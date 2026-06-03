Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandy's avatar
Sandy
5h

Although I love the idea of creating a group or many groups for that matter, but why would you be creating a group and putting it on Facebook? Of all the censored, shadow banned, co-opted social media platforms out there, you couldn’t think of a better option? Aim for a platform that has at least a modicum of privacy! Maybe Telegram, Discord or Quora. We need to stop being patrons of the biggest technocratic offenders, to our sovereignty!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Connie Shields and others
Ian Glover's avatar
Ian Glover
5h

We cannot maintain privacy and independence from the digital system using the same digital system.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Connie Shields and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture