL NO TO THE INSANITY OF 'ONE HEALTH'! As if every unique being were interchangeable parts of a soulless AI machine of total slavery!
If only every country exited the WHO!
KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS!
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
NO TO YOUR CORRUPT MONEY-MAKING RACKETS!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The terrible senators, horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Attention Livestock Producers! Resources for anyone who might be confronted by “government” actors in relation to an alleged virus such as the purported avian influenza virus. https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/attention-livestock-producers