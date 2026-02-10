In 1999, DER SPIEGEL published an article that most people skimmed, misunderstood, or ignored. The Brussels Republic

Looking back now, it reads less like journalism and more like a confession.

Jean-Claude Juncker, then Prime Minister of Luxembourg, described the governing strategy of the European Union with remarkable candor:

“We decide on something, put it out there, and then wait a while to see what happens. If there’s no major outcry… then we continue – step by step, until there’s no turning back.”

That article, The Brussels Republic, laid out the blueprint for how sovereignty is dismantled in modern systems:

Decisions are fragmented

Authority is delegated to administrative bodies

Impact is delayed until resistance is futile

Accountability is diffused until no one is responsible

It was never just about Europe.

It was about how power now operates.

This is not history trivia … it’s a playbook.

On Feb 6, 2026, a small ostrich farm in British Columbia exposed the entire model.

What Regulatory Capture Actually Is (Not the Buzzword Version)

Regulatory capture does not mean “corruption” in the cartoon sense.

It means this:

Unelected administrative bodies become the primary decision-makers, enforcing policy objectives that no legislature openly debated, and no public meaningfully consented to.

Laws still exist.

Courts still function.

Elections still happen.

But real power moves elsewhere, into agencies, regulations, guidance documents, enforcement discretion, and “emergency authorities.”

This is why Juncker’s method works.

No single decision looks outrageous.

No single agency appears tyrannical.

No single moment triggers mass resistance.

Until suddenly there is no turning back.

Universal Ostrich Farms: The Case Study No One Expected

What happened at Universal Ostrich Farms was not supposed to be seen this clearly.

It was meant to look like:

A routine biosecurity response

A technical animal-health matter

An unfortunate but necessary enforcement action

Instead, it became a live demonstration of Regulatory Capture 101.

Here’s what the ostrich farm unintentionally revealed.

Step One: Authority Is Shifted to an Administrative Body

CFIA did not act as a neutral inspector.

It acted as:

Investigator

Rule-maker

Enforcer

Interpreter of compliance

Beneficiary of its own discretion

This mirrors the EU model described in DER SPIEGEL:

Power is exercised by institutions that “decide on those issues essential for the continued existence of the whole,” while member states, or citizens, retain only symbolic control.

Farmers were not dealing with Parliament.

They were dealing with policy embedded in regulation, insulated from political accountability.

Step Two: What the Enforcement Did Not Fail On

It is critical to understand what the tribunal did not reject because this is where the story becomes uncomfortable.

They did not find that avian influenza is trivial.

They did not question the government’s authority to protect animal health.

They did not rule on the science, the risk models, or the broader biosecurity framework.

They did not accuse CFIA of malice, bad faith, or improper motive.

In other words, the tribunals did not dismantle CFIA’s mandate.

What they rejected was something far more fundamental.

They rejected the idea that process is optional.

The second tribunal decision made clear that when Parliament requires specific procedural steps; especially for quarantine, penalties, or coercive enforcement, those steps are not technical formalities. They are conditions precedent to the exercise of power.

And that distinction matters.

Because what followed at Universal Ostrich Farms was not a pause, a correction, or restraint.

It was escalation.

When Process Breaks, Power Seeks Other Tools

After Notices of Violation were disputed, and while the legality of the quarantine process remained unresolved … CFIA did not step back to ensure its foundation was secure.

Instead, it sought a Warrant to Search.

Not a criminal search warrant.

An administrative warrant, a tool that confers extraordinary control: restricted access, police enforcement, exclusion of owners, and the unmistakable presence of state force.

This is the pivot point.

A warrant is not required when authority is clear, uncontested, and lawfully attached.

It becomes necessary when access is resisted, legitimacy is questioned, or compliance is no longer voluntary.

In other words, the warrant did not flow from settled authority.

It replaced it.

Fear as a Substitute for Lawful Consent

This is how regulatory capture operates in practice.

When procedural safeguards begin to fail, or are treated as inconvenient, enforcement does not stop. It changes form.

Process gives way to pressure.

Notice gives way to force.

Consent gives way to fear.

The presence of police.

The restriction of airspace.

The invocation of obstruction offences.

The controlled perimeter.

None of these resolve the underlying legal question.

They silence it.

And by the time courts or tribunals later examine whether the process was lawful, the damage is already done. Property is destroyed. Livelihoods are erased. The “risk” has been neutralized, not by law, but by escalation.

We don’t have to speculate about intent. The record shows that as legal authority remained unresolved and public resistance grew, enforcement escalated through warrants and police presence. That escalation replaced consent with compliance and that should concern every Canadian.

This Is the Core of Regulatory Capture

Regulatory capture does not require agencies to be wrong about disease risk.

It requires them to become indifferent to constraint.

In the Universal Ostrich Farms case, CFIA did not lose because it lacked authority. It lost, at least in part, because it exercised authority before the law allowed it to attach, and then relied on coercive tools to bridge that gap.

That is the danger point.

Because once agencies begin to treat procedural safeguards as obstacles rather than boundaries … something courts can “sort out later”, enforcement becomes untethered from legality.

At that moment, every regulated person is vulnerable.

Not because they are guilty.

Not because they are reckless.

But because fear works faster than law.

The Uncomfortable Truth

The tribunals confirmed something most people intuitively understand, but rarely see stated so plainly:

Power exercised without proper notice is not authority.

It is force.

The law did not fail to protect CFIA.

CFIA failed to respect the law’s sequencing.

And instead of stopping to correct that failure, the system escalated.

That is not a coincidence.

That is how regulatory capture reveals itself … not in theory, but in real time.

What happened at Universal Ostrich Farms is not an anomaly, it is a warning. The same administrative architecture that allowed enforcement to outrun legality here exists across agriculture, health, finance, energy, education, and movement itself. It is embedded quietly, normalized through regulation, and enforced incrementally until resistance feels futile. But this case exposed the truth that power does not originate in agencies, warrants, or statutes … it originates in consent. When people act alone, the system overwhelms them. When people stand together, insist on lawful process, and refuse to comply with what is not legally grounded, the system falters. Regulatory capture depends on silence, fragmentation, and fear. It collapses when those it governs recognize their collective authority and say, calmly and unmistakably, NO. Universal Ostrich Farms showed us the machinery. The question now is whether we have the courage to disengage from it …together

This Is the Moment

What happened at Universal Ostrich Farms was not a one-off failure.

It was a warning flare.

A warning that regulatory power, once detached from lawful process, will keep moving forward unless it is checked.

A warning that courts can correct errors after the damage is done … but only the public can stop the damage before it becomes permanent.

A warning that silence is interpreted as consent.

The truth is uncomfortable but simple:

These systems do not function because they are unstoppable.

They function because most people comply out of fear, confusion, or exhaustion.

That ends when people see it clearly.

The antidote to regulatory capture is not chaos.

It is lawful resistance, informed refusal, and collective insistence on due process.

Ask questions.

Demand written authority.

Refuse to be rushed past your rights.

Support farmers, workers, and families who say “show us the law” before they say “yes.”

Above all, stop waiting for permission to defend the rule of law.

When people stand together and say NO, the system does not tighten.

It collapses.

Because power was never theirs to begin with.