The High Cost of CFIA Enforcement

As Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) continues its battle against CFIA’s quarantine orders, and more importantly CFIA’s CULL ORDER, KILL ORDER, one critical question emerges: Who is really paying for this? The answer: Canadian taxpayers.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) employs approximately 6,500 individuals across Canada, and all their salaries, ranging from inspectors earning $60,000 to $90,000 annually, to senior directors making upwards of $200,000, are funded by taxpayer dollars.

Taxpayers are essentially funding the enforcement of cull orders and quarantine measures that are not only placing local farms like UOF at risk but is also undermining food security for all Canadians. So why are taxpayer dollars being spent on policies that harm local businesses, leading to higher food prices and reduced access to affordable meat?

Taxpayer Dollars at Work: CFIA Salaries and Their Impact

The CFIA’s budget is primarily funded through public funds, meaning that every Canadian citizen is contributing to the salaries of the 6,500 employees working at the agency. But these same taxpayers are not fully aware of how their money is being used.

Here’s a breakdown of CFIA salaries:

Veterinary Scientists (e.g., Dr. Shannon French ) make between $75,000 to $115,000 per year.

Senior officials like Dr. Cathy Furness , the Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer , can earn anywhere from $120,000 to $200,000 annually.

Inspectors such as Cassandra Berreth and Meghan Koetsler typically earn between $60,000 and $90,000 per year.

Senior Directors, such as Dr. Suminder Sawhney, head of Animal Import/Export, earn between $100,000 and $150,000 annually.

In total, taxpayers are funding a large portion of CFIA’s enforcement activities, from vet scientists working on animal health to inspectors enforcing quarantine orders. But as CFIA employees continue to enforce strict measures against local farmers, we must ask: Are we getting value for our money?

Political Implications of High Salaries in Public Service:

Government Accountability: One concern is that high salaries can create an environment where government employees may feel less inclined to challenge policies or decisions that come from the top, especially when those decisions could hurt smaller, local businesses (like Universal Ostrich Farms). The incentive to stay in power and maintain job security may outweigh personal or professional ethical concerns. Job Security vs. Political Influence: Public sector workers may feel a sense of loyalty to the government in power, especially if the current administration’s policies benefit them. This could lead to a perceived conflict of interest, where the employees are more inclined to follow government directives without question to ensure that they continue to receive their salary and benefits. Question of Balance: It’s essential to ask whether CFIA employees should be paid so much when the public impact of their actions, such as quarantine enforcement, can negatively affect small businesses and local economies. The ethical considerations around the appropriateness of large government salaries for employees enforcing policies that may have harmful consequences on small local farms like UOF is a legitimate concern.

A Ripple Effect: Taxpayers Pay the Price for High Salaries, Harmful Policies

While CFIA employees are well-compensated, the impact of their enforcement actions is felt by everyone. For example, when quarantine measures are enforced on local farms, these farms face financial ruin, job losses, all resulting in increased food prices.

But what most CFIA employees may not realize is that these measures don’t just hurt local farms—they hurt the taxpayers themselves. As food prices rise and meat restrictions tighten, even the CFIA employees who enforce these rules are finding themselves paying $9 for a dozen eggs and dealing with the same price increases at the grocery store.

Taxpayer dollars are funding CFIA’s actions—but those same taxpayers are also paying the price when the policies enforced by CFIA increase food insecurity for Canadians across the country. It’s time to ask: Why are we continuing to pay for measures that harm our food sources and communities?

What’s at Stake? A Future of Less Food and Higher Costs for All

The CFIA’s role in enforcing quarantine measures and regulations is said to be critical to animal health. However, it’s time to question whether the current approach is truly in the best interest of Canadian taxpayers—especially when these policies are contributing to higher food prices, less access to meat, and more difficulty for local farmers.

When the One Health Agenda drives policies that limit meat consumption and restrict access to local food, it’s every Canadian who will ultimately pay the price. Not just the farmers, but also the CFIA employees who enforce these policies, who will feel the impact of rising food costs and meat shortages. In case you missed it One Health Agenda seeks to push meat off your plate…so again ask yourself do these ridiculous cull orders have anything to do with Avian Flu, or simply implementing One Health Agenda under the guise of Avain Flu?

So, why not stand up now? Why not ask questions about how our hard-earned tax dollars are being spent? Why continue to enforce policies that hurt our farmers, threaten food security, and drive up the cost of living for everyone? WHY NOT question why Natural Immunity is being framed as Conspiracy Theory? YUP, the CFIA lawyer almost said word for word what JT said during the trucker convoy.

Certain beliefs??? WAKE UP PEOPLE

Accountability Starts with Us

As UOF continues its fight for survival, it’s crucial for all Canadians—farmers, CFIA employees, and taxpayers alike—to begin asking the hard questions. We are all paying the price for the government’s policy decisions. If we continue down this path of meat restrictions and high food costs, we are all at risk.

It’s time for a collective stand. Canadians need to demand accountability for how taxpayer funds are being used, and whether the quarantine measures and restrictions enforced by CFIA are truly in the best interest of the public. We can’t afford to wait any longer.

The Real Pandemic: Fear and Overreach Threaten Our Food Security…see below the Propaganda and Fear Mongering has Already Begun

__________________________________________________________________________

________________________________________________

The real pandemic that’s spreading across both the U.S. and Canada isn’t H5N1 itself, but the propaganda and fear being stoked around it. As H5N1 spreads across all 50 U.S. states, creating a media frenzy and inflating egg prices, the real risk to humans remains negligible, with only 500 cases worldwide, most of which are limited to farm workers or those directly involved in culling operations. So what happens if a human gets H5N1? The most common symptom is PINK EYE. Oh NO shut the world down 500 people worldwide DO YOU SEE THE INSANITY YET?

Despite this, the real damage is being done by the fear-driven policies. In the U.S., over 168 million poultry have been culled since 2022, but this is not the result of a human pandemic—it’s the result of exaggerated fears and government action. The same is happening in Canada, where CFIA is shutting down local farms like UOF, crippling the ability of Canadian farmers to provide the food that the rest of us rely on.

Instead of addressing the actual risk—which is nearly nonexistent for the general population—policies like quarantines, culling healthy animals, and economic restrictions are undermining our food security, driving prices up for everyone. The real cost is not the virus, but the actions taken under its name, which are disrupting the food supply and leading to higher costs for every Canadian, including the CFIA employees who are enforcing these measures.

The One Health Agenda is not a vague term—it’s a clear path to government-imposed meat restrictions and food shortages. These measures, based on irrational fears, are a looming threat to everyone’s access to affordable food. The question isn’t just why are local farms being targeted? but how much longer will Canadians stand by while their food supply is being disrupted by overzealous government policies that are fueled by fear rather than facts?

It’s time to stand up, ask critical questions, and fight back before it’s too late.

Call to Action: Stand Up and Demand Change

The next step is clear: We must demand change. UOF is fighting for more than just their farm—it’s a fight for food sovereignty and a fair future for local farms. And the taxpayers funding this system have the right to demand better policies and better stewardship of their hard-earned money.