Share

This Remembrance Day, we honour the courage and sacrifice of those who fought on the front lines for our freedom and safety. We pause to remember the bravery of the men and women in uniform, those who left their homes, put their lives on the line, and stood in the face of war so that we could live in a nation that values liberty and justice.

But this year, let us also pay tribute to a different kind of veteran, those doctors, researchers, activists, and truth-seekers who have stood up and spoken out to protect our rights, even when it meant putting themselves at risk. These are individuals who waged battles not with weapons but with words, ideas, and their unwavering principles. Many paid the ultimate price, sacrificing their lives, their reputations, or careers in the name of truth, justice, and freedom for all.

In their work and sacrifice, they too were fighting for our freedoms…the freedom to question, to seek the truth, and to protect human rights. Their commitment reminds us that the defence of freedom doesn’t always come in the form of physical battles; it often emerges in the persistence of those who dare to challenge systems, expose corruption, and champion the well-being of others.

So, as we reflect on the valour of traditional veterans, let us also remember and honour these voices lost to the pursuit of freedom. This Remembrance Day, may we pledge to carry on their legacy, to speak out for truth, and to uphold the freedoms they fought to protect. Their courage lives on in each of us, in our shared commitment to a world where freedom and justice are defended with every breath we take.

Share

Share

These are but a few, I ask you to fill in the blank pages, you will need many blank pages … make a list in the comments

Share

In these past few years, we have seen light cast into hidden corners, revealing the forces at work in our world. This Remembrance Day, as we honour those who fought on the battlefields, we must also recognize a new kind of veteran, those who stand on the front lines of truth. They are doctors, lawyers, researchers, activists, and everyday people who continue to make daily sacrifices to share information to protect our freedoms, often facing suppression and risk.

The time is now for a new kind of army…not one that picks up weapons, but one that carries forth truth, courage, and unity to defend against the encroaching threat of global control. It’s no secret that powerful interests, the same that have funded both sides of all wars past, are now waging a war on truth itself.

So today, I want to honour not only those who served on physical battlegrounds but also those who continue the fight against propaganda, corruption, and the erosion of freedoms worldwide.

Take a moment with me to remember them all…those who carried guns and those who carried truth and may we find strength in their sacrifice to stand together in the ongoing defence of freedom.

Share