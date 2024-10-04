Share

Q&A: How You Can Help Stop Bill C-293 Before It's Too Late!

You’ve probably heard the whispers about Bill C-293, but have you really stopped to think about how this bill could impact your daily life? Whether you're in the transportation industry, farming, or simply care about your freedom to choose, this bill is set to make some serious changes to how we live and operate. Everything you need to know, and most importantly—what you can do to help stop it can be found at http://StopC-293.ca Go there now I will wait for you…

Q: So What exactly is Bill C-293?

A: Bill C-293, also known as the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act, may sound harmless, but it gives the government unprecedented control over industries under the guise of "pandemic preparedness." This bill is part of a larger global alignment with unelected bodies like the UN, and could heavily restrict everything from how farmers operate to how our supply chains function, especially in critical areas like transportation. Diesel trucks, agriculture, and even the food you eat could all be affected. Did you sign up for weekly deliveries of crickets ?….me either

Q: Why should I be concerned?

A: The bill isn’t just about health measures; it’s about controlling essential aspects of our economy and lives. Here’s what could happen if this bill passes:

Reduced food choices : Farmers may be forced to cut back on meat production due to climate change policies that are embedded in this bill. Could this mean higher food prices or reduced meat consumption for Canadians? Absolutely!

Supply chain chaos : Diesel trucks could be limited or even banned under certain conditions, affecting industries that rely on them, from agriculture to moving companies.

Government overreach: The government could gain sweeping powers to dictate supply chain activities, impacting every industry and corner of Canada. This bill gives them control not just over public health, but over how our economy operates in times of so-called "crisis." Sounds like a command economy to me

Q: What can I do to stop this?

A: You have more power than you think! Here are a few ways you can get involved and make your voice heard:

Educate Yourself & Share: Watch this quick video https://www.instagram.com/reel/DAbX9LtRhW5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== and here is another video, https://open.substack.com/pub/onwardpod/p/pandemic-prevention-or-power-grab?r=29o7k1&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web it gives a breakdown of what’s at stake and why Bill C-293 is so dangerous. Share it with your friends, family, and networks. The more people know, the stronger our collective voice will be. Contact Your Senators: This bill has already passed three readings in the House of Commons and is now in the Senate. Many senators were appointed by Trudeau and may lean toward passing it. Let them know you oppose this bill! Go to http://StopC-293.ca where you will find handy templates for a letter or email you can send to your Senator, MP, MLA, MPP, Mayor,etc. Pick up the phone and call your Senator, Premier, MP, MLA, Mayor, Council…call them all and ask them what they are doing to Stop this Bill. Click the link below to see how easy it is to call your representatives…they are not monsters just people. //rumble.com/v5hdpu9-save-canada-by-stopping-bill-c-293.html Spread the Word: Talk to your local community, small business owners, and industry associations. Organizations like the Canadian Association of Movers, farmers’ groups, teacher associations, real estate and development companies etc. should be aware of the looming threat to their industries. If you know anyone in these sectors, send them this article and encourage them to take action. Share

Q: But isn’t this bill about pandemic preparedness?

A: On the surface, yes. But the reality is that Bill C-293 isn’t just about preventing future pandemics. It’s being used to sneak in measures that give the government control over the economy and key industries. We’ve seen this before with other global initiatives like the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which link directly to Bill C-293.

Q: Can we really make a difference?

A: Yes! We've seen citizens band together and successfully push back against harmful legislation before. If enough of us stand up and make noise, we can stop this bill before it’s too late. The key is spreading awareness and acting quickly.

Watch the videos, share this article, and let’s make sure Bill C-293 doesn’t pass.

Together, we can protect our freedoms, industries, and way of life. Don’t sit on the sidelines—get involved now

