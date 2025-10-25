Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Citizens Congress's avatar
Citizens Congress
4d

Outstanding opinioin piece! Might be one of the best articles I've read this year. Pure clarity. Bravo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aurora B's avatar
Aurora B
4d

Excellent, thorough recap, Connie. Thank you! One would hope the farm's lawyer is on top of this. It's all everyone has been talking about since Wednesday. What is with the status of the warrant deadline, and, as you say, where is the extended search warrant?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Connie Shields and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture