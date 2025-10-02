THREE IMPORTANT ACTIONS TO TAKE RIGHT NOW, AND TOMORROW (Oct 2)



1. Send an email to the 20 members of the Standing Committees on Health and Agriculture. CFIA reports to them. Each group is holding a meeting Oct 2.



2 & 3. Attend the 2 online meetings on Oct 2. If you cannot sit there to watch, keep your device on. They need to know they are under scrutiny.

EMAIL

The Universal Ostrich Farm NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT !! NOW !! to get the ostrich crisis added to the agenda of Standing Committee meetings on Thursday, October 2nd.

Please send the email below to these 20 MPs who sit on the Standing Committees with oversight of CFIA:

(copy + paste all email addresses together and send just one email to all)

Michael.coteau@parl.gc.ca; yves.perron@parl.gc.ca; john.barlow@parl.gc.ca; richard.bragdon@parl.gc.ca; sophie.chatel@parl.gc.ca; paul.connors@parl.gc.ca; marianne.dandurand@parl.gc.ca; dave.epp@parl.gc.ca; jacques.gourde@parl.gc.ca; emma.harrison@parl.gc.ca; hedy.fry@parl.gc.ca; dan.mazier@parl.gc.ca; luc.theriault@parl.gc.ca; burton.bailey@parl.gc.ca; maggie.chi@parl.gc.ca; doug.eyolfson@parl.gc.ca; helena.konanz@parl.gc.ca; marcus.powlowski@parl.gc.ca; sonia.sidhu@parl.gc.ca; matt.strauss@parl.gc.ca

Subject: URGENT: Add UOF Ostrich Cull to Oct 2 Agenda – Don’t Ignore This Crisis

Dear Standing Committee members

As a concerned Canadian, I join the thousands demanding that the Universal Ostrich Farm (UOF) cull of healthy ostriches be stopped.

Please support the UOF owners in their request to have CIFA/UOF oversight added to the Agenda of your October 2nd standing committee meeting.

This isn’t partisan: It’s about due process, science (no live birds have been tested), and animal welfare (injured ostriches under federal watch). Your committee can refer for suspension and hearings—act before the stay lifts.

Thank you.

[Your Full Name]

[Your City/Province], [POSTAL CODE]

(NOTE: If any of the committee names happen to be your own MP, please consider sending them a personalized message)

ONLINE MEETINGS

Links to attend the Oct 2 meetings:

1- Standing Committee on Health - Oct 2 Meeting 11:00 to 1:00 pm Eastern time (3 hours difference with BC)

https://parlvu.parl.gc.ca/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2?fk=13145753

2- Standing Committe Agriculture Meeting - Oct 2 15:30 to 17:30 Eastern time.

https://parlvu.parl.gc.ca/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2?fk=13130589